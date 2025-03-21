Tracker Season 2 Cast Changes: Every Actor Removal & Replacement Explained

While Tracker Season 2's cast is filled with exciting newcomers, the show's sophomore run featured some notable personnel changes from Colter Shaw's core team.

Tracker Season 1 introduced Colter as a rewards seeker who is an expert in finding people.

Joining him in his missions was his team, which consisted of Teddy and Velma, Bobby Exley (an expert hacker), and a lawyer named Reenie Greene, who helped him get out of messy legal situations.

Tracker Season 2 Cast Changes: Who Left & Joined the CBS Series

Robin Weigert - Teddy Bruin

CBS

Robin Weigert was one of the core cast members of Tracker Season 1.

The actress played Teddy Bruin, Velma's partner and Colter's assistant, who helped the show's titular tracker find rewards-seeking jobs for him across the United States. She also kept track of the money Colter got during his missions.

While Teddy appeared in all episodes of Season 1, she is nowhere to be found in Tracker Season 2 as Weigert exited the series ahead of its sophomore run (as confirmed by Deadline).

In Tracker Season 2, Episode 1, Velma explains to Colter (and the viewers) that Robin is out of town dealing with a family matter. It remains to be seen if Teddy will return in a guest star capacity in the future.

Eric Graise - Bobby Exley

CBS

Another main cast member who is at the center of discussions in Tracker Season 2 is Eric Graise's Bobby Exley, Colter's computer guy who has his own security officer at his disposal.

The character has been away in Season 2 for a while, with Bobby being absent in four straight episodes (Episodes 10 to 13), breaking a discouraging Tracker record.

The lone explanation behind Bobby's absence in Season 2 is that he is dealing with a family problem so sensitive that he needs to step away for a while.

Floriana Lima - Camille Picket

CBS

Floriana Lima joins the cast of Tracker as Camille Picket, Colter's new love interest in Season 2. Her sister, Gina, went missing over a decade ago, and Colter still hasn't solved the case.

Colter forged a strong bond with Camille through the years, and they have been on-and-off lovers ever since.

She makes a prominent appearance in Season 2, as the case of her sister's disappearance is finally resolved in a two-parter starting in Tracker Season 2, Episode 8 (read more about what happened here).

Chris Lee - Bobby

CBS

After Bobby's absence due to a family matter, Chris Lee's Randy took over the reins as Colter's resident hacker starting in Tracker Season 2, Episode 10, 'Nightingale.'

Randy proved himself quite capable of handling hacking-related things while Bobby was gone, and his chemistry with Colter has been top-notch.

Some are even claiming that Randy is Tracker's perfect replacement for Bobby, especially after he went out of his way to save Colter's life in Season 2, Episode 13.

New episodes of Tracker Season 2 premiere every Sunday on CBS at 8 p.m. ET and can be streamed the next day on Paramount+.