Behind a top-notch cast of actors, The Good Doctor pushes forward into Season 7, Episode 4.

ABC's hit medical drama kickstarted its seventh and final season on the air on February 20, concluding the journey for autistic genius surgeon Dr. Shaun Murphy and his team of doctors.

Episode 4 sees the team go through plenty of struggles personally and professionally, having to deal with a couple of potentially life-changing situations at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital.

The new episode first arrived on ABC on March 26 before debuting on Hulu the next day.

Every Actor & Character in The Good Doctor Season 7, Episode 4

Freddie Highmore - Dr. Shaun Murphy

Freddie Highmore

Leading the way in The Good Doctor is Dr. Shaun Murphy, played in all seven seasons by Freddie Highmore.

Known for his autism and Savant syndrome, Dr. Murphy is an attending surgeon at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital who has overcome both of those diagnoses to achieve great things.

Episode 4 sees the character learning how to embrace his new life as a father alongside his wife while also treating a patient at the hospital whose life may be changing forever.

Highmore is perhaps most recognizable for his role as Charlie Bucket in 2005's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Other major projects on his resume include Bates Motel, Finding Neverland, and The Spiderwick Chronicles.

Fiona Gubelmann - Dr. Morgan Reznick

Fiona Gubelmann

Fiona Gubelman's Dr. Morgan Reznick works as an attending internist at the hospital after starting her run as a surgery resident early in the show's run.

However, due to a Rheumatoid Arthritis diagnosis in Season 3, which affected her hands, she was forced to change course and focus more on internal medicine.

Dr. Reznick is seen in Episode 4 attempting to reignite the spark in her love life with her husband as they raise their new baby, occasionally to disastrous results in the hospital itself.

Other credits for Gubelmann include Royally Ever After, Wilfred, and Christmas Next Door.

Will Yun Lee - Dr. Alex Park

Will Yun Lee

Dr. Alex Park initially worked as a police officer for 15 years before moving into the medical field, and he's portrayed by Will Yun Lee in The Good Doctor.

Married to Dr. Reznick, he does everything in his power to give his wife the passion and love she deserves as they raise their new baby in Episode 4.

This all comes as he gives his expertise on an intense brain surgery for a patient who could die without the right treatment.

Outside of this show, fans can see Lee's work in Altered Carbon, Rampage, and San Andreas.

Christina Chang - Dr. Audrey Lim

Christina Chang

Christina Chang plays an important role in the ABC series as Dr. Audrey Lim, the San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital's Chief of Surgery, who has appeared in nearly every episode since her limited debut in Season 1.

Dr. Lim's time in Season 7, Episode 4 is largely spent dealing with her personal life, as she's seen alongside her mother for the first time in this series.

As she continues to devote all the time she can to her job, her relationship with her mother has seemingly suffered, which is a sore spot for both of them.

Fans can also see Chang in projects such as Live Free or Die Hard, Pin-Up, and 28 Days

Paige Spara - Lea Dilallo

Paige Spara

Paige Spara takes on the role of Lea Dilallo, the Head Director of St. Bonaventure's IT Department, who just so happens to be married to Dr. Shaun Murphy as well.

After giving birth to her first child at the end of Season 6, this new season has seen her learn how to balance her work life with the time she spends with her husband and newborn.

Episode 4 specifically sees Dilallo take her husband out for a date night at one of their favorite restaurants, although they quickly realize how much their lives have changed since becoming parents.

Other major credits on Spara's resume include Home Again and Kevin from Work.

Bria Samoné Henderson - Dr. Jordan Allen

Bria Samoné Henderson

Another key character returning for Season 7, Episode 4 is surgical resident Dr. Jordan Allen, portrayed by Bria Samoné Henderson.

First coming onto the scene in Season 4, Allen now stands as one of the show's leading personalities, appearing in most episodes since then.

In this episode, Dr. Allen handles a patient exhibiting symptoms of a stroke before realizing she knows him from her church, forming a deeper connection with him throughout the story.

Henderson's other major roles are seen in Virgiality and The Donor Party.

Noah Galvin - Dr. Asher Wolke

Noah Galvin

Noah Galvin stands out in The Good Doctor's supporting cast as Dr. Asher Wolke, a third-year surgical resident at St. Bonaventure.

Introduced in Season 4, Dr. Wolke is an openly gay character in this series, and he's currently in a long-distance relationship with Jerome Martel.

After helping the other doctors with a couple of tough cases at the hospital, he finally connects up with his boyfriend after Martel initially missed their date, building their relationship from afar.

Galvin can also be seen in Theater Camp, Booksmart, and The Real O'Neals.

Chuku Modu - Dr. Jared Kalu

Chuku Modu

Chuku Modu's Dr. Jared Kalu returns to The Good Doctor in Season 7, serving as another surgical resident at the hospital.

Initially playing a big role in the show during Season 1, the Season 2 premiere saw him leave the program for years before returning for Season 6 and Season 7.

Episode 4 largely sees Dr. Kalu help out on the surgery front, although he also connects with Dr. Allen on another level as they try new foods together and discuss her proclivity for trying new things.

Modu's film credits include roles in Captain Marvel, Me Before You, and Game of Thrones.

Richard Schiff - Dr. Aaron Glassman

Richard Schiff

Longtime The Good Doctor veteran Richard Schiff continues his run on the series as Dr. Aaron Glassman, best known as a father figure to Dr. Murphy.

Officially working as the attending neurosurgeon, he previously held the position of president of the St. Bonaventure hospital.

Dr. Glassman only plays a minor role in Episode 4 as he helps Dr. Lim handle the tense situation with her mother, taking her mother out on the town to discuss that difficult relationship.

Schiff was a series regular on The West Wing, and he also plays supporting roles in Man of Steel and The Lost World: Jurassic Park.

Bess Armstrong - Eileen Lim

Bess Armstrong

Bess Armstrong makes her first appearance on The Good Doctor in Season 7, Episode 4 as Eileen Lim, Dr. Audrey Lim's somewhat estranged mother.

Eileen gives her daughter grief for working so incredibly hard at her job, leading to quite an explosive argument that threatens their relationship even further.

Interestingly, early sparks also fly between Eileen and Dr. Glassman, with fans wondering just how close they will get over the series' final six episodes.

Armstrong is recognizable to fans for her work in Jaws 3-D, My So-Called Life, and The Four Seasons.

Kayla Cromer - Dr. Charlotte "Charlie" Lukaitis

Kayla Cromer

Kayla Cromer became one of the show's newer characters upon her introduction in Season 7, which sees her playing third-year medical student Dr. Charlotte Lukaitis.

Dr. Lukaitis is vocal about having looked up to Dr. Murphy for many years before her first appearance, especially considering she shares a place with him on the Autism Spectrum.

In Episode 4, the newcomer worries about not getting into Dr. Murphy's good graces even with the work she's put in, wanting to do the best job she can in her new position at the hospital.

Cromer is known for her roles in Everything's Gonna Be Okay, Monster High, and South of Hell.

Wavvy Jonez - Dr. Dominick Hubank

Wavvy Jonez

Also making his debut in Season 7 is Dr. Dominick Hubank, another third-year medical student, portrayed by Wavvy Jonez.

Dr. Hubank hopes to get through medical school to help his own underserved community as a family doctor, although he has to get over his extreme fear of blood (hemophobia) to get to that point.

Dr. Murphy enlists Dr. Hubank for his work on a patient believed to have early-onset Alzheimer's disease in Episode 4.

Other projects featuring Jonez include Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G., See You Yesterday, and Reprisal.

Brandon Scott - Nathan Speed

Brandon Scott

Coming into The Good Doctor for a one-episode appearance is Brandon Scott, who portrays a sick patient named Nathan Speed.

Dr. Allen recognizes him from her church as she treats stroke-like symptoms, which come in combination with problems he's dealing with from a sickle cell disease as well.

The two connect over music thanks to Nathan's place in the church choir as Dr. Allen does everything to make sure he does not lose his hearing and balance.

Scott previously enjoyed multi-episode stints on Dead to Me, 13 Reasons Why, and Grey's Anatomy.

Erinn Hayes - Gilly Howard

Erinn Hayes

Erinn Hayes makes her The Good Doctor debut as Gilly Howard, who brings her husband to the hospital for treatment.

Both of them are worried about him being diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease, which is causing him to forget about his entire relationship with his wife.

On top of those concerns, Gilly shares that she's a breast cancer survivor and that she is pregnant, worried about what will happen to their baby if her father doesn't get better.

Hayes can also be seen in Bill & Ted Face the Music, They Came Together, and Children's Hospital.

Matt Angel - Cam Howard

Matt Angel

Matt Angel portrays an important character in Season 7, Episode 4 named Cam Howard, who comes into the hospital as a new patient for Dr Murphy.

Cam was previously diagnosed with Alzheimer's as he struggles to remember his life and his family, hoping that Dr. Murphy can try to find some kind of cure so he can keep his life intact.

Thankfully, Dr. Murphy works his genius throughout the episode with the help of the other doctors, learning that he is not afflicted with Alzheimer's. Instead, he is revealed to have a massively pinched nerve, which can be treated and fixed with surgery.

Angel's previous work comes in The Lincoln Lawyer, Dave, and The Wrath of Becky.

New episodes of The Good Doctor premiere every Tuesday night at 10 p.m. ET. The first four episodes are now streaming on Hulu.

