CBS revealed when fans can expect Eric Graise's Bobby Exley after his absence from Tracker Season 2, Episode 10, "Nightingale."

Tracker is a hit action drama series from CBS that follows Justin Hartley's Colter Shaw, an expert rewards seeker known for finding missing individuals and utilizing his survival skills when his back is against the wall.

While he may be a lone wolf during missions, he is supported by a solid team of allies who help him get the job done. One of them is an expert hacker and security agency owner named Bobby.

What Happened to Bobby on Tracker?

Eric Graise

While Bobby has been a mainstay cast member of Tracker Season 2, the character is nowhere to be found in Tracker Season 2, Episode 10, "Nightingale."

In the new episode, Colter is busy finding a missing musician named Angie, who was abducted by a strange man following a brutal encounter between the police and members of a biker gang.

As Colter tries to locate new leads in his search for the victim, he asks for help from Bobby's cousin and another tech hacker named Randy, who assists him in learning more about the suspect's criminal history and his link to the victim.

Randy tells Colter (and the audience) that "Bobby is dealing with some family stuff, but he wanted to make sure he didn't leave you hanging."

It turns out that Randy is not a stranger to Colter. He had already helped him in a previous case, in which he hacked into a police server to obtain information.

Colter reassures Randy that he will always be there for Bobby no matter what before circling back to the mission.

Where Is Bobby on Tracker?

Eric Graise is one of Tracker Season 2's four main-billed actors alongside Justin Hartley, Fiona Rene, and Abby McEnany, meaning that his absence in the new episode is quite notable.

CBS did not confirm why Graise was absent from the episode, but there's a good chance it was for story-related reasons.

It is also worth noting that this isn't the first time a main actor was absent from the episode, considering that Fiona Rene's Reenie and Abby McEnany's Velma also missed time in past episodes of the series.

Reenie is also absent from Tracker Season 2, Episode 10, and Velma is the lone original team member helping Colter with his case.

Despite Bobby's absence, CBS included a shot of him at the 0:33-second mark of Tracker Season 2's mid-season trailer, which wasn't included in Season 2, Episodes 9 and 10. The shot showed him inside his office, seemingly helping Colter with a new case.

This confirms that Bobby will appear in an upcoming episode of Tracker Season 2, giving fans no reason to worry about his potential exit.

It remains to be seen what kind of family issue Bobby is dealing with, but there's a strong chance that it could be revisited since Tracker Season 2 now has 22 episodes instead of Season 1's 13.

Interestingly, Bobby already sought Colter's help in Tracker Season 1, Episode 7, when he needed to find one of his longtime friends, Sun Mai, after dangerous men abducted her.

This episode marked the first time Bobby left his office to have a more active duty on the case.

If this family issue ends up being worse than initially thought, Bobby could no doubt seek Colter's help again in one of the upcoming episodes of Tracker Season 2.

New episodes of Tracker Season 2, Episode 10 premiere every Sunday on CBS at 8 p.m. ET and stream the next day on Paramount+.