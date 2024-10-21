Who Is Allyn Moriyon? 4 Things To Know About Lincoln Lawyer's Eddie Actor - Wiki Bio Details

Allyn Moriyon's recent appearance in Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 has fans itching to learn more about him.

Based on Michael Connelly's homonymous book series, The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 and its A-list cast tell the story of lawyer Mickey Haller, who travels the country in his Lincoln Navigator and helps people in need.

Included in that cast is Hollywood newcomer Allyn Moriyon, one of the series' newest additions in its Season 3 return.

4 Things To Know about The Lincoln Lawyer's Allyn Moriyon

Allyn Moriyon

Allyn Moriyon Starred in a Commercial With Mr. T

Before making his mark as an actor in TV shows, Allyn Moriyon teamed up with Hollywood legend Mr. T, best known for his roles in The A-Team and Rocky III.

As part of Mr. T's promotional run in Skechers commercials, Moriyon took a co-starring role in one ad next to the former B.A. Baracus star.

Mr. T exclaimed how there was "a 'T' in 'Skechers,'" while Moriyon's character kept trying to explain to his co-star that "There's no 'T' in 'Skechers'" to hilarious results.

Allyn Went Hard for His Lincoln Lawyer Workout Regimen

Moriyon joins The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 as a new character named Eddie Rojas, who has ties to Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's Mickey Haller. Mickey previously got Eddie off the hook in a carjacking case, and in Season 3, he takes a gig as a chauffeur for Mickey to help pay off his legal debts.

Besides his enthusiasm for crocheting and devotion to a LeBron James life coaching app (see more on when LeBron James quoted Iron Man), Eddie puts forth a wholesome vibe and shows wisdom beyond his years.

Eddie is also known for his incredible physical fitness, which Moriyon discussed in an interview with Netflix.

He admitted that he "worked out like crazy" as soon as he got the chance to audition. Once he landed the role, he exercised "in [his] trailer or during lunch," hitting the gym every moment he was not filming:

"I love this question. Thank you for asking because, yes, I worked out like crazy. As soon as we got the audition I was like let’s go as hard as we can. Two times a day, five days a week. Sometimes call times are 4 in the morning, so if I showed up to set and hadn’t worked out at home, I’d work out in my trailer or during lunch. I’d go get hair and makeup done, come back, do another workout. Get some push-ups in, go film in between. It was constantly trying to get as yoked as possible."

Along with the intense workout regimen, he also took on a strict diet for the first time, dedicating himself to "zero processed food, no sugars, [and] intermittent fasting" for the role:

"And I decided to go on a strict diet. I’ve always worked out, but I’ve never dieted because I work out so I can eat whatever I want. It was no fun. I did zero processed food, no sugars, intermittent fasting. I didn’t eat after 8 p.m."

Allyn Has a Son Named Sunny

Moriyon has a lot going for him in his personal life, which he often details on his Instagram page. He shared his engagement with his girlfriend, Sofia Sassone, in late 2020 and his engagement pictures in March 2022.

This year brought a new round of joy to the couple's lives as they welcomed their son, Sunny, to the world on March 30. His full name is Sunday Wilde, and he was named after Moriyon and Sassone's favorite day along with the play they were in when they first connected.

Both of them regularly post about their son and relationship on social media.

Allyn Will Next Star in Watch Them Come Blood

Allyn Moriyon is already on his way to more starring roles, the next of which will come in Mike Cuenca's Watch Them Come Blood.

This movie follows a group of friends on a road trip when they come upon a brothel with a unique specialty service, which gives them a scarier experience than they ever expected.

Moriyon will play Emilio in Watch Them Come Blood, which will be released in theaters on Tuesday, October 29.

How To Follow Allyn Moriyon Online

Those looking to follow Allyn Moriyon on social media can do so on Instagram.

