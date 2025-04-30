Tracker Season 2, Episode 18 revealed a game-changing development for Colter Shaw’s core team of experts ahead of the series' already-confirmed Season 3. One of the much-talked-about storylines of Tracker Season 2 mainly revolved around Bobby Exley's absence from Colter's team due to a personal emergency, leading to the debut of his cousin Randy as his replacement to become the team's resident hacker.

Eric Graise's absence as Bobby led fans to be concerned about his status in Season 2, considering that the actor was absent for six straight episodes (which broke a discouraging Tracker record).

During his absence, Randy took the spotlight and cemented himself as a worthy new addition to Colter's team, with him even saving his life several times in various missions.

Bobby then made his return in Tracker Season 2, Episode 16, where he and Randy worked together to help Colter after he was trapped in a dead zone on a snowy mountainside.

Eric Graise

The pair's strong partnership is clearly undeniable, and Tracker Season 2, Episode 18 confirmed that Bobby and Randy will continue their incredible connection, which will ultimately benefit Colter.

In the new episode, Bobby told Colter that his cybersecurity business has been "booming," meaning that he will have a "tag team" where he and Randy will work together as his on-call resident hackers until further notice.

While Bobby and Randy usually annoy each other while doing their job, there is no denying that the pair working together on a more permanent basis is a huge improvement for Colter's team. Aside from being expert hackers, the duo can help Colter finish his missions more efficiently and quickly.

Given that Bobby and Randy are now officially business partners, it is reasonable to assume that Tracker's new episode is subtly hinting that Chris Lee's Randy could end up being promoted as a series regular in Season 3.

Randy & Bobby’s Tag Team Dynamic Is What Tracker Needs

Chris Lee

While some fans think that Randy's inclusion in Tracker Season 2 is a big mistake, the character's presence in the hit CBS series has been a breath of fresh air since he gives a different kind of vibe and energy whenever he is on-screen.

Pairing Randy with Bobby (who has been serious most of the time during missions) is what Tracker needs because their dynamic could lead to hilarious moments that can relieve the tension (briefly) during high-stakes moments.

Having one or both in the field also presents more unique storytelling opportunities for future Tracker episodes. Season 2, Episode 17 already provided a glimpse of an eventful team-up between Randy and Colter, and the pair's banter was one of the major highlights of the installment.

Creating more episodes where Randy is in the field while Bobby works as the "guy in the chair" or the other way around could elevate the show even further, giving more chances for Colter to get to know his teammates deeply, rather than a one-off conversation off the phone.

Given that the evidence is leaning towards Randy becoming a series regular in Season 3, having him interact with not just Colter, but the rest of the team, like Reenie and Velma, could lead to more special moments as well.