Tracker Season 2's Controversial Bobby Decision Just Broke a Discouraging Record

Eric Graise's Bobby Exley has been a mainstay on CBS' Tracker since the show's beginning, but the recent episode worried many about his fate.

Tracker follows Justin Hartley's Colter Shaw as he aims to find missing people across the United States. However, his trusted team, including Bobby Exley, has become just as crucial to the plot and viewers.

Season 2, Episode 12 (titled "Monster") was the most recent episode of the series to premiere on CBS, and while it continued the overarching plot of the show, it was still missing someone near and dear to many fans.

Where Is Bobby on Tracker?

CBS

Many fans noticed that Eric Graise's Bobby Exley (find out some important facts about Graise here) was not featured in Tracker Season 2, Episode 12. His absence is nothing new, however, as he was also not a part of Episodes 10 and 11.

With Bobby not appearing in Episode 12, Tracker Season 2 set a new record for the longest number of consecutive episodes not to feature the character. In Season 1, he was gone in Episodes 9 and 10, but his absence in Season 2 has now spanned three episodes, which is the longest amount of time.

In Season 2, Episode 10 ("Nightingale"), Randy explains Bobby's Tracker absence while the latter helps Colter find a missing musician named Angie.

While speaking to Colter, Randy revealed, "Bobby is dealing with some family stuff, but he wanted to make sure he didn't leave you hanging."

It seems Bobby is still with his family, but what is happening has not yet been explained. He may have had a death in the family or could be helping out a family member in a time of need.

Nevertheless, many fans are worried about Bobby's status on Tracker since he has missed three straight episodes.

So What Happened to Bobby on Tracker?

Bobby was not only absent from Tracker Season 2, Episode 12 — he was not mentioned in any dialogue.

It can be inferred that Bobby is still dealing with his family issues as Episode 12 occurs. Perhaps whatever happened is so severe that he hasn't had a chance to talk to anyone else on the team to update them on what is going on or when he will be back.

It is also worth noting that Bobby was not featured in the promo footage for Episode 13, which debuted at the end of Episode 12, so it is unclear if he will return to that episode or continue to be out of the picture.

However, fans do not need to worry. CBS already confirmed that Bobby will return to Tracker at some point in Season 2, as he was featured in footage from the mid-season trailer that has not been seen in an episode yet.

It was already announced that Tracker Season 2 will feature 22 episodes, so there is still plenty of time for Bobby to make a grand return and rejoin the cast for the remaining episodes.

New episodes of Tracker Season 2 premiere every Sunday on CBS at 8 p.m. ET and stream the next day on Paramount+.