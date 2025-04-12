Tracker Season 2 Confirms Bobby's Fate Amid Exit Concerns (Photo)

Bobby Exley's sudden disappearance in Tracker Season 2 will finally be resolved in an upcoming episode after CBS released an official photo that confirms his return.

What Happened to Bobby? His Tracker Season 2 Absence Explained

Eric Graise

As part of Colter Shaw's core team, Bobby Exley has been crucial in using his expert hacking skills to learn the potential whereabouts of the missing individuals in every mission, which is why it has been unusual for him to be absent in Tracker Season 2 for quite a long time.

Bobby has been missing in action since Season 2, Episode 10, and his absence has caused some concern from diehard Tracker fans.

While he is gone, Bobby's cousin, Randy, serves as his replacement, telling Colter (and the viewers) that Bobby decided to step away since he is dealing with a family matter.

Did Bobby Leave Tracker for Good?

Justin Hartley & Eric Graise

Bobby's absence has already broken a discouraging Tracker Season 2 record, with him being off the grid from Episodes 10 to 15.

Fans have been raring to see Bobby return to his chair and help Colter out in his missions, but his current status has led many to wonder if he is truly gone for good.

In Tracker Season 2, Episode 15, Randy explains to Colter that Bobby's disappearing act is normal for someone like him, considering he lost a friend whom he considers one of his brothers.

He ends the conversation by making sure to reach out to Bobby and let him know that Colter is worried about him being off the grid. At this point, Bobby's story is far from over.

Here's Where Bobby Is In Tracker Season 2's Next Episode

Chris Lee & Eric Graise

Thankfully, the wait for Bobby's return is finally over after CBS released new photos of Tracker Season 2, Episode 16, "The Mercy Seat," confirming Eric Graise's comeback in the episode.

The image shows Bobby and Randy working together to help Colter find two missing sisters in the snowy Montana mountains.

Bobby's return is quite timely since the episode's trailer teased that Colter's life is in danger after he is trapped in the "dead zone wilderness."

Given that it is an all-hands-on-deck situation, Bobby and Randy's combined hacking expertise offers the best chance to get Colter some much-needed help.

Bobby's comeback in Tracker Season 2, Episode 16 could also shed some light on why his absence took too long, giving Colter a proper understanding of what really happened to him in the past weeks.

New episodes of Tracker Season 2 are set to premiere every Sunday on CBS at 8 p.m. ET and can be streamed the next day on Paramount+.