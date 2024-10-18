The star behind The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3's Glory Days character took a moment to celebrate her role and the show's upcoming release.

Played by Fiona Rene, who also stars in Tracker, Gloria Dayton (better known as Glory Days) is introduced to The Lincoln Lawyer fans in Season 1 as a sex worker. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's Mickey Haller seeks her out during a case before she ends up testifying in court and helping him nail down the real killer.

Season 2 saw Glory Days return as the case was retried, although she was arrested for drug possession and eventually had to have Mickey help her get the charges dropped. Sadly, after a trip to Hawaii to spend time with her family, she was found dead at the end of Season 2 on a morgue table.

Lincoln Lawyer's Fiona Rene Celebrates Season 3 Release

Netflix

The Lincoln Lawyer fan-favorite Fiona Rene took to Instagram to share her excitement for Season 3.

Sharing photos and videos from the Season 3 premiere event, Rene hyped up her character from the first two seasons while giving "so much gratitude to this team:"

"'GLORY DAYS, I Love You….. so much gratitude to this team. 'LINCOLN LAWYER' SEASON 3 NOW STREAMING!!"

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 premiered on October 17 with a star-studded cast, with all 10 episodes instantly available to stream.

What To Know about Lincoln Lawyer's Glory Days Star

Fiona Rene's role in The Lincoln Lawyer is the latest in a long list of roles on her resume, including Reenie Green on Tracker (see more about Tracker Season 2's cast here). The 36-year-old Oklahoma native is also known for her work in I Know What You Did Last Summer and Fire Country.

Rene attended Oklahoma Baptist University before entering the Hollywood scene. She lent her talent to shorts and video games through acting and voiceover work. She even got to work directly with a police officer for her role in I Know What You Did Last Summer to learn the ins and outs of the job.

While her time on The Lincoln Lawyer seemingly ended after Season 2, she believed she was in a similar situation for Tracker, with her role initially being a recurring guest spot. During the development process, that changed drastically, leading her to be one of the show's core characters alongside Justin Hartley.

Now, fans wait to find out where Rene will wind up next along with her work on Tracker, particularly as she builds a major following.

All three seasons of The Lincoln Lawyer are streaming on Netflix.