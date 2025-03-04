Is Bobby Leaving Tracker? Eric Graise's Show Exit Scare Explained

Tracker Season 2, Episode 11 did not feature Bobby Exley, leaving fans concerned about his potential exit in the CBS series.

As Tracker continues the journey of Justin Hartley's Colter Shaw, his trusted team of allies has consistently aided him in his mission to find missing people across the United States.

One of those allies is Bobby Exley (played by Tracker star Eric Graise), an expert hacker and the owner of his own security company who always has Colter's back tracking down potential suspects and victims.

Did Bobby Leave Tracker?

Eric Graise

Following Bobby's absence in Tracker Season 2, Episode 10, Colter's resident hacker is still nowhere to be found in the latest installment, "Shades of Gray."

Tracker Season 2, Episode 11 sees Colter unexpectedly entangled in a dangerous mob war due to his new job of tracking down the missing son of one of its leaders.

Given that Bobby is still MIA, Colter seeks the help again of his cousin, Randy (Chris Lee), to find more information about the victim and his alleged affair with a married woman.

During their interaction, Randy mentions to Colter that "Bobby will thank [him] later" before assisting in the case:

"Bobby will thank you later. What you need? Talk to me."

Season 2, Episode 10 already explained Bobby's temporary disappearance from the series, with Randy confirming to Colter that he is dealing with a family issue.

While Colter reassures Randy that Bobby can ask him for anything if he needs help, the series has yet to explain how big of a problem Bobby is dealing with in Season 2.

What Happened to Eric Graise's Bobby in Tracker Season 2?

Bobby's absence in Tracker Season Season 2, Episodes 10 and 11 has led to concern among diehard fans of the series.

While the main reason for his disappearance is his still-unknown family issue, it remains to be seen how dire his situation is.

There may be a death in Bobby's family, and he is still grieving or in shock about what happened.

Some have also theorized that Bobby may be spearheading an investigation into a case involving his family and biding his time before calling in Colter for assistance.

Despite that, CBS confirmed that Bobby is slated to return in Tracker Season 2, but when exactly is still shrouded in secrecy.

Considering Colter has already proven that he has Bobby's back, there is a strong chance he will be curious enough to check on him sometime in the next batch of Tracker Season 2 episodes.

Bobby's role in Colter's day-to-day mission is significant, and it is reasonable to assume that he will continue to be part of the show's future, specifically in the already-confirmed Tracker Season 3.

New episodes of Tracker Season 2 premiere every Sunday on CBS at 8 p.m. ET and stream the next day on Paramount+.