Tracker Season 2, which is now starting its release schedule, includes many old and new guest stars, such as Jensen Ackles, Sofia Pernas, and Erik Gow.

Tracker chronicles the story of a renowned tracker, Colter Shaw, who uses his expertise to find missing people across the United States. In addition to his weekly missions, he is also on a journey to unpack the secrets behind his father's death.

Tracker Season 2 premiered on CBS on October 13.

Every Main Cast Member & Guest Star of Tracker Season 2

Justin Hartley - Colter Shaw

Justin Hartley

Justin Hartley returns as Colter Shaw, a rewards seeker and a reliable tracker/survivalist who uses his expertise and resources to find missing people.

Aside from his usual day job, Colter reunites with some longtime friends and his estranged brother in Season 2 to unearth the secrets behind his father's death.

Hartley has over 40 credits, with roles as Kevin Pearson in This Is Us, Oliver Queen in Smallville, and Patrick Osbourne in Revenge.

Fiona Rene - Reenie Greene

Fiona Rene

Fiona Rene is back as Reenie Greene, Colter's lawyer friend who resigned from her day job to start her new law firm in Tracker Season 2.

She usually bails Colter out of prison after he gets in trouble for doing his job (find out more about Tracker actress Fiona Rene).

Rene is best known for her roles as Detective Kara Lee in Stumptown, Rebecca Lee in Fire Country, and Lyla in I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Eric Graise - Bobby Exley

Eric Graise

Eric Graise returns as Bobby Exley, a tech expert and hacker who serves as Colter's "guy in the chair." He also owns his own security company.

Graise can be seen in Locke & Key, Queer as Folk, and The Tomorrow War (you can learn more about Tracker's Eric Graise here).

Abby McEnany - Velma Bruin

Abby McEnany

Abby McEnany plays Velma Bruin, Colter's assistant, who is now back in the field helping Reenie set up her new law firm. She is also Teddi's wife.

McEnany previously appeared in Work in Progress, Roomies, and Brown Girl Problems.

Floriana Lima - Camille Picket

Floriana Lima

Floriana Lima joins the world of Tracker as Camille Picket, Colter's on-and-off again lover for the past 10 years. She is set to recur in Season 2.

Lima recently appeared as a cast member of Grey's Anatomy Season 21, Episode 2.

The actress also appeared in The Punisher, Lethal Weapon, and A Million Little Things.

Enuka Okuma - U.S. Marshall Jenny Martinez

Enuka Okuma

Appearing as a guest star in Tracker Season 2, Episode 1, "Out of the Past," is Enuka Okuma as U.S. Marshall Jenny Martinez.

Colter meets the U.S. Marshall when investigating the strange disappearance of a missing family.

Okuma is known for her roles in Workin' Moms, The Sleepover, and Rookie Blue.

April Parker Jones - Dr. Blair

April Parker Jones

Another newcomer in Tracker Season 2, Episode 2 is April Parker Jones as Dr. Blair.

Jones is part of Bel-Air, All American, and The Michael Blackson Show.

Erik Gow - Craig King

Erik Gow

Erik Gow is part of Tracker Season 2, Episode 1's cast as Craig King, a relative of the missing family whom Colter interrogates.

Gow appeared in Yellowjackets, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and When Calls the Heart.

Jensen Ackles - Russell Shaw

Jensen Ackles

Jensen Ackles portrays Colter's estranged brother, Russell Shaw. He returns after being part of the cast of Tracker Season 1, Episode 12.

Colter blames Russell for his father's death, believing that he has something to do with it. However, their previous team-up in Season 1 proved that he is innocent and the killer is still out there.

Russell appears in Season 2, Episode 2, "Ontological Shock," after Reenie seeks help finding Colter after he mysteriously disappeared.

Supernatural fans may recognize Ackles for his role as Dean Winchester in over 300 episodes of the series. The actor also appeared as Soldier Boy in The Boys and Gen V, Eric Brady in Days of Our Lives, and Jason Teague in Smallville.

Sofia Pernas - Billie Matalon

Sofia Pernas

Sofia Pernas appears as Billie Matalon, Colter's rival rewards seeker with whom he shared a romantic past.

Pernas is Justin Hartley's wife, who returns after appearing in the cast of Tracker Season 1, Episode 6.

Pernas' most recognizable role is playing Lexi Vaziri in Blood & Treasure. The actress also appeared in Quantum Leap, NCIS, and Operation Rogue.

Aisling Goodman - Shley Wallace

Aisling Goodman

Aisling Goodman plays Shley Wallace in Tracker Season 2, Episode 3, "Bloodlines."

Behind-the-scenes photos showed Shley bloodied and presumed dead, potentially indicating that she is one of the victims of the episode's culprit.

Goodman's notable credits include Resurrection Factor, New Year's Kiss, and Swamp Freak.

Steven Culp - Scott Palmer

Steven Culp

Steven Culp guest stars in Tracker Season 2, Episode 2 as Scott Palmer. The first look at the episode shows Colter and Russell dragging Scott outside a bar, implying that he is up to no good.

Culp has over 100 credits, with roles in Thirteen Days, The Resident, and 9-1-1 (read more about the 9-1-1 Season 8 cast).

New episodes of Tracker Season 2 premiere every Sunday on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.