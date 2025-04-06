Tracker Season 2 Just Confirmed the Real Reason for Bobby's Abrupt Exit

Tracker Season 2, Episode 15 gave an important update about the real status of Eric Graise's Bobby Exley following his long absence from the series.

Where Is Bobby In Tracker Season 2?

Eric Graise

Bobby has been absent from the hit CBS series since Tracker Season 2, Episode 10, "Nightingale," and his cousin Randy (played by Chris Lee) took over his duties as part of Colter Shaw's team.

Randy told Colter that Bobby had to deal with a family matter, so he needed to step away from helping Colter find missing people across the country.

Since then, Bobby has been nowhere to be found in Tracker Season 2, with him still absent in Episode 15.

What Happened to Bobby on Tracker? Tragedy In His Personal Life Is Why He Left the Show

Eric Graise

After much speculation, Tracker Season 2, Episode 15 (read more about its full cast here) finally explained why Bobby temporarily stepped away from the team.

In "The Grey Goose," Colter asks Randy for an update about Bobby because he notices that his absence has been far too long and is out of the ordinary.

It turns out that Colter has been trying to contact Bobby, but he hasn't responded to his texts, which is why he is worried about his well-being.

Colter then reveals that the funeral of Bobby's friend (whom he considers one of his brothers) is coming up, with Randy acknowledging that "it's hitting him hard."

Colter: "Randy, while you do that, have you heard anything from Bobby?" Randy: "No, man, you know how he gets. Doesn’t like to talk about personal stuff." Colter: "I know [it’s] his friends’ funeral this week." Randy: "I know it’s hitting him hard. They were like brothers, man." Colter: "Yeah. I sent him a few texts. I haven’t heard anything back. I figure maybe he’s just taking some time. Randy: "Yeah, he’ll get back to it. And if he doesn’t, I’ll make sure he does."

While Randy reassures him that it's normal for Bobby to be radio silent because his cousin doesn't want to talk about personal stuff, it seems suspicious that Bobby has not communicated or provided an update, considering he is close with Colter.

People tend to grieve in many ways, and being off the grid is certainly one of them.

However, Bobby's long absence (which already broke a discouraging Tracker record of six consecutive no-shows) combined with Colter's concerns suggest that there is more to his disappearance.

Is Bobby Coming Back to Tracker?

Eric Graise

It's reasonable to assume that Bobby will return at some point in the last batch of episodes in Season 2, especially after Tracker star Fiona Rene teased a scene involving Bobby and Randy together.

Still, Tracker Season 2, Episode 15 appears to hint that there is more to Bobby's story in the final stretch of the season, and Colter is the key in trying to find out what's going on with his friend.

Losing a friend could be too much trauma to handle for someone like Bobby, and it could be difficult for him to go back to aid Colter in his missions because, essentially, they are saving lives.

Bobby could simply reflect on the what-ifs and blame himself for not being there to save his friend, further explaining his radio silence.

The longer Bobby's absence is, the more Colter could become suspicious, meaning that it could even lead to a case of its own down the line.

Colter finding Bobby feels like a step in the right direction for Tracker Season 2 because it gives the case a different meaning due to its personal nature.

A brand-new episode of Tracker Season 2 is set to premiere on Sunday, April 13, on CBS at 8 p.m. ET and can be streamed the next day on Paramount+.