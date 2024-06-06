Tracker Season 2 Release, Cast & Everything We Know

Tracker's Season 2 renewal confirmed that Colter's search for the truth about his father's death will continue when the show returns on CBS.

The hit CBS series focuses on Colter Shaw, a renowned reward seeker and expert tracker, who takes on missions to find missing persons across the United States (and he gets a reward for doing it).

Tracker is based on Jeffrey Deaver's novel, "The Never Game," and it stars Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw. Tracker Season 1 premiered on CBS on February 11.

When Will Tracker Season 2 Release?

In March 2024, CBS (via Variety) confirmed that Tracker has been renewed for a second season.

Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, shared an official statement about Tracker's Season 2 renewal, noting the show's "ratings bang" and strong momentum ever since its premiere:

"'Tracker' kicked off our premiere week with a ratings bang and has kept the momentum going. We knew we had something special when we saw the very first cut of the series and the overwhelming audience response confirms it. We couldn’t be more grateful to Justin, the talented cast, the incredible writing and producing teams and our partners at 20th Television for such compelling episodes. And, of course, we’re also so thankful to the millions of viewers tuning in each week."

CBS (via Comicbook) later confirmed in May 2024 that Tracker Season 2 will premiere this fall, with the show airing new episodes on Sunday nights.

Tracker Season 1 aired episodes on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET. In the fall, the show will now move to 8 p.m. ET (a slot which is reserved for the network's most popular shows).

Who's Cast in Tracker Season 2?

Justin Hartley is confirmed to return as Colter Shaw in Tracker Season 2.

Alongside Justin Hartley's Colter, his team of trusted allies are also expected to come back, namely Robin Weigert as Teddi Bruin, Abby McEnany as Velma Bruin, Fiona Rene as Reenie, and Eric Graise as Bobby.

Tracker Season 1 has a long list of guest stars, and it seems that a good bunch of them will be back in the show's sophomore run.

Speaking with Deadline in May 2024, Hartley confirmed that his real-life wife, Sofia Pernas, and This Is Us co-star Jennifer Morrison will be back as Billie Matalon (Colter's rival) and Lizzy Hawking (Colter's family friend), respectively, in Season 2:

"[Sofia Pernas is] definitely coming back. We have some pretty cool stuff for her to do next year. She’ll be back several times next year. We have plans to bring back my whole my family…We have a lot of questions to answer with Colter’s mother. Jennifer Morrison does this really wonderful performance. I think we’d be remiss not to bring her back. We built this really great group of actors [who are] hopefully more than willing to come back, because we’d love to play more with them. We have a bunch of stories to tell with all [of them]."

The pair of notable guest stars will not be the only ones returning for another mission with Colter in Season 2.

Hartley told The Wrap in a recent interview that his on-screen brother (Russell Shaw) and sister (Dory Shaw) who are played by Jensen Ackles and Melissa Roxburgh could also come back depending on their busy schedule:

"In a perfect world, we’d see him as much as we can. He’s a busy guy, though. So we’ll see what we can do, and the same thing with Melissa. We don’t need eight or nine times, but it would be good to have a few with him and a few with Sofia. I think we can sprinkle Sofia in a little more, just because there’s that backstory with Billie and Colter and trying to figure out what the hell that was with Jennifer Morrison’s character."

The Tracker actor also opened up about Ackles' character, Russell, and Colter's realization about his brother following his appearance in Season 1:

"When you think of Russell throughout the series, you think of this guy that’s probably damaged and not a good guy, and that he killed their father. Then when you meet him, it sort of turns that character on his head."

Here is a full list of expected cast members who will return in Tracker Season 2:

Justin Hartley - Colter Shaw

Robin Weigert - Teddi Bruin

Abby McEnany - Velma Bruin

Eric Graise - Bobby Exley

Fiona Rene - Reenie Greene

Melissa Roxburgh - Dory Shaw

Sofia Pernas - Billie Matalon

Jensen Ackles - Russell Shaw

What Will Happen in Tracker Season 2?

Justin Hartley and Jennifer Morrison

Tracker's Season 1 finale featured a high-stakes mission centered around Colter's search for the missing daughter of his family friend, Lizzy Hawking (Jennifer Morrison).

Colter's tracking skills are put to the test in the finale as he puts his emotions aside to try and find out what happened to Lizzy's daughter.

While Teddi and Velma (his two assistants) sit the mission out, Colter turns to Reenie and Bobby to help him unpack the mystery, ultimately leading to a successful mission.

Season 1's ending teased that there are far deeper secrets that may be tied to the death of Colter's family and it could even involve his sister, Dory, and his mother.

Tracker Season 2 is poised to answer all those questions.

Justin Hartley revealed in an interview with Deadline that he feels great about the finale's cliffhanger since it leads to "bigger, deeper questions about [Colter's] past:"

"I feel great about it, to answer your question. When you have a show like this, and you end it in such a good way, and you wrap up all these stories in a pretty little bow, it’s cool, and it’s great. But we have a whole other season to shoot that we have to make better than Season 1. So…while we wanted all those storylines wrapped up, we also wanted those bows to sort of lead to other questions— bigger, deeper questions — about his past."

Hartley also teased that Season 2 will also unpack "a bigger mystery" about his family:

"So I think we did that in answering some of these questions that we had built up all year. I think we did a good job of making sure that the answers to those questions then lead to a bigger mystery, something that we can unpack in Season 2."

Tracker Season 1 also ended with the revelation that Lizzy's mother had an affair with Colter's mother and Dory is keeping a mysterious box with papers that belonged to their father.

The actor spoke with The Wrap about the two huge reveals, pointing out that "there's more story to tell" about them in Season 2:

"There’s more story to tell with this box and the affair, all that stuff, all those bombs that she dropped in the finale. The writers have created a bunch of opportunities to dive back into Colter’s past and figure out all that rich character stuff."

Given that Fiona Rene's Reenie also quit her job in the Season 1 finale, Hartley also teased in the same interview that the character could be out in the field alongside Colter "a little bit more" in Season 2:

"I think it means she needs to find a better job, because the bills don’t stop. And I think it’s going to give her more free time to do stuff. I think we’ll see her out in the field a little bit more doing other stuff on her own."

All episodes of Tracker Season 1 are available to stream on Paramount+.

