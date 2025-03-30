Tracker Season 2 Episode 15 Cast & Guest Star (Photos) - Sofia Pernas, Diana Marie Riva, & Other Actors in 'The Grey Goose'

Tracker Season 2, Episode 15 sees the return of two guest stars from previous seasons: Sofia Pernas and Diana Marie Riva, who are back to help Justin Hartley's Colter Shaw with a complex case.

CBS' number one show goes back to its roots in "The Grey Goose" by exploring a dangerous case in which Colter enlists the help of familiar allies after an inmate escapes prison to take someone hostage.

Tracker Season 2, Episode 15 premiered on CBS on March 30.

Tracker Season 2 Episode 15 Cast Guide: Every Main Star Who Appears

Nikki Crawford - Miggy

Nikki Crawford

Joining the cast of Tracker Season 2, Episode 15 is Nikki Crawford as Miggy.

As a Tony-nominated and Obie award-winning actress, Crawford is best known for her roles in 9-1-1, Criminal Minds, and NCIS: Los Angeles.

She is also part of the star-studded cast of Prime Video's Cruel Intentions.

Carlena Britch - Rachel Sherwood

Carlena Britch

Carlena Britch guest stars in Tracker Season 2's new episode as Rachel Sherwood.

Britch has credits in Another Life, The X-Files, and The Twilight Zone.

Chris Lee - Randy

Chris Lee

Chris Lee's Randy continues to serve as Bobby's replacement in Tracker Season 2 (here's why fans think his inclusion is a mistake).

As Colter's guy-in-the-chair (and resident hacker), Randy helps him track down a phone number that may help Detective Brock and Colter unlock the missing link to find the former's missing niece.

Lee previously appeared in The Chi, Legacies, and Play Dead.

Diana Maria Riva - Detective Helen Brock

Diana Maria Riva

Diana Maria Riva returns as Detective Helen Brock in Tracker Season 2, Episode 15.

Detective Brock was instrumental in helping Colter crack the case in Tracker Season 1, Episode 6.

In the new installment, Colter Shaw travels back to Aurora, Vermont, after Detective Brock asks for his help in finding a missing prisoner (Justine) who has escaped from jail and is considered dangerous.

She is also concerned about her niece, who has also gone missing.

Riva is no stranger to playing detective since she portrayed Detective Ana Perez in Dead To Me.

The actress also appeared in Glamorous, Gordita Chronicles, and Sunnyside.

Sofia Pernas - Billie Matalon

Sofia Pernas

Sofia Pernas, who is also Tracker lead star Justin Hartley's wife in real life, is back to portray Colter Shaw's fellow rewards seeker and rival, Billie Matalon.

After Colter essentially saved her life in Tracker Season 2, Episode 3 (read more about its full cast here), Billie owes him a favor.

As a result, Colter asks Billie to go undercover inside a women's prison to ask for details from the inmates about the missing prisoner.

In addition to being a notable guest star in Tracker, Pernas played prominent roles as part of the cast of Suits LA, Blood & Treasure, Quantum Leap, and Operation Rogue.

Here are the other main actors who appeared in Tracker Season 2, Episode 15:

Justin Hartley - Colter Shaw

Fiona Rene - Reenie Greene

Abby McEnany - Velma Bruin

New episodes of Tracker Season 2 premiere every Sunday on CBS at 8 p.m. ET and can be streamed the next day on Paramount+.