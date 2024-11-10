Is Levi Schmitt Leaving Grey's Anatomy? 2024 Exit Scare Explained

Grey's Anatomy just teased a major career shift for Jake Borelli's Dr. Levi Schmitt, seemingly setting the course for him to leave the ABC drama.

Borrelli returned in Season 21, beginning his eighth season as part of the cast of Grey's Anatomy, six of which have been as a series regular.

How Grey's Anatomy Season 21 Teased Levi Schmitt's Exit

ABC

Grey's Anatomy Season 21, Episode 6, "Night Moves," sparked fear for viewers as its storyline appeared to set up an exit for Jake Borelli's Dr. Levi Schmitt.

The episode showed Schmitt considering taking a lucrative medical research position in Texas, taking up the career in pediatrics he had been seeking.

Dr. Miranda Bailey and Dr. Richard Webber came to play with a competitive offer for Schmitt as an attending general surgeon. While he weighed the offer with a trial run that saw him take the lead on an emergency procedure and ultimately save a life, he went on to accept the position in Texas.

By the end, Schmitt had said his goodbyes to Bailey and Webber, along with bidding a tearful farewell to his best friend, Dr. Taryn Helm.

But Schmitt still has one major conversation to have before moving to Texas, as he recently began a relationship with the hospital chaplain James, and has yet to tell him of his plans to leave Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Is Levi Schmitt Actually Leaving Grey's Anatomy?

Unfortunately for fans of Grey's Anatomy, these fears of Schmitt departing the medical drama are set to be realized at some point this season.

As reported by Deadline in May, Jake Borelli will end his run on Grey's Anatomy after seven years and five years as a series regular this season. The article stated he will return for "several episodes" in the current Season 21 to close his story.

Borelli's exit reportedly stems from budget cuts to Grey's Anatomy that came with its latest renewal, which seemingly brought a reduction in episode appearance guarantees for some of the show's established stars.

As of now, Schmitt appears likely to receive a happy ending in moving to Texas to pursue his dream career, but only time will tell if this truly plays out that way.

Grey's Anatomy Season 21, whose premiere paid tribute to departed ABC exec Stephanie Leifer, airs new episodes on Thursdays on ABC at 10 p.m. ET and stream the next day on Hulu.