Viewers of the high-stakes drama Fire Country may find themselves curious about when Season 2, Episode 11 will arrive.

In CBS' Fire Country, prisoner Bode Donovan (played by Max Thierot) joins up with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection in exchange for a shortened sentence.

It is with this department that Bode works to put out large-scale fires that crop up in Edgewater, California.

When Is the Next Fire Country Episode Dropping?

Fire Country released Episode 10 of Season 2 on Friday, May 17. That particular installment, entitled "I Do" was also the show’s second season finale. So, Episode 11 will come in the form of the Season 3 premiere.

CBS did indeed renew Fire Country for another year, but when exactly might it air?

Production on the third season will begin this summer. Considering that Fire Country Season 1 began filming on July 21, 2022, and debuted on October 7 the following autumn, it makes a great deal of sense that, given Season 3’s production start date, new episodes will begin airing in the fall.

Of course, the landscape of network TV can often be unpredictable, so it would unfortunately be unwise to dismiss the idea that Fire Country’s third season couldn’t be pushed to midseason (early 2025) for whatever reason.

What Could Happen in Fire Country Season 3?

Fire Country Season 2 concluded with Bode Donovan a free man. What’s more than that, he has dedicated himself to a singular goal: To become a full-time firefighter. To accomplish this ambition, he solicited the help of his uncle Luke, a questionable fellow in many respects.

In addition to all that, the cliffhanger-laden second season finale left the outcome of Gabriella and Diego’s wedding very much up in the air.

So, fans of the series will need to play the waiting game to find out how these plot threads, and several others, will proceed when Fire Country returns for another batch of new episodes.

Both current seasons of Fire Country are streaming on Paramount+.

