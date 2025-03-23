Tracker Season 2 star Fiona Rene has a hopeful update about Bobby's future after a long absence from the series.

Did Eric Graise Leave Tracker?

One of the central topics of fan discussion in Tracker Season 2 is the continued absence of Eric Graise's Bobby, leaving fans worried about his potential exit from the CBS series.

While Bobby played a prominent role in the first nine episodes of Season 2, Colter Shaw's tech guy has been absent from the series since Tracker Season 2, Episode 10 due to a family issue.

Fiona Rene & Eric Graise

In a recent interview with TV Insider, Tracker star Fiona Rene gave high praise to Season 2 newcomer Chris Lee who plays Bobby's cousin, Randy, in the series.

Upon making his debut in Tracker Season 2, Episode 10, Randy has been taking over Bobby's duties as Colter's resident hacker and he has been doing an incredible job in tracking down persons of interest for the titular rewards seeker.

Rene appears to have taken notice as well, telling TV Insider that he loves Chris Lee's addition to the series:

"I mean, can we just talk about Randy for a second? I love Chris Lee with everything in my body."

The Tracker mainstay then teased that she's "very excited to see [Bobby & Randy] together" at some point:

"He’s been such a wonderful addition to the Bobby dynamic, and I am very excited to see them together."

Rene's comments suggest that Bobby will eventually return in Tracker Season 2 in one of the upcoming episodes and it seems that he will share scenes with his cousin, Randy.

Is Bobby Coming Back In Tracker Season 2?

Many would agree that Bobby's return in Tracker Season 2 is inevitable despite growing concerns from the fanbase.

Given that he is a core member of Colter Shaw's team, it's only appropriate for him to receive a proper exit and not an abrupt one.

Bobby has been absent for four straight episodes from Episodes 10 to 13, breaking a discouraging record for character absence in Tracker Season 2.

Given that Tracker Season 2 has 22 episodes, this means that Bobby still has nine more installments for a potential appearance.

It's possible that Bobby could return in the final few episodes of the series, meaning that Colter could finally become aware of whatever family issue he's dealing with.

It would be totally engaging if Bobby ends up missing at some point in Season 2, with Colter doing everything it takes to bring him home.

Seeing Bobby being rescued by Colter alongside a reunion with his cousin Randy would be a welcome sight for fans desperate to find out what happened to Tracker's resident hacker.

New episodes of Tracker Season 2 premiere every Sunday on CBS at 8 p.m. ET and stream the next day on Paramount+.