The Order alum Katharine Isabelle joins the cast of Tracker Episode 5 as a special guest star.

Tracker Episode 5 sees Justin Hartley's Colter Shaw take his expertise to Gateway City as he tries to search for a witness who could be the key to overturning a murder conviction in court, leading to one's father's freedom.

Episode 5 premiered on CBS on March 17.

Every Main Cast Member of Tracker Episode 5

Justin Hartley - Colter Shaw

Justin Hartley

Justin Hartley reprises his role as Colter Shaw, a renowned tracker who uses his expertise to find missing individuals across the country.

While his clients give him substantial payments for his services, Tracker's first four installments show that Shaw still cares for their well-being, and Episode 5 may have cemented this claim.

Tracker Episode 5, "St. Louis," shows Colter on the cusp of trying to find a missing witness to a murder case after a daughter's father is wrongly convicted of murder.

Hartley is best known for his iconic roles as Kevin Pearson in This Is Us, Oliver Queen in Smallville, and Patrick Osbourne in Revenge.

Fiona Rene - Reenie

Fiona Rene

Fiona Rene returns in Tracker Episode 5 as Reenie.

Reenie is an attorney and Colter Shaw's trusted friend who helps him get out of messy situations during his investigations.

In the latest episode, Reenie's legal expertise becomes helpful in unpacking the murder case of the wrongly convicted person, leading her to believe that the suspect is not guilty.

Rene has many impressive roles in the past, such as playing Detective Kara Lee in Stumptown, Rebecca Lee in Fire Country, and Lyla in I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Robin Weigert - Teddi Bruin

Robin Weigert

Teddi Bruin (played by Robin Weigert) is one of Colter Shaw's assistants who helps the lead protagonist find new jobs for him to do across the United States.

In the absence of Bobby, Teddi, along with her wife, leads the charge as Colter's support team behind the scenes.

She even suggests bringing Reenie into the mission since she believes that she can review the murder convict's case and suggest the right move to make.

Weigert previously appeared in The Sessions, The Good German, and American Horror Story.

Abby McEnany - Velma Bruin

Abby McEnany

Abby McEnany is one of Trackers' mainstays, and she plays Velma Bruin, Teddi's wife, in the series. Velma completes Colter's support team alongside Teddi and Bobby.

In Episode 5, Velma is the one who finds out about the case of the week, pointing out that she's concerned about the daughter of the convict as she tries to unpack the truth about her father's case.

McEnany is known for her roles in Work in Progress, Roomies, and Brown Girl Problems.

Katharine Isabelle - Mallory Banks

Katharine Isabelle

Katharine Isabelle joins the cast of Tracker Episode 5 as Mallory Banks.

Mallory is the missing witness whom Colter is trying to find. Believing that she's the key to the murder case, Colter is desperate to search for her.

It is later revealed that Mallory is being hunted down by the real murderer and this is why she has gone into hiding.

Isabelle has over 100 credits to her name, with memorable performances in Ginger Snaps, Insomnia, and Freddy Vs. Jason.

Kudakwashe Rutendo - Stephanie Porter

Kudakwashe Rutendo

One of Trackers' newcomers is Kudakwashe Rutendo as Stephanie Porter.

Stephanie is the daughter of the wrongfully convicted murderer who wants justice for her father. She is offering a $20,000 reward to anyone who can find the missing witness (Mallory).

Rutendo can be seen in projects like Backspot, Bad Influence, and Fear Thy Roommate.

Dana L. Wilson - Deborah Porter

Dana L. Wilson

Dana L. Wilson's Deborah Porter is Stephanie's mother who is afraid to find out the truth, noting that they cannot do any more good for her husband/father.

Wilson's notable credits include To the Bone, Dexter, and Major Crimes.

Martin Roach - Clay Porter

Martin Roach

At the center of the murder case is Clay Porter (played by Martin Roach).

Stephanie, Clay's daughter, strongly believes that he was wrongfully convicted of killing his business partner since he is a good man.

Clay, who is already in prison, is adamant that he didn't kill his friend, Avery.

Roach previously appeared in The Shape of Water, The Lookout, and Cube Zero.

Bree Woodill - Leila Kent

Bree Woodill

Another newcomer to the world of Tracker is Bree Woodill as Leila Kent.

Episode 5 shows Leila as one of the poker players who accuses Colter of being a cop. She is also aware of the inner workings behind Clay's case.

Woodil has previous credits in Upload, The Lost Wife of Robert Durst, and Victoria Gotti: My Father's Daughter.

David James Lewis - Grant

David James Lewis

David James Lewis is part of Episode 5's cast as Grant.

Grant is Clay Porter's attorney who is aware that Colter and Reenie are trying to help his client get out of the mess he is currently in.

In a shocking twist, Grant is in cahoots with the real murderer, working with him to make sure Clay stays in prison.

Lewis is a veteran actor with over 250 credits to his name. The actor previously appeared in Man of Steel, Child's Play, and Bucketheads.

Charles Zuckermann - Caesar Ashford

Charles Zuckermann

Charles Zuckermann plays Caesar Ashford, the real killer behind Avery's death.

But why did Caesar kill Avery? It is revealed that he murdered Clay's business partner after accusing him of stealing money.

Mallory witnessed Caesar killing Avery and this is why she went into hiding.

Zuckermann's most recognizable role is playing Scales in The Chronicles of Riddick. The actor also appeared in Turner & Hooch, Mystery 101, and The CW's The Flash.

Jason Burkart - Max Banks

Jason Burkart

Jason Burkart joins Tracker Episode 5 as Max Banks.

Max is Mallory's uncle who helps her into hiding after Avery's brutal murder.

Burkart's notable credits include Once Upon a Time, HBO's The Last of Us, and Jackhammer.

New episodes of Tracker premiere every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS and stream the next day on Paramount+.

