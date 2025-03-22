Paramount+ delivers a true crime drama in the form of Happy Face which is headlined by actors Annaleigh Ashford, Dennis Quaid, and James Wolk playing characters inspired by real-life individuals.

Happy Face revolves around the story of the daughter of the titular murderer (the Happy Face Killer) as she comes to terms with the revelation that her father is a serial killer.

Happy Face premiered on Paramount+ on March 20.

Happy Face Killer 2025 Cast Guide

Annaleigh Ashford - Melissa Moore

Annaleigh Ashford

Annaleigh Ashford leads the cast of Happy Face as Melissa Moore, the daughter of the titular serial killer.

While she is living a normal life in the present day as a makeup artist and a loving mom to her two kids, things take a turn when her serial killer father (who is in prison) informs her boss about a revelation involving one of his victims in the past.

As a result, she gets pulled back into a web of lies and conspiracy, ultimately disrupting her once-normal life.

Ashford is perhaps best known for her roles in B Positive, Masters of Sex, and American Crime Story.

James Wolk - Ben Moore

James Wolk

James Wolk stars as Ben Moore, Melissa's husband who supports her amid the unexpected return of the Happy Face Killer (aka his father-in-law) in their lives.

In real life, Melissa's husband is named Sam, not Ben.

Wolk's notable credits include Mad Men, You Again, and The Luckiest Man in America. He also played a prominent role in Goliath Season 2.

Tamera Tomakili - Ivy

Tamera Tomakili

Joining the cast of Happy Face is Tamera Tomakili as Ivy, the true crime producer of the Dr. Greg Show who also serves as Melissa's supervisor.

After the revelation from the Happy Face Killer about having another victim, Ivy goes out of her way to convince Melissa to talk to her estranged father, noting that a family out there needs to know what happened to their missing daughter.

Tomakili previously appeared in Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Blindspotting, and Run the World.

Khiyla Aynne - Hazel

Khiyla Aynne

Khiyla Aynne portrays Hazel, Melissa's daughter who gets contacted by her serial killer grandfather by sending her a cryptic letter during her birthday.

She doesn't even know that her grandfather is the Happy Face Killer.

Aynne's notable credits include Circuit Breaks, 13: The Musical, and Ponysitters Club.

Benjamin Mackey - Max

Benjamin Mackey

Max is Melissa and Ben's youngest son. The character is played on-screen by Benjamin Mackey.

Mackey also starred in Like Father Like Son, Spidey and His Amazing Friends, and Home Economics.

Dennis Quaid - Keith Hunter Jesperson

Dennis Quaid

Keith Hunter Jesperson, also known as the Happy Face Killer, is a sadistic murderer who killed eight women in the past. He is also Melissa's estranged father.

In the Paramount+ series, Keith wants to reconnect with his daughter because he is claiming that he had a ninth victim (a Jane Doe so to speak) that has yet to be revealed to the public.

Quaid is a veteran actor who is best known for his memorable roles in Breaking Away, The Parent Trap, and Reagan.

On the small screen, he is part of the star-studded cast of Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

David Harewood - Dr. Greg

David Harewood

Appearing as a famous and charismatic talk show host in the world of Happy Face is David Harewood as Dr. Greg.

Aside from being Melissa's boss, Greg wants nothing but to find out the truth behind the Happy Face Killer's revelation about a ninth victim, believing that it could boost his show's ratings.

Arrowverse fans may recognize David Harewood for his role as Martian Manhunter in Supergirl.

The actor also starred in Homeland, The Agency, and the cast of The Acolyte.

Jennifer Spence - Renee

Jennifer Spence

Renee (played by Jennifer Spence) is Melissa and Ben's neighbor in Happy Face Killer.

Spence has credits in The Trades, The Irrational, and Family Law.

Charles Zuckermann - Bassett

Charles Zuckermann

Charles Zuckermann appears in Happy Face as Bassett, the prison guard who mocks Melissa about the fact that her dad is a serial killer.

Zuckermann's notable roles in the past include playing characters in The Chronicles of Riddick, Wild Cards, and the cast of Tracker Episode 5.

Jenna Romanin - Tabitha

Jenna Romanin

Jenna Romanin's Tabitha is Dr. Greg's loyal assistant in his show.

Romanin also starred in Bates Motel, iZombie, and DC's Legends of Tomorrow.

Harrison Xu - Stewart

Harrison Xu

Harrison Xu plays Stewart in Happy Face. He is Melissa's co-worker and fellow makeup artist in The Dr. Greg Show.

Xu's notable credits include Extremely Unique Dynamic, Shameless, and Animal Control.

Gregory Greenwood - Joseph

Gregory Greenwood

Joseph is Melissa's deaf stepfather in Happy Face. He is played by Gregory Greenwood.

Happy Face Killer is Greenwood's first major on-screen credit.

Kathleen Duborg - June

Kathleen Duborg

Kathleen Duborg appears as June, Melissa's estranged mother in Happy Face.

Duborg's notable credits include Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Hearts in the Game, and The Good Doctor.

Kate Maree - Teen Melissa

Kate Maree

Portraying the teenage version of Melissa Moore during flashbacks is young actress Kate Maree.

Maree's other prominent role is playing Elisabeth in six episodes of Mani.

Zabryna Guevara - Gabriela

Zabryna Guevara

Zabryana Guevara guest stars in Happy Face Episode 2 as Gabriela, the lawyer of Elijah (aka the man who was wrongly convicted for Heather's murder).

It turns out that the Happy Face Killer was the man responsible for Heather's death.

Guevara is part of the main cast of Daredevil: Born Again. The actress also appeared in The Rebound, Marley & Me, and All Good Things.

Eric Keenleyside - Carl

Eric Keenleyside

Eric Keenleyside portrays Carl, the bar owner where Heather (Happy Face's ninth victim) previously worked before being murdered.

Keenleyside is a Canadian actor known for appearing in Superman & Lois, A Reason for the Season, and The Wish Swap.

Patrick Gilmore - Cody

Patrick Gilmore

Patrick Gilmore appears in Happy Face Episode 2 as Cody, Carl's son and the current bartender of the bar. He is also close friends with Heather.

Gilmore also starred in Travelers, You Me Her, and 2012.

Zara Nikou Sichani - Victoria

Zara Nikou Sichani

Victoria is Hazel's school bully who makes things difficult for her. The character is played on-screen by Persian and Filipina actress Zara Nikou Sichani.

Sichani's other major credits include Holidazed and The Christmas House.

Momona Tamada - Eva

Momona Tamada

Momona Tamada portrays Eva, Hazel's former best friend who is obsessed with true crimes.

Tamada is an award-winning dancer and actress best known for leading the cast of Netflix's The Baby-sitters Club.

She also starred in Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Spiderwick Chronicles, and Secret Headquarters.

Michael O'Neill - D.A. Callaway

Michael O'Neill

District Attorney Callaway is not convinced that he should reopen the case of Heather's murder despite the Happy Face Killer's confession.

The character is played by Michael O'Neill, who is known for his credits in Dallas Buyers Club, Transformers, and Happy's Place.

Connor Paton - Tyler

Connor Paton

Connor Paton's Tyler is a cameraman who works for The Dr. Greg Show.

Paton previously appeared in Riverdale, iZombie, and Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce.

Marci T. House - Joyce

Marci T. House

Marci T. House first makes an appearance in Happy Face Episode 2 as Joyce, Elijah's sister who is ecstatic over the fact that her brother will be saved from death row for a crime that he didn't commit.

House starred in Lou, The Big Leap, and The Day the Earth Stood Still.

River Codack - Josh

River Codack

River Codack plays Josh, Hazel's potential love interest and schoolmate.

Aside from Happy Face, Heretic is Codack's other major credit.

Damon Gupton - Elijah

Damon Gupton

Damon Gupton portrays Elijah, the man who is wrongly accused of killing Heather. And now, he is on death row.

Gupton is known for his roles in Bates Motel, The Divide, and Whiplash.

New episodes of Happy Face Killer will premiere on Paramount+ every Thursday at midnight PT.