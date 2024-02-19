Kingdom alum Matt Laurie is back to lead the cast of CSI: Vegas Season 3 in his role of Joshua Folsom.

The hit CBS series explores the story of how a group of expert investigators work together to solve mind-bending cases. In Season 3, the team will go all-in as they protect one of their own.

CSI: Vegas Season 3 premiered on CBS on February 18.

Every Main Cast Member of CSI: Vegas Season 3

Paula Newsome - Maxine Roby

Paula Newsome

Paula Newsome stars as Maxine Roby, the woman in charge of the Las Vegas Crime Lab.

A good chunk of Season 2 mainly focused on Roby's past trauma due to previous attacks, leading to her suffering from PTSD.

The character's mental struggles are expected to be highlighted in Season 3 as she also deals with the fact that Josh, her lead investigator, seemingly murdered someone.

Newsome had a minor role as the MIT Assistant Vice Chancellor in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The actress also appeared in Guess Who, Reign Over Me, and Chicago Med.

Matt Lauria - Joshua Folsom

Matt Lauria

Matt Lauria reprises his role as CSI lead investigator Joshua Folsom in CSI: Vegas Season 3 after a whirlwind of events in the previous season.

Season 2 ended with Josh in handcuffs after surrendering to the police for killing the man responsible for the death of his mother.

While his team is expected to move heaven and Earth to prove his innocence, the odds are stacked against him as the one who framed him is still free.

Speaking with TV Insider, Folsom teased what to expect in Season 3, noting that Josh will do everything to "fight for his job:"

"There’s a whole lot of pieces to pick up. I’m going to be fighting for my job. There’s got to be some kind of investigation into what happened. A lot, I think, will be revealed. I hope that I get to do some scenes behind some glass, you know what I mean? In jail, that would be a blast."

Kingdom fans may recognize Laurie for his role as Ryan Wheeler in the series. The actor also has credits in Friday Night Lights, Shaft, and Parenthood.

Derek Webster - Dr. Milton Hudson

Derek Webster

Derek Webster is part of the cast as Dr. Milton Hudson.

Hudson serves as the substitute medical examiner who made his debut in Season 2 after stepping in for the absent Hugo Ramirez.

Webster is best known for his role as Stevie alongside Jeremy Renner in Mayor of Kingstown.

The actor has an impressive resume with over 100 acting credits, previously appearing in Independence Day, Night Man, and NCIS: New Orleans.

Marg Helgenberger - Catherine Willows

Marg Helgenberger

Catherine Willows (played by Marg Helgenberger) is a CSI: Crime Scene Investigation mainstay who made a triumphant return in Season 2 of the show's spin-off, CSI: Vegas.

The character's arrival offered a much-needed, newfound perspective in some of the team's high-stakes cases.

CSI: Vegas showrunner Jason Tracey spoke with TV Insider to hype up Helgenberger's major role in Season 3, teasing that they have "some fun stories" for her character:

"We love working with Marg. She’s phenomenal. She’s the soul of the show. She’s the Queen of CSI, going back to the original, and just an absolute delight to collaborate with. We’ve got some fun stories with Catherine, and we kick it off this year with her great white whale."

Helgenberger is known for her roles in Species, In Good Company, and Under the Dome.

Mandeep Dhillon - Allie Rajan

Mandeep Dhillon

Having been promoted as a Level III CSI, Mandeep Dhillon's Allie Rajan is ready to take charge in CSI: Vegas Season 3.

The character is also involved in an emotionally charged love triangle with Josh and Serena.

In Season 3's debut episode, Rajan is the first one to visit Josh in prison, trying to find out what truly happened during the night of his arrest.

Dhillon's notable credits include After Life, Comedy Playhouse, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Ariana Guerra - Detective Serena Chavez

Ariana Guerra

Ariana Guerra reprises her role as Detective Serena Chavez, an investigator under the homicide division.

Aside from being involved in the same love triangle as Allie and Josh, Chavez is expected to deal with the fallout of the latter's arrest as everyone's loyalty is put to the test.

Chavez will also be affected by the arrival of an intimidating new undersheriff who will work alongside the Las Vegas Crime Lab.

Guerra has credits in Helstrom, Five Feet Apart, and Candy Jar.

Jay Lee - Chris Park

Jay Lee

Jay Lee is back in CSI: Vegas Season 3 as Level l Crime Scene Investigator (CSI) Chris Park.

Aside from solving crimes in the lab, Park is also a social media influencer.

In Season 2, Episode 10, Park had a monumental shift as the installment ended with him deleting his social media account, cementing his transition into a bonafide CSI.

Lee previously appeared in Looking for Alaska, American Vandal, and The Filth.

Lex Medlin - Beau Finado

Lex Medlin

Another CSI Level I joining the cast of Season 3 is Lex Medlin as Beau Finado.

Finado previously worked as the lead of research and development for several Fortune 500 companies, but the pandemic made him shift his career to work in the crime lab instead.

Medlin's notable credits include Supernatural, Southland, and Grey's Anatomy.

Sarah Gilman - Penelope “Penny” Gill

Sarah Gilman

Sarah Gilman returns as Penelope “Penny” Gill, another CSI who made her debut in Season 2.

The show's sophomore run ended with a major shift in Gill's story since it revealed that she became engaged with someone. Aside from her usual exploits in the crime lab, it looks like wedding bells are in order for Gill in Season 3.

CSI: Vegas showrunner Jason Tracy said in the same interview with TV Insider that Gill's story will be a delight to watch for fans in Season 3:

"I don’t want to give away spoilers about how that’ll all play out, but she’s got one of the most pure hearts of anybody on TV, and to watch her have to either walk her way back or continue to walk the plank on a wacky situation that she finds herself in has given her a ton to play, and I can’t wait for the audience to catch up to that story."

Fans may recognize Gilman for her roles in Daphne & Velma, Last Man Standing, and I Didn't Do It.

Reggie Lee - Undersheriff Zhao

Reggie Lee

An exciting newcomer making his impactful debut in Season 3 is Reggie Lee as Undersheriff Zhao of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Not much is known about Lee's character, but CSI: Vegas showrunner Jason Tracey did tease in the TV Insider interview that his presence will mark a major shift in the workplace:

"His presence is a reminder that the Las Vegas justice system is multifaceted and multilayered, and that there’s a lot of oversight that all of these folks in real life and our characters have to contend with. It’s not necessarily adversarial, but it’s also not a walk in the park to both be the boss and to be somebody who has to manage up."

Lee is known for his appearances in Grimm, Prison Break, and The Lincoln Lawyer.

New episodes of CSI: Vegas Season 3 premiere every Sunday on CBS at 10 p.m. ET.

