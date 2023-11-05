Lawmen: Bass Reeves tells the story of the titular character anchored by gunslinging action and a stellar cast of Black actors.

Created by Chad Feehan, the new show from Paramount+ revolves around Bass Reeves' journey from slavery to becoming a U.S. Marshal, which made him the alleged inspiration for the Lone Ranger.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves' first two episodes premieres on the streaming service on November 5, with new installments being released weekly.

Every Main Actor & Character in Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Here is the main cast of Lawmen: Bass Reeves, with more details below on each actor and their respective character:

David Oyelowo - Bass Reeves

Dennis Quaid - Sherrill Lynn

Forrest Goodluck - Billy Crow

Lauren E. Banks - Jennie Reeves

Moses Brings Plenty - Minco Dodge

Barry Pepper - Esau Pierce

Grantham Coleman - Edwin Jones

Demi Singleton - Sally Reeves

Garrett Hedlund - Garrett Montgomery

Donald Sutherland - Judge Isaac Parker

Dale Dickey - Widow Dolliver

Joaquina Kalukango - Esme

Lonnie Chavis - Arthur Mayberry

Rob Morgan - Ramsey

Ryan O’Nan - Darrell Dolliver

Justin Hurtt-Dunkley - Ike

Shea Whigham - Col. George Reeves

David Oyelowo - Bass Reeves

David Oyelowo

David Oyelowo plays Bass Reeves, the legendary lawman of the Wild West.

Reeves made history since he was the first Black U.S. Marshal and became famous for arresting over 3,000 criminals without being injured.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly in September 2023, Oyelowo was pretty excited about headlining the series, enumerating all of his character's greatest achievements:

"Bass Reeves was an extraordinary man who lived an extraordinary life at an extraordinary time in America's history. He was enslaved, he went on to fight in the Civil War, escaped enslavement during that time, and lived with Native Americans for several years where he learned a bunch of skills that became applicable when he went on to be a deputy marshal and had a career that spanned nearly 40 years in law enforcement."

Oyelow's most recognizable role is playing Martin Luther King Jr. in 2014's Selma. The actor also appeared in A United Kingdom, Silo, and Chaos Walking.

Dennis Quaid - Sherrill Lynn

Dennis Quaid

Sherrill Lynn is a deputy US marshall from the Wild West. Dennis Quaid plays the character.

Quaid is best known for his roles in The Big Easy, The Day After Tomorrow, and The Parent Trap.

Forrest Goodluck - Billy Crow

Forrest Goodluck

Forrest Goodluck (played by Billy Crow) is a young Cherokee who likes dime-store books and is someone who has a taste for all things gaudy.

Goodluck previously appeared as Hawk in The Revenant, Adam in The Miseducation of Cameron Post, and Checotah in Panhandle. The actor also starred alongside Tom Holland in Cherry.

Lauren E. Banks - Jennie Reeves

Lauren E. Banks

Jennie Reeves is Bass' loving and supportive wife, and she is portrayed on-screen by Lauren E. Banks.

In an interview with Vanity Fair in August 2023, David Oyelowo teased what to expect with Bass and Jennie's relationship in the series, hinting that "they go through some pretty rough patches:"

"What I love about both characters is that love is very central to not only their relationship and their family but thematically for them throughout the show. They go through some pretty rough patches—there’s no question. But that love is the magnet, and it’s really the reason for Bass to stay alive."

Fans may recognize Banks from her significant roles in City On A Hill, Roar, and Gaslit.

Moses Brings Plenty - Minco Dodge

Moses Brings Plenty

Moses Brings Plenty reprises his Yellowstone role as Minco Dodge, an important member of the Choctaw tribe and a close ally of Bass Reeves.

In Yellowstone, Dodge serves as the right-hand man of Thomas Rainwater, the chief of the Broken Rock Reservation.

Plenty is best known for his roles in Jurassic World Dominion, The Good Lord Bird, and The American West.

Barry Pepper - Esau Pierce

Barry Pepper

Barry Pepper brings Esau Pierce to life in Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

Pierce is the leader of the 1st Cherokee Mounted Rifles and is one of Reeves' enemies in the series.

In the same interview with Vanity Fair, Lawmen: Bass Reeves director Christina Voros revealed brief yet interesting details about Esau Pierce, hinting that, at one point, they are "on the same side:"

“We meet Esau in the very beginning, and he and Bass are on the same side, not by Bass’s choice. But they’re fighting with the same army, and there is a connection that is made there that evolves throughout the series.”

Pepper has credits in projects like Crawl, The Green Mile, and True Grit.

Grantham Coleman - Edwin Jones

Grantham Coleman

Edwin Jones (played by Grantham Coleman) is a mysterious character described as an "extremely persuasive man" who has a clear vision for the future.

Coleman is known for his roles in The Americans, 11.22.63, and NCIS.

Demi Singleton - Sally Reeves

Demi Singleton

Demi Singleton portrays Billy and Jennie Reeves' daughter, Sally.

Singleton previously appeared in King Richard, Godfather of Harlem, and Goldie.

Garrett Hedlund - Garrett Montgomery

Garrett Hedlund

Garrett Hedlund's Garret Montgomery is a posse man whom Bass hires to learn more about riding horses and his extensive knowledge of the Wild West.

Fans may recognize Hedlund for his roles as Sam Flynn in TRON: Legacy, Jamie McAllan in Mudbound, and Jack Mercer in Four Brothers.

Donald Sutherland - Judge Isaac Parker

Donald Sutherland

Donald Sutherland joins the cast of Lawmen: Bass Reeves as Judge Isaac Parker.

Judge Parker is an intimidating judge from the Fort Smith Courthouse. Parker is assigned to bring order in the Wild West and also sees something in Reeves that allows the titular character to nab a permanent badge.

The Hunger Games fans may recognize Sutherland due to his portrayal of President Snow in the original trilogy alongside Jennifer Lawrence. The actor's other credits include Pride & Prejudice, Miranda's Victim, and Mr. Harrigan's Phone.

Dale Dickey - Widow Dolliver

Dale Dickey

Dale Dickey portrays an old woman known as Widow Dolliver.

Dickey briefly appeared as Mrs. Davis in Iron Man 3. The actress' other credits include The Pledge, Hell or High Water, and Winter's Bone.

Joaquina Kalukango - Esme

Joaquina Kalukango

In Lawmen: Bass Reeves, Esme is a former enslaved woman who is portrayed on-screen by Joaquina Kalukango.

Kalukango previously appeared in Lovecraft Country alongside Jonathan Majors. The actress also has credits in One Night in Miami..., Instinct, and Chained for Life.

Lonnie Chavis - Arthur Mayberry

Lonnie Chavis

Lonnie Chavis' Lawmen: Bass Reeves' character is Arthur Mayberry.

Arthur is a young boy who has a deep crush on Bass' daughter, Sally.

Chavis is known for his roles in This Is Us, White Famous, and Magic Camp.

Rob Morgan - Ramsey

Rob Morgan

Rob Morgan plays a character named Ramsey, a local in the Wild West who is described as someone broken by time.

Morgan previously appeared in Mudbound, Don't Look Up, and Bull.

Ryan O’Nan - Darrell Dolliver

Ryan O’Nan

Darrell Dolliver (played by Ryan O'Nan) is an outlaw whom Bass Reeves tries to take down during one of his missions.

O'Nan has credits in projects like Fargo, Big Sky, and Swimming with Sharks.

Justin Hurtt-Dunkley - Ike

Justin Hurtt-Dunkley

Another U.S. deputy marshall who joins Bass Reeves in his crusade is Justin Hurtt-Dunkley's Ike.

Hurtt-Dunkley previously appeared in Mare of Easttown, High Flying Bird, and Blindspot.

Shea Whigham - Col. George Reeves

Shea Whigham

Shea Whigham plays Col. George Reeves, the one who enslaved Bass at the beginning of the series.

During his slavery, Col. George Reeves forced Bass to fight alongside him on the side of the Confederacy during the Civil War. It was during this war that Bass ultimately escaped from George Reeves' control.

Whigham is best known for his roles in Take Shelter, Splinter, and Non-Stop.

Lawmen: Boss Reeves is now streaming on Paramount+.