Tracker Season 2, Episode 13 might've already given the reins of Bobby's tech role to another important character introduced in the latter half of the show's sophomore season.

The second season of the trending CBS series already has its fair share of ups and downs, and one of its biggest mysteries revolves around the intriguing absence of Colter's resident hacker and tech guy, Bobby.

What Happened to the Computer Tech Guy (Bobby) on Tracker?

Eric Graise

Bobby (portrayed by Tracker breakout star Eric Graise) has been part of Colter's core team of reliable friends for most of his rewards-seeking missions.

He has his own security company at his disposal, and he assists Colter by using his extensive hacking skills to retrieve much-needed information from the victims and potential suspects tied to the case.

While Bobby played crucial roles in helping Colter with his missions in the first nine episodes of Tracker Season 2, the resident computer tech guy is nowhere to be found starting in Tracker Season 2, Episode 10, "Nightingale."

During the episode, Chris Lee's Randy makes his debut as Bobby's cousin who tells Colter that Bobby is dealing with a "family issue" and is missing in action:

"Bobby is dealing with some family stuff, but he wanted to make sure he didn't leave you hanging."

At that point, some fans assumed that it was only a temporary absence for Bobby since other characters like Fiona Rene's Reenie and Abby McEnany's Velma had also been absent in other episodes.

Tracker Season 2 Episode 13 Cements Bobby's Replacement

Chris Lee

After Season 2, Episode 10, Eric Graise's Bobby is still nowhere to be found in Episodes 11 and 12, breaking a discouraging Tracker record since he has been absent for three consecutive episodes.

Despite his absence, another character in the form of Chris Lee's Randy has stepped up to give Colter some much-needed assist during his high-stakes missions in the past weeks.

Randy, who is Bobby's cousin, has been a fan-favorite ever since his debut in Tracker Season 2, Episode 10. He already worked with Colter before in a previous mission, but it was only a one-time thing then.

He is known for his charismatic quips and expertly quick hacking skills that saved time in finding suspects and the eventual missing person whom Colter is trying to find.

In Tracker Season 2, Episode 11 (read more about the full plot recap here), Randy steps up again in Bobby's absence by helping Colter uncover a massive conspiracy involving two mob families.

Randy takes it up a notch in Tracker Season 2, Episode 13 by going out of his way to save Colter's life when his back is against the wall.

During the episode, Randy helps Colter get out of a bind by setting up a distraction to allow him to escape two armed thugs who are about to eliminate a pile of dead bodies inside the victim's workplace.

After that, Randy (without Colter knowing) calls Reenie to gather some intel from her government contacts about the espionage-related business that the victim is working under.

Randy's continued dependability and outside-the-box thinking prove that he is a valuable asset to Colter's team despite being the "new guy" in the fold.

His actions in Tracker Season 2, Episode 13 no doubt cement him as a worthy successor to Bobby's position if he decides to be gone for a while to deal with his family problems.

Is There a Reason Why Eric Graise's Bobby Left Tracker? And Will He Ever Return?

Justin Hartley & Eric Graise

At this point, there are no signs of whether or not Eric Graise fully departed the series despite being billed as one of the series regulars in Tracker Season 2.

The actor's absence as Bobby has left a hole in the series due to his great chemistry with Justin Hartley's Colter Shaw, leaving fans worried about his possible exit in Tracker Season 2.

However, there is reason to believe that Graise will still return as Bobby at some point in Tracker's sophomore run.

CBS' official promo for Tracker Season 2's return in 2025 showed footage of Bobby inside his office and seemingly back in action in the latter episodes, confirming that Eric Graise will come back as Bobby.

It is unknown how exactly Bobby will return, but signs point that he will come back unscathed and fully revigorated later in the season.

There is a strong chance that his long absence in Tracker Season 2 will become a major storyline in one of the upcoming episodes, considering how much Colter cares for Bobby.

Colter could end up finding Bobby and helping him deal with his family issue, and it will be interesting to see how the reunion between the longtime friends will be shown.

New episodes of Tracker Season 2 premiere every Sunday on CBS at 8 p.m. ET and can be streamed the next day on Paramount+.