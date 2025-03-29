There is some outrage from Tracker fans about Bobby's absence and his new replacement, Randy.

Did Bobby Leave Tracker? What Happened to Him

Bobby (portrayed by Tracker mainstay Eric Graise) has been absent from the hit CBS series ever since Season 2, Episode 10, "Nightingale."

His cousin, Randy, served as his temporary replacement, using his expert hacking skills to help Colter with his mission of finding missing people across the United States.

While Randy has a strong chemistry with Colter during their interactions, some fans don't like his inclusion in the series.

Why Fans Don't Like Randy in Tracker Season 2

Randy's charming and witty interactions with Colter Shaw during missions in Tracker Season 2 are not everyone's cup of tea.

Some fans claim that Bobby's chemistry with Colter is better than Randy's, which makes sense considering that Bobby and Colter have worked together for a long time.

Other fans think that Randy's interaction with Colter is not engaging, pointing out that his whole personality doesn't match Colter.

In Tracker Season 2, Episode 14 (read more about its cast here), one fan claimed that Randy's comments about him seeing the video of the teenage boy getting beaten are quite jarring because he appears to be not serious about whereas Colter's main priority is to save the poor boy's life.

While some viewers don't like Randy's outspoken personality and use of modern slang, one thing consistent about Bobby's replacement in Tracker Season 2 is the fact that he works fast and thinks of quick solutions whenever Colter faces a setback in his field work.

Bobby's Long Absence Is a Mistake - Is He Coming Back?

It remains to be seen when Bobby will return in Tracker Season 2, but a recent interview with Fiona Rene, where she teased an interaction between Randy and Bobby in a future episode, indicated that Eric Graise's comeback will still happen.

While Bobby will eventually return, many would agree that his long absence is a mistake, considering that he has been gone for the series for five straight episodes.

It is also quite discouraging that Bobby's absence has not been addressed in the recent episodes (aside from the reveal that he's dealing with a family matter).

At this point, Colter should've checked in with Bobby since his long absence has been unusual.

While Colter may respect Bobby's boundaries, the character being missing for a while clearly raises some eyebrows.

Seeing Bobby and Randy work together in a complex hacking situation would've allowed Tracker Season 2 to showcase something fresh for the fans.

Based on the interactions alone of the two cousins, the banter would've been top-notch.

Another way for Tracker Season 2 could've improved Bobby's long (and worrying) absence is for the series to set it up and explain to the viewers why he will be gone.

Doing this could've also showcased a proper hand-off of responsibilities between Bobby and Randy while also giving fans a chance to fully understand the former's absence.

New episodes of Tracker Season 2 premiere every Sunday on CBS at 8 p.m. ET and can be streamed the next day on Paramount+.