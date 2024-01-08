First Look at Fire Country Season 2 Officially Revealed

Ahead of Fire Country Season 2's debut on CBS and Paramount+, a first-look photo has been released with new details about the season premiere.

Fire Country's Season 1 finale was a wild ride involving mudslides, relationship drama, and a rigged test. It ended with Max Thieriot's Bode falsely confessing to a relapse and returning to prison.

Now, mere weeks away from Season 2's February 16 debut, fans are learning what awaits the Fire Country cast in the sophomore season premiere.

First Look At Fire Country Season 2's Star

Paramount released a first-look photo of Max Thieriot's Bode Donovan from Fire Country Season 2, showing the series star in prison following the events of the Season 1 finale.

CBS

In addition to the photo, details about the new season's premiere episode, titled "Something's Coming," were revealed.

For instance, in addition to Bode receiving shocking news behind bars, the Station 42 crew will deal with a major earthquake and its threat to Edgewater.

How Fire Country Season 2 Will "Shock" Fans

Fans of Fire Country have been waiting a long time for resolutions to the show's Season 1 cliffhangers.

But the nearly nine-month waiting period wasn't what the show's creators initially planned.

Since CBS renewed Fire Country for a second season last January, and the Season 1 finale aired in May 2023, Season 2 was expected to arrive in the fall.

However, the show's production was halted due to 2023's WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, delaying Season 2 to a February premiere.

With so many open storylines, the question heading into the new installment is how quickly the show will deal with questions raised in the Season 1 finale.

However, it's worth noting that Fire Country showrunner Tia Napolitano said Season 2 is "not a continuation" of Season 1:

“I feel energized, and honestly, Season 2 is not a continuation of Season 1. It’s the next chapter, and I think, having had a rest from Season 1, we feel like we’re ready to come back even stronger and shock everybody from the second the episodes start to air when we’re finally out there.”

What that means for Bode and how Season 2 will "shock" Fire Country fans will be interesting to see.

Fire Country Season 2 premieres Friday, February 16 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.