Dr. Glassman's (Richard Schiff) life hangs in the balance in The Good Doctor Season 7, Episode 7.

Episode 7, "Faith," focuses on Shaun and Jordan's patient in need of a kidney transplant. However, upon finding a donor, they find out that he believes he is Jesus, compromising his ability to give consent.

Elsewhere, the episode also hints that Dr. Glassman might be suffering from an illness, with the ending teasing that his test results return conclusive.

The Good Doctor Season 7, Episode 7 premiered on ABC on April 30.

Every Main Cast Member of The Good Doctor Season 7 Episode 7

Freddie Highmore - Dr. Shaun Murphy

Freddie Highmore

Freddie Highmore is back as Dr. Shaun Murphy in The Good Doctor Season 7, Episode 7.

Shaun, an attending surgeon at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital, has a patient in dire need of a new kidney, and all of them are scrambling for time to find a perfect donor.

Shaun also helps Lea sort out her riff with Morgan about her nanny.

Highmore has a long list of credits, which includes roles like Charlie Bucket in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Norman Bates in Bates Motel, and George in The Art of Getting By.

Paige Spara - Lea Dilallo

Paige Spara

Paige Spara stars as Lea Dilallo, Shaun's wife the head director of St. Bonaventure's IT Department.

Lea appears in Episode 7 as she talks with Dr. Morgan about being a mother and getting a babysitter for their son. She opens up about Shaun being unsure of getting, telling her to wait before hiring the new sitter.

However, while waiting, Morgan hires the new nanny, much to Lea's disappointment.

Spara has credits in Home Again and She's in Portland.

Zarrin Darnell-Martin - Naomi Pine

Zarrin Darnell-Martin

Zarrin Darnell-Martin guest stars in The Good Doctor's latest episode as Naomi Pine.

Naomi's days are numbered if she is not able to find a kidney donor for her condition.

She wants to spend as much time as possible with her husband and daughter as Shaun and the others try to find a donor.

Darnell-Martin is known for her roles in Ginny & Georgia, So Help Me Todd, and Good Sam.

Yasmeen Kelders - Suki Pine

Yasmeen Kelders

Yasmeen Kelders' Suki Pine is Naomi's daughter determined to find a donor for her mother to keep her alive and save her from her terminal condition.

Suki wants to do her part by asking for help from her followers on social media, but her parents do not want her to take that burden.

Kelders can be seen in DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Borderline, and Nancy Drew.

Guillermo Diaz - Carl/Emmanuel

Guillermo Diaz

Guillermo Diaz joins the cast of The Good Doctor Season 7, Episode 7 as Carl (aka Emmanuel).

Carl, posing as Emmanuel, presents himself as the kidney donor that Shaun and Jordan need to find for Naomi.

Carl believes that he is the second coming of Jesus, saying that his mom is a saint.

At the end of the episode, it is revealed that Carl is suffering from being delusional.

Diaz is best known for his role as Huck in over 100 episodes of Scandal. The actor also appeared in Law & Order: Organized Crime, Weeds, and United We Fall.

Fiona Gubelmann - Dr. Morgan Reznick

Fiona Gubelmann

Dr. Morgan Reznick (played by Fiona Gubelmann) is an attending internist at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital.

In Episode 7, Morgan has a slight clash with Lea after hiring the latter's supposed nanny (the one they talked about during an early morning walk).

Morgan manages to lure the new nanny by offering her more money while also praising the fact that he is bilingual.

Gubelmann is known for her roles in Wilfred, Royally Ever After, and Christmas Next Door.

Christina Chang - Dr. Audrey Lim

Christina Chang

Christina Chang brings Dr. Audrey Lim to life in The Good Doctor Season 7.

Dr. Audrey, the Chief of Surgery at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital, confides with Dr. Glassman over Hannah's diagnosis, telling him that he needs to take a step back and analyze it again.

She also reminds him that Hannah is in the same age as his daughter when she died.

Chang's notable credits include 24, Live Free or Die Hard, and Unstable.

Wavyy Jonez - Dr. Dominik Hubank

Wavyy Jonez

Wavyy Jonez stars as Dr. Dominik Hubank, a third-year medicine student working at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. He is also Charlie's friend.

In Episode 7, Dominik helps Jordan, Shaun, and Morgan check to see if Carl is a suitable donor despite his claims of being Jesus.

Jonez, who is also a rapper in real life, is known for his roles in Run Nixon, Dickinson, and Young Rock.

Will Yun Lee - Dr. Alex Park

Will Yun Lee

Will Yun Lee reprises his role as Dr. Alex Park, a surgical resident married to Dr. Morgan Reznick.

While also helping treat an injured skydiver, Episode 7 sees Alex dealing with Morgan's decision to steal Lea and Shaun's nanny by offering him more money.

Amid the conflict, Alex is the one who recommends ending the bickering peacefully, realizing that the best solution is an in-house daycare at the hospital.

Lee can be seen in Altered Carbon, Rampage, and San Andreas.

Richard Schiff - Dr. Aaron Glassman

Richard Schiff

Richard Schiff plays Dr. Aaron Glassman, Shaun's mentor and the head of the clinic.

Dr. Glassman has had his fair share of ailments throughout the show's run, such as a lesion found in his brain, scar tissue, and glioblastoma.

The Good Doctor Season 7, Episode 7 hints that he might have another disease that he is hiding from the team, considering that he can be seen talking over the phone about some concerning test results.

Fans may recognize Schiff for his roles in Man of Steel, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and The West Wing.

Ruby Kelley - Hannah

Ruby Kelley

One of the newcomers in The Good Doctor Season 7 is Ruby Kelley as Hannah.

Hannah is Dr. Aaron Glassman's new patient struggling with the use of opioids which is also later revealed to have an oxycodone addiction instead.

Dr. Glassman takes her in at the end of the episode to help her get over her addiction.

The Good Doctor is Kelley's first major acting credit. She is also Richard Schiff's real-life daughter.

Giacomo Baessato - Jerome

Giacomo Baessato

Giacomo Baessato's Jerome is still grieving over Asher's death when fans catch up with him in Season 7, Episode 7.

Jerome, a nurse, cannot function at work, leaving his post behind after Dr. Jared asks him for his help in tending to a new patient.

Baessato has credits in DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Nancy Drew, and Trigger Me.

IMDb page: Giacomo Baessato

Chuku Modu - Dr. Jared Kalu

Chuku Modu

Chuku Modu's Dr. Jared Kalu is a surgical resident at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital.

In the latest episode, Dr. Kalu treats a new patient who injured himself after an accidental fall during his landing from skydiving. Jared also helps Jerome to grieve over Asher's death.

Modu previously appeared in the MCU as Soh-Larr in 2019's Captain Marvel. He also starred as Aggo in Game of Thrones and Patrick Keen in Fifteen-Love.

Bria Samoné Henderson - Dr. Jordan Allen

Bria Samoné Henderson

Bria Samoné Henderson returns as Dr. Jordan Allen, a surgical resident working alongside Dr. Shaun.

Jordan is still reeling from Dr. Asher's Wolke death in Episode 5, but she musters up the strength needed to go back to work to help Shaun with his new patient who has a terminal illness.

Jordan deals with a new blood donor who believes that he is Jesus. She keeps an eye on him throughout the episode.

Henderson is known for her roles in Virginality, Angel City, and The Donor Party.

Tedra Rogers - Joelle

Tedra Rogers

Tedra Rogers appears in Episode 7 as Joelle.

Joelle is the nanny whom Lea and Morgan are both trying to hire due to her impressive credentials and the fact that she is bilingual.

Rogers has credits in Cruel Summer, The CW's Supergirl, and Here & After.

New episodes of The Good Doctor premiere every Tuesday on ABC at 10 p.m. ET.

