Tracker Season 2 Confirms Long-Awaited Return of [Spoilers] In Next Episode

Tracker Season 2, Episode 19 is set to bring back one of Colter Shaw's family members, meaning that the mystery surrounding his father's death could be teased once more. Colter's dark past has been at the forefront of Tracker Season 1 since he has been trying to find out the truth about what truly happened to his father's death.

The CBS series has since confirmed that Colter's brother, Russell (played by Jensen Ackles, who previously returned in Tracker Season 2, Episode 2), is not the main culprit, so it is back to square one for the titular rewards seeker.

However, one of the characters who may be hiding a shady secret tied to Colter's past is his actual sister, Dory Shaw. After the pair reunited in Season 1, the finale revealed that Dory had been hiding Ashton Shaw's old file box, suggesting she is aware of their father's mysterious past.

Melissa Roxburgh

CBS confirmed that Melissa Roxburgh will return as Dory Shaw in Tracker Season 2, Episode 19 on Sunday, May 4, 2025, on CBS at 9 p.m. ET.

While Dory's role is still unknown, the penultimate episode of Season 2 is set to show Colter and his sister teaming up to find Reenie after she gets abducted by one of the enemies of her client, Leo Sharf.

Dory's return comes after her lone appearance in Tracker Season 1, Episode 11 (read more about its full cast here).

Speaking with TV Insider in February 2025, Justin Hartley promised that Colter Shaw's family secrets would "certainly unravel towards the end of the season:"

"So we’ll definitely dive back into that this season, and we’ll figure out a lot more, and he’ll get more leads. But sometimes when you get more leads and find out more information, it just unravels more s**t. And sometimes that’s more interesting. And the way in which he died and the mystery behind it, and what he was involved with, and who he was involved with, being the government, and all that kind of stuff. There are so many threads to this that he’s following, and it is almost like he needs a wall to write things down, almost a Dexter wall. You know what I mean? And maybe he will have that, but it certainly unravels here towards the end of the season."

Dory's return is important to Tracker Season 2's overarching story since it will finally address the longstanding mystery behind the Shaw family's past. The character's comeback could also set up a potential reunion among Dory, Colter, and Russell Shaw in the already-confirmed Tracker Season 3.

Tracker follows Colter Shaw as he is hired to find missing persons across the United States in exchange for a reward. The series stars Justin Hartley as Colter alongside series regulars Abby McEnany (Velma), Fiona Rene (Reenie), and Eric Graise (Bobby).

Why Dory's Return in Tracker Season 2 Could Spill More Family Secrets

Justin Hartley & Melissa Roxburgh

In their previous encounter, Colter and Dory had different opinions about their father's death and, ultimately, their family's issue. Colter doesn't want to move on since he wants to find out the truth, while Dory wants him to accept his death and forget everything.

Tracker Season 1 finale already revealed that Dory may have an idea of what truly happened, and her return in Season 2, Episode 19 could see Colter confront her after that revelation.

While they may be preoccupied due to Reenie's abduction, the episode could spend time unpacking Dory's secret, and Colter could finally find out the truth (or part of it).

Tracker Season 2 could end with the reveal of who exactly killed Colter's father and the real nature of his government job. As a result, Season 3 could dive deep into Colter's search for this killer, with his skills being put to the test as he potentially clashes with his father's employer (aka the U.S. Government).