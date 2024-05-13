Supernatural alum Jensen Ackles made his debut as Colter's brother, Russell, in Tracker Episode 12.

Episode 12, "Off the Books," raises the stakes as Colter's mission of the week involves his brother who asks for assistance to find his former army buddy who has been missing for weeks.

Tracker Episode 12 premiered on CBS on May 12.

Every Main Cast Member of Tracker Episode 12

Justin Hartley - Colter Shaw

Justin Hartley

Justin Hartley is back as Colter Shaw, a veteran rewardist, in Tracker Episode 12.

Colter has an unexpected reunion with his brother, Russell, after the latter tracked down the former to seek help to find his missing friend.

It is revealed that Colter and his brother are not on good terms, with the pair having not talked in over 20 years.

Colter believes that Russell is the man responsible for the death of his father.

The pair set aside their differences in order to search for Russell's old friend from the army, leading to an unexpected bond between them.

Hartley has a long list of credits, which includes roles as Kevin Pearson in This Is Us, Oliver Queen in Smallville, and Patrick Osbourne in Revenge.

Jensen Ackles - Russell Shaw

Jensen Ackles

Jensen Ackles joins the cast of Tracker Episode 12 as Russell Shaw, Colter's estranged brother.

Russell reveals that he has been trying to contact Colter for months since he wants to reconnect. He even called some of his works, but he failed.

Although he is accused of killing their father, Russell points out that he found him already dead when he arrived at the crime scene.

Supernatural fans may recognize Jensen Ackles for his role as Dean Winchester in over 300 episodes of the series. The actor also appeared as Soldier Boy in The Boys and Gen V, Eric Brady in Days of Our Lives, and Jason Teague in Smallville.

Robin Weigert - Teddi Bruin

Robin Weigert

Robin Weigert reprises her role as Teddi Bruin, one of Colter's assistants and good friends.

Teddi shows up to let Colter know that they (alongside Velma) have yet to find a new mission for him. The good thing is Russell shows up to give him details about a case.

Weigert is known for her roles in The Sessions, The Good German, and American Horror Story.

Abby McEnany - Velma Bruin

Abby McEnany

Abby McEnany returns as Velma Bruin, Teddi's wife and Colter's other assistant.

Velma appears during the opening moments of the episode when she helps Teddi search for a new missing persons case for Colter.

McEnany has credits in Work in Progress, Roomies, and Brown Girl Problems.

Eric Graise - Bobby Exley

Eric Graise

Eric Graise is back in the fold as Bobby Exley in Tracker Episode 12. Bobby is a renowned hacker known for being an expert in tracking down details about anyone whom Colter wants to find information about.

Bobby helps Colter and Russell unpack details about the van that took Doug from the safe house. He also analyzes the loose finger that was sent to Doug in order to find the culprit.

Graise previously appeared in Locke & Key, Queer as Folk, and The Tomorrow War.

Fiona Rene - Reenie

Fiona Rene

After being absent in Episode 11, Fiona Rene returns as Colter's close confidant and attorney friend, Reenie.

Russell teases Colter and Reenie, asking if they are in a romantic relationship to which the pair quickly deny. Reenie also helps Colter and Russell get out of jail after a mishap during their mission.

Rene appeared as Detective Kara Lee in Stumptown, Rebecca Lee in Fire Country, and Lyla in I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Alexandra Metz - Tracy

Alexandra Metz

Alexandra Metz guest stars as Tracy, Doug's wife who is concerned about the fact that her husband has gone missing.

Tracy tells Russell and Colter that her concerns grew after she received a package containing a loose finger from someone that they don't recognize.

Metz can be seen in Frequency, Once Upon a Time, and Blue Bloods.

Christopher Seivright - Doug

Christopher Seivright

Doug (played by Christopher Seivright) served alongside Russell during his time in the military and they also joined a private security firm called the "Horizon Group."

Russell tells Colter that Doug saved his life numerous times, which is why he wants to give back by finding him.

Doug goes missing after being chased by a mysterious man, leading to Russell and Colter's search mission for him.

Seivright's most recognizable roles include playing roles in Take Note, Skymed, and Rookie Blue.

Benjamin Rogers - Glenn

Benjamin Rogers

Benjamin Rogers stars as Glenn in Tracker Episode 12.

Glenn is a shop clerk who threatens both Russell and Colter upon entering the curiosities shop.

After being subdued by Russell, Glenn tells him everything that he knows about Doug, such as giving him "protection" from someone.

Rogers appeared as Timothy in HBO's The Last of Us, Oscar in Almost Human, and Felix Furbush in Loudermilk.

Nathan Dashwood - Curiosities Shop Clerk

Nathan Dashwood

Nathan Dashwood plays the curiosities shop clerk whom Colter and Russell encounter while investigating the weird symbol that they found in the package (containing the finger) sent to Tracy.

Dashwood can be seen in The CW's Batwoman, Siren, and Timeless.

Maria J. Cruz - Yolanda Allen

Maria J. Cruz

Maria J. Cruz plays Yolanda Allen, a morgue attendant whom Russell flirts with to get information about Len Klavinz (the owner of the finger that was sent to Tracy).

Cruz is best known for her roles in DC's Legends of Tomorrow, The Parties, and Super Monsters.

Tracker's Season 1 finale will premiere on Sunday, May 19, at 9 p.m. ET on CBS and stream the next day on Paramount+.

