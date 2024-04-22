Mad About You star Anne Ramsay guest stars in CSI: Vegas Season 3, Episode 6.

Episode 6, "Atomic City," brings the titular team to a radioactive crime scene that killed a father and his son while also affecting the health of the paramedics who responded.

CSI: Vegas Season 3, Episode 6 premiered on CBS on April 21.

Every Main Cast Member of CSI: Vegas Season 3 Episode 6

Paula Newsome - Maxine "Max" Roby

Paula Newsome

Paula Newsome reprises her role as Maxine "Max" Roby, the head of the Las Vegas Crime Lab.

CSI: Vegas Season 3, Episode 6 sees Max still watching the Artificial Intelligence (AI) robot revealed to have killed someone in the previous installment. She is still fixated on the Robert Cuevas murder.

To keep herself busy, Max helps the team by interrogating the victim's wife, asking her about the death threats and the other members of the nuclear community that might've targeted him.

Newsome previously appeared in Guess Who, Reign Over Me, and Chicago Med.

Ariana Guerra - Detective Serena Chavez

Ariana Guerra

Ariana Guerra stars as Serena Chavez, a homicide detective with the Las Vegas Crime Lab.

Serena spearheads the investigation to determine the truth behind the radiation leak in the father and son's residence. She also helps evacuate all the homeowners in the vicinity to avoid further exposure.

Guerra can be seen in Helstrom, Five Feet Apart, and Candy Jar.

Matt Lauria - Josh Folsom

Matt Lauria

Matt Lauria reprises his role as Josh Folsom in CSI: Vegas' latest episode.

Josh was a former CSI lead investigator, but things took a turn in Season 2 when he was framed for murder.

While he was able to get out of prison, Josh was demoted back to Level 1.

Still, the demotion didn't stop Josh's expertise as a veteran CSI in Season 3, Episode 6 since he was the first to point out that radiation was the culprit behind the victims' deaths.

Lauria's notable credits include Kingdom, Friday Night Lights, Shaft, and Parenthood.

Mandeep Dhillon - Allie Rajan

Mandeep Dhillon

Mandeep Dhillon appears in Episode 6 as Allie Rajan, a Level 3 CSI and a valued member of the Vegas team.

Allie is one of the crime scene investigators assigned to investigate the death of a father and son due to radiation.

Allie also notices that something is off with Max after the fiasco with the killer robot in the previous episode.

Dhillon is known for her roles in After Life, Comedy Playhouse, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Marg Helgenberger - Catherine Willow

Marg Helgenberger

Marg Helgenberger's Catherine Willow, a veteran in the world of CSI, is back in Season 3 to offer a newfound perspective on some of the Las Vegas Crime Lab's high-stakes cases.

Episode 6 sees Catherine joining Josh and the others to unpack the truth behind the radiation exposure and subsequent deaths.

Fans may recognize Helgenberger for her appearances in Species, In Good Company, and Under the Dome.

Anne Ramsay - Angela Hoppe

Anne Ramsay

One of Episode 6's notable guest stars is Anne Ramsay as Angela Hoppe, the radiation management supervisor.

Max calls Angela onto the scene since she is the expert in all things radiation. Coincidentally, Angela personally knows the victims and describes the father as a good man.

It is later revealed that Angela is the main culprit, tricking everyone since she wants the neighbor's gold to herself. The only way in is through the Pallatine's house, leaving the father and son as collateral damage.

Ramsay starred in over 100 episodes of Mad About You as Lisa Stemple. The actress also appeared in Ordinary Joe, Violet, and Equal.

Chuti Tiu - Renee Pallatine

Chuti Tiu

Chuti Tiu joins the cast of CSI: Vegas Season 3, Episode 6 as Renee Pallatine.

Renee is the wife and mother of the victims who died due to radiation exposure. Renee wants the Las Vegas Crime Lab to see if it is an accidental leak, but she notes that her husband made enemies due to his work on the nuclear committee.

Tiu is best known for her roles in Expats, Yellowstone, and How to Get Away with Murder.

Lex Medlin - Beau Finado

Lex Medlin

CSI: Vegas Season 3 newcomer Lex Medlin returns in Episode 6 as Level I investigator Beau Finado.

Beau appears during the team's initial investigation of the radiation, telling Josh that it's a good thing that they left the house immediately since the dose that they absorbed was safe "for the first five minutes [they] were in there."

Medlin can be seen in Supernatural, Southland, and Grey's Anatomy.

John Ross Bowie - Dennis Rosner

John Ross Bowie

Another newcomer to CSI: Vegas is John Ross Bowie as Dennis Rosner.

Dennis is the victims' doomsday prepper neighbor with a stash of gold hidden in his bunker since he thinks the end of the world is near. He is also Harry's (the father) biggest critic.

Bowie's most recognizable role is playing Barry Kripke in all 12 seasons of The Big Bang Theory. The actor also appeared in The Neighborhood, Station 19, and Feel Good.

Jay Lee - Chris Park

Jay Lee

Chris Park (played by Jay Lee) is a Level 1 CSI at the Las Vegas Crime Lab.

In Episode 6, Chris is tasked to locate the source of the radiation and the point of origin of where the Uranium 235 came from.

Lee is known for his roles in Looking for Alaska, American Vandal, and The Filth.

New episodes of CSI: Vegas Season 3 premiere every Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS and stream the next day on Paramount+.

