Jane the Virgin alum Jaime Camil is one of the new cast members of Lopez vs. Lopez Season 2.

Season 2 of the NBC comedy series is expected to explore George's sobriety, which was teased at the end of Season 1, as well as other storylines like Mayan's relationship with Quinten and a new love interest for Rosie.

Lopez vs. Lopez Season 2 premiered on NBC on April 2.

Every Main Cast Member of Lopez vs. Lopez Season 2

George Lopez - George Lopez

George Lopez

George Lopez leads the cast of Lopez vs. Lopez Season 2 as himself.

George had a tumultuous journey in Season 1 due to his problematic behavior.

The Season 1 finale made George realize that his alcoholic nature is a major problem for those around him, especially his daughter, Mayan. The situation worsened, though, since he was hospitalized.

In an interview with TV Line, Lopez opened up about the sitcom tackling personal aspects of his life on-screen:

“I don’t [drink] like I used to, and I wouldn’t want to. Because you look back and realize, ‘I probably have too many nights that I don’t remember.’ But as long as you breathe, you’re redeemable.' And I think that on this show, I would love for that to be a thing.”

George Lopez is best known for his roles in The Underdoggs, Reno 911!, and The Comedy Get Down.

Mayan Lopez - Mayan Lopez

Mayan Lopez

Mayan Lopez, George's real-life daughter, plays a version of herself in the NBC series.

At the end of Season 1, Mayan realizes that her father's drinking problem has been a major issue for the family, and it's quite unfortunate that George needs to be hospitalized first for them to wake up.

In Season 2, Mayan leads the charge to improve her father's life while balancing her relationship with Quentin.

Mayan Lopez has credits in Mr. Troop Mom, TMI Hollywood, and Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie.

Brice Gonzalez - Chance Lopez-Van Bryan

Brice Gonzalez

Brice Gonzales is part of Season 2's cast as Chance Lopez-Van Bryan, Mayan and Quentin's son.

Chance will continue to be an adorable grandson to George and Rosie in Season 2.

Speaking with NBC, George Lopez talked about his character and Rosie's bond with Chance:

“He goes over to her house, and she’s always really sweet to him and helping him with his projects, and I don’t think I’ve seen a relationship like that. It’s very real and I love it, and he’s respectful of her, like, you don’t have a kid that’s annoying or, you know, brash. He’s hilarious, but also, he’s one of us. Like we—I look at him, I don’t see a kid. I see just an actor.”

Gonzales has credits in Flamin' Hot and PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie.

Matt Shively - Quinten Van Bryan

Matt Shively

Matt Shively stars as Quinten Van Bryan, Mayan's partner in life who helps raise their son, Brice.

Al Madrigal, who plays Oscar, said in the same interview with NBC that Quinten is the "outsider" of the family, but he pointed out that his heart is in the right place.

Shively's most recognizable role is playing Jimmy O'Neal in The Real O'Neals.

Al Madrigal - Oscar

Al Madrigal

Oscar (played by Al Madrigal) is George's best friend. He listens to George's every problem and issue, including his traumatic childhood.

At the end of Season 1, Oscar supports George after being hospitalized.

Ahead of the show's sophomore run, Madrigal, via NBC, teased that a "breaking point" between the two best friends will happen in Season 2, saying, "You get to see it all come out."

Madrigal can be seen in Night School, The Way Back, and Physical.

Selenis Leyva - Rosie

Selenis Leyva

Selenis Leyva brings Rosie to life in Lopez vs. Lopez. The character is Mayan's mother and George's ex-wife.

Leyva described Rosie in an interview with NBC as someone who has "a lot of heart:"

“What I love about Rosie is that she’s fire. She’s unapologetic and she says what she wants to say, but she’s also the heart. I feel like there is a lot of heart in that character. She loves so much; she’s been able to forgive and make room for George because of the love that she has for Mayan — and still has for George.”

Rosie is expected to be instrumental in helping George on his road to recovery.

Orange is the New Black fans may recognize Leyva for her role as Gloria Mendoza. The actress also had roles in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Saved by the Bell.

Gabriel Iglesias - Iggy

Gabriel Iglesias

Gabriel Iglesias is part of the roster of guest stars in Lopez vs. Lopez Season 2.

Iglesias plays Mr. Iggy, George's jolly Alcoholics Anonymous sponsor who gives him and Mayan advice about his journey over sobriety.

Iglesias is a well-known stand-up comedian who previously appeared in Modern Family, Pupstruction, and his sitcom, Mr. Iglesias.

Diana Maria Riva - Olga

Diana Maria Riva

Another newcomer in Season 2 is Diana Maria Riva as Olga.

Olga is described as one of George's fiercest rivals. She is a known negotiator who sells knock-off TVs in the community.

Riva is best known as Detective Ana Perez in Dead to Me, Stella in What Women Want, and Julia in Glamorous.

Marshawn Lynch - Marshawn

Marshawn Lynch

Marshawn Lynch appears in Lopez vs. Lopez Season 2 as Marshawn.

Marshawn is a sideline reporter who confronts George and his friends after he spots them attending a Raiders game.

Lynch previously appeared as Mr. G in Bottoms and as himself in Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The League.

Jaime Camil - Josué Consuelos

Jaime Camil

Jaime Camil joins the star-studded ensemble of guest stars of Lopez vs. Lopez Season 2.

Camil plays Josué Consuelos, a personal injury lawyer who romantically entangles with Rosie, according to Deadline.

Camil's most recognizable role is playing Rogelio de la Vega in Jane the Virgin. The actor also appeared in El Rey, Vicente Fernandez, and Broke.

Cheech Marin - Carlos

Cheech Marin

Carlos (played by Cheech Marin) is one of the familiar faces who will return in Season 2.

Carlos is a spiritual healer who organizes a meditation group that George joins in Season 2.

Marin's notable credits include Born in East L.A., Up in Smoke, and Home Economics.

Tommy Chong - Bryan

Tommy Chong

Tommy Chong's Bryan is Rosie's new neighbor and Oscar's new friend who always gets high.

Chong was previously featured in That '90s Show, Still Smokin, and Zootopia.

Scheana Shay - Erica

Scheana Shay

Another exciting newcomer in Lopez vs. Lopez Season 2 is Scheana Shay as Erica.

Erica is one of the kids' parents in Chance's school who later turns into Mayan's rival.

Shay appeared as herself in over 200 episodes of Vanderpump Rules. The reality star and actress also starred in Mouthpiece and Femme Fatales.

Brock Davies - Justin

Brock Davies

Brock Davies plays Justin, Erica's husband who quickly becomes Quinten's rival after Chance and their son are accepted into the gifted program.

Davies is a reality star who appeared in The Valley and BravoCon Live with Andy Cohen.

Lisa Rinna

Lisa Rinna

Lisa Rinna is another guest star who will impact George's life in Season 2.

Rinna is a client of George's moving company who later becomes his love interest.

Rinna starred in over 600 episodes of Days of Our Lives as Billie Reed. The actress also appeared in Veronica Mars and Melrose Place.

New episodes of Lopez vs. Lopez Season 2 premiere every Tuesday on NBC at 8 p.m. ET and stream the next day on Peacock.

Read more about other Peacock shows:

The Valley Bravo Cast: Meet the Real People In New Show (Photos)

Resident Alien: Here's Why Harry Killed Sam

Poker Face Season 2 Release, Cast & Everything We Know