The Voice 2024 is now officially underway as dozens of contestants fill the ranks of the Season 26 cast.

While The Voice will lose longtime coach Reba McEntire after Season 26, she will help train a new class of rising stars for one final go-round. Starring alongside McEntire will be a host of Grammy-winners — Snoop Dogg, Michael Bublé, and Gwen Stefani.

These judges helped add to a massive cast of people in The Voice Season 24 and Season 25 over the last year, with new seasons starting every few months. Season 26 kicked off on September 18, following nearly four dozen new hopefuls, all with ambitions to become the next big voice in the music industry.

All Contestants Remaining in The Voice 2024

Christina Eagle

Christina Eagle

Instagram: @christinaeagle

Coming out of Catawba, North Carolina, 23-year-old Christina Eagle performed Lainey Wilson's "Wildflowers and Wild Horses" for her blind audition song. This led to her becoming a selection for Team Snoop Dogg.

In the battle round, Eagle took down Gail Bliss with her rendition of Gretchen Wilson's "Redneck Woman."

Sydney Sterlace

Sydney Sterlace

Instagram: @sydneysterlace

Sydney Sterlace is a 15-year-old Buffalo, Pennsylvania native who used "Driver's License" by Olivia Rodrigo (famous recently for a religious controversy) for her blind audition. Sterlace was initially selected by Coach Gwen Stefani.

For the battle round, she defeated Sloane Simon using Billie Eilish's "Birds of a Feather." It was here where Sterlace was stolen by coach Michael Bublé, which brought her over to his team.

Kendall Eugene

Kendall Eugene

Instagram: @kendalleugenemusic

Fort Worth, Texas-based Kendall Eugene (age 37) came into his blind audition prepared to sing "Don’t Think Jesus" by Morgan Wallen. This performance led to a selection on Team Reba McEntire by way of the Coach Replay Button, which came after he was initially not selected for any team.

In the battle round, Eugene came out on top over Alison Elena as they both sang Jo Dee Messina's "Bring on the Rain."

Mikaela Ayira

Mikaela Ayira

Instagram: @mikaelaayirasings

16-year-old singer Mikaela Ayria came into the competition from Johns Creek, Georgia, singing Christina Perri's "Human" as her blind audition song. She was eventually selected by Snoop Dogg.

The battle round saw her defeat Eliza Pryor with her take on Vanessa Carlton's "A Thousand Miles."

Jan Dan

Jan Dan

Instagram: @iamjandan

Jan Dan is a 29-year-old musician from Newark, New Jersey, who sang Brandy's "Almost Doesn't Count" for his blind audition. Gwen Stefani took a chance on him by selecting him for her team in The Voice Season 26.

The battle round pitted Jan Dan against Jaylen Dunham with Stevie Wonder's "For Once in My Life" as Dan came out the victor.

Kiara Vega

Kiara Vega

Instagram: @kiaravvv

18-year-old Tampa, Florida native Kiara Vega was brought onto Michael Buble's team after her performance of "Amor Eterno" by Rocío Dúrcal. Her appearance earned her a chair turn from Michael Bublé.

Moving on to the battle round, she defeated Mor Ilderton with her take on the Goo Goo Dolls' "Iris." After this round, Gwen Stefani stole Vega for a spot on her own team.

Sloane Simon

Sloane Simon

Instagram: @officiallysloane

Sloane Simon (age 19) out of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania entered The Voice by singing "Unwritten" by Natasha Bedingfield. She was then selected by Gwen Stefani for his team of singers.

Simon would then lose her battle round against Sydney Sterlace as they sang Billie Eilish's "Birds of a Feather." This led to another steal as Gwen Stefani took her away from Buble's team.

Mor Ilderton

Mor Ilderton

Instagram: @morildertonmusic

Performing "Coal" by Dylan Gossett in the blind auditions was 20-year-old Mor Ilderton from Teays Valley, West Virginia. After that first performance, Gwen Stefani brought him onto her team.

As previously mentioned, he lost in the battle round to Kiara Vega as they sang the Goo Goo Dolls "Iris."

Adam Bohanan

Adam Bohanan

Instagram: @adambohananmusic

40-year-old Adam Bohanan from Minneapolis, Minnesota entered the competition with Marc Broussard's "Home" as his blind audition song. Performing well, Reba McEntire selected him for her squad.

In the battle round, Bohanan came out victorious over Kevin James Graham with his rendition of Teddy Swims' "Lose Control."

ChrisDeo

ChrisDeo

Instagram: @chrisdeomusic

17-year-old rising star ChrisDeo from Queens, New York channeled her inner Jason Mraz by performing "I Won't Give Up." She caught the attention of Snoop Dogg, who swiftly brought her onto his team for The Voice Season 26.

In the battle round, ChrisDeo went up against MisterMoon as they both sang The Shirelles' "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow," coming out as the winner.

Edward Preble

Edward Preble

Instagram: @therealedwardpebble

Edward Preble continues the teenage trend in The Voice 2024 as the 19-year-old Fernandina Beach, Florida native entered the show and performed Frank Sinatra's "Luck Be a Lady." Michael Bublé, known for his own work in that style of music, picked up Preble for his team.

In the battle round, Preble won his matchup with Mark Shiba as they both sang Louis Armstrong's "What a Wonderful World."

Jeremy Beloate

Jeremy Beloate

Instagram: @jeremybeloate

Memphis, Tennessee is the hometown of 25-year-old Jeremy Beloate, who sang Giveon's "Heartbreak Anniversary" in his blind audition for The Voice. That performance earned him a selection to Team Michael Bublé.

Beloate went up against Torion Sellers in the battle round with a rendition of Bruno Mars' "Just The Way You Are," winning that round.

Torre Blake

Torre Blake

Instagram: @torreblake

30-year-old Austin, Texas native Torre Blake embraced an Erykah Badu song titled "On & On" for her blind audition, which led to her being picked for Snoop Dogg's team.

In the battle round, Blake went voice-to-voice with Suede Lacy as they sang Bobby Caldwell's "What You Won't Do for Love," coming out as the winner in that round.

Gabrielle Zabosky

Gabrielle Zabosky

Instagram: @g.g_music_

Gabrielle Zabosky, a 25-year-old Oxford, Pennsylvania-based singer, entered the blind audition round with "Mr. Know It All" by Kelly Clarkson (who found herself entangled in controversy in 2024 on "Booktok"). Zabosky's performance earned her a selection to Gwen Stefani's team.

In the battle round, she took down Frankie Torres after singing INXS's "Never Tear Us Apart."

Frankie Torres

Frankie Torres

Instagram: @frankietorresmusic

Coming into The Voice from Minnetonka, Minnesota is Frankie Torres (age 25), performing Heart's "Magic Man" during her blind audition. Gwen Stefani was impressed by Torres' performance and added her to the team.

In the battle round, Torres lost to Gabrielle Zabosky after they both sang INXS's "Never Tear Us Apart." This led to Reba McEntire stealing Torres for her team.

Danny Joseph

Danny Joseph

Instagram: @dannyhawkinsofficial

37-year-old Danny Joseph comes to The Voice Season 26 from Dallas, Texas, and he performed Screamin' Jay Hawkins' "I Put A Spell On You." He was then selected to Reba McEntire's team.

Joseph proceeded into the battle round against Deon Jones, coming out as the victor after singing "It's a Man's Man's Man's World" by James Brown. After this performance, he was stolen by Gwen Stefani.

Jake Tankersley

Jake Tankersley

Instagram: @jaketankmusic

31-year-old Jake Tankersley (from Claremore, Oklahoma) embraced Zach Bryan's "Something in the Orange" for his blind audition on The Voice. After his performance, he was selected to Snoop Dogg's team.

Tankersley would later defeat Brad Sample in the battle round after they both sang Lionel Richie's "Stuck On You."

Felsmere

Felsmere

Instagram: @felsmere

Hailing from Vero Beach, Florida, 33-year-old Felsmere used Soul Brothers Six's "(She's) Some Kind of Wonderful" for her blind audition music. In that round, she was selected to Gwen Stefani's team.

Seals and Croft's "Summer Breeze" was Felsmere's assignment in the battle round against Cozy Len.

Shye

Shye

Instagram: @shyezee

17-year-old Shye, a Glen Cove, New York native, jumped into The Voice by singing Five For Fighting's "Superman (It's Not Easy)." The youngster then earned herself a spot on Team Michael Bublé.

Shye went into the battle round against Jamison Puckett as they sang Justin Bieber's "Love Yourself," which ended with Shye as the victor.

Lauren-Michael Sellers

Lauren-Michael Sellers

Instagram: @laurenmichaelsellers

Coming out of Birmingham, Alabama, Lauren-Michael Sellers (age 35) took on Hillsong UNITED's "Oceans (Where Feet May Fail)" for her audition song. After that performance, Reba McEntire brought the new singer onto her team for The Voice Season 26.

Sellers jumped into the battle round against Creigh Riepe as they both sang "You Will Be Found" from the 2015 musical Dear Evan Hansen, and she came out victorious.

Jose Luis

Jose Luis

Coming to the United States from Carolina, Puerto Rico, is 21-year-old Jose Luis, using Olivia Rodrigo's "Traitor" for his blind audition song. He impressed Gwen Stefani, leading to him getting a spot on her team.

Sam Smith's "Lay Me Down" was the battle round song for Luis against Austyns Stancil, and Luis won the round.

Deon Jones

Deon Jones

Instagram: @deontjones

32-year-old Deon Jones from Los Angeles, California went into his blind audition singing Donny Hathaway's "Little Ghetto Boy." Following that performance, he was selected to sing on Gwen Stefani's team.

Jones lost his battle round matchup against Danny Joseph as they both sang James Brown's "It's a Man's Man's Man's World."

Austyns Stancil

Austyns Stancil

Instagram: @alwaysaustyns

Austyns Stancil is a 34-year-old singer from Oakland, California, and he took on Smokey Robinson and The Miracles by singing "OOO Baby Baby" for his blind audition.

Singing "Lay Me Down" by Sam Smith, Stancil lost his battle-round matchup against Jose Luis.

Sofronio Vasquez

Sofronio Vasquez

Instagram: @sonfroniovasquez

Coming to the USA from Mindanao, Philippines, 31-year-old Sonfronio Vasquez used Mary J. Blige's "I'm Going Down" for his blind audition song.

Kamila Kiehne

Kamila Kiehne

Instagram: @kamilakiehne19

17-year-old Kamila Kiehue (who hails from Los Lunas, New Mexico) used Alannah Myles' "Black Velvet" for her blind audition song. Following that performance, she earned a spot on Team Michael Bublé.

J.Paul

J.Paul

Instagram: @jpaul86

J.Paul, a 37-year-old singer based out of Washington, D.C., showed off his vocal chops on Michael McDonald's "I Keep Forgetting (Every Time You're Near)" for his blind audition. He was then selected to Michael Bublé's team.

Cameron Wright

Cameron Wright

Instagram: @cameronwrightladiva

34-year-old Cameron Wright channeled Barbara Streisand for his audition by singing "The Way We Were." The Minneapolis, Minnesota-based singer earned a nomination to Michael Bublé's team after impressing the Grammy winner.

Aliyah Khaylyn

Aliyah Khaylyn

Instagram: @aliyahkhaylyn

23-year-old Philadelphia, Pennslyvania native Aliyah Khaylyn went into her blind audition singing Tamar Braxton's "Love and War." She was quickly scooped up by Michael Bublé for her efforts.

Cassidy Lee

Cassidy Lee

Instagram: @cassidyleemusic

Coming from Jacksonville, Florida, 28-year-old singer Cassidy Lee captured the magic of Linda Ronstadt with her performance of "You're No Good" in blind auditions. This led to her being selected to Team Michael Bublé.

Rowdy Shea

Rowdy Shea

Instagram: @rowdysheaofficial

Rowdy Shea, a 23-year-old musician from Bowling Green, Kentucky, took on Toby Keith's "You Shouldn't Kiss Me Like This" for his blind audition song. As a result, he was selected for Gwen Stefani's team.

Kay Sibal

Kay Sibal

Instagram: @kaysibal

Kay Sibal is a 24-year-old singer from Los Angeles, California, and she sang Laufey's "From the Start" in her blind audition. Gwen Stefani recognized Sibal's talent and selected her for her team in The Voice Season 26.

Beya

Beya

Instagram: @beya.music

Coming from Kauai, Hawaii, 24-year-old Beya used Ruby and the Romantics' "Our Day Will Come" for her blind audition song. This led to her earning a spot on Team Gwen Stefani.

Camryn Brooks

Camryn Brooks

Instagram: @camrynbrooks

Camryn Brooks, a 24-year-old singer from Mount Shasta, California, used Maggie Rogers' "Light On" during her blind audition performance. After putting forth a good show, she was selected to Gwen Stefani's team of singers.

Tanner Frick

Tanner Frick

Instagram: @_tannerfrickmusic_

26-year-old Tanner Frick from Manchester, Tennessee, embraced the music of Morgan Wallen as he sang "Thought You Should Know" for his blind audition. That performance allowed him to fill a slot in Reba McEntire's team roster.

323

323

Instagram: @323band

Jonathan (age 33), Kinsley (age 24), and Jacob (age 18) form the "323" band (named after their Tallahassee, Florida zip code) and came in singing "(You Drive Me) Crazy" by Britney Spears. The trio found themselves earning a spot on Reba McEntire's team.

Tate Renner

Tate Renner

Instagram: @taterennermusic

Nashville, Tennessee's own Tate Renner (age 24) used Band of Heathens' "Hurricane" for his blind audition song. The country singer earned himself a nomination to country legend Reba McEntire's team.

Jaukeem Fortson

Jaukeem Fortson

Instagram: @jaukeem_fortson

The youngest competitor in The Voice Season 26 is 13-year-old Jaukeen Fortson from Elberton, Georgia. After singing Adele's "Easy on Me," he was selected to Team Reba McEntire.

Katie O.

Katie O.

Instagram: @katieoinstagram

18-year-old Katie O. from Jacksonville, Florida took on the challenge of singing LeAnn Rimes' "OneWay Ticket (Because I Can)" in her blind audition. Performing admirably, she earned a one-way ticket to Team Reba McEntire.

Tsola

Tsola

Instagram: @tsolasystem

27-year-old Tsola from Silver Spring, Maryland went into blind auditions behind a performance of Victoria Monét's "On My Mama." Following her round, she joined an impressive roster on Team Reba McEntire.

Dreion

Dreion

Instagram: @dreionation

Omaha, Nebraska-based Dreion (age 27) stepped up to the blind audition microphone to sing "Shining Star" by Earth, Wind, & Fire (who can also be heard in Epcot's Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind ride). After this performance, Snoop Dogg picked the singer up for his team.

Georgia Starnes

Georgia Starnes

Instagram: @georgiastarnes

Georgia Starnes, who comes to The Voice from Dallas, Texas, gave her own rendition of Sam Smith's "Too Good at Good-byes" for her blind audition. Snoop Dogg selected the 21-year-old singer for his team after hearing her skills.

Michael Alexandersson

Michael Alexandersson

Instagram: @michael_alexandersson

26-year-old Michael Alexandersson used Dean Martin's "Ain't That a Kick in the Head" for his blind audition performance. Following that song, the Salado, Texas native was picked up for Snoop Dogg's team.

Mary McAvoy

Mary McAvoy

Instagram: @itsmarymac

35-year-old Mary McAvoy came to The Voice out of Boston, Massachusetts (home of the Red Sox and their line of special uniforms) and performed Jessie Ware's "Say You Love Me" in blind auditions. She was then selected for Snoop Dogg's team.

Episode 10 of The Voice Season 26 debuts on NBC on Tuesday, October 29 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. The final two episodes of the season will air at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Monday, November 4, and Monday, November 11.