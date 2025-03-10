The Voice 2025 Cast: All Contestants Remaining In Season 27 (Photos)

The Voice Season 27 has many competitors selected to teams in pursuit of 2025 singing competition glory.

Featuring an almost entirely new panel of judges, The Voice returns for its latest season, allowing aspiring musicians to put forth their best vocal efforts for some of the biggest singers in the game. The ultimate prize is a record deal with Universal Music Group and $100,000 in financial compensation.

Season 27 kicked off on February 3, with nearly 60 singers hoping to join the long list of The Voice winners. Now, close to 50 remain in the running as teams are formed and alliances are built.

Every Contestant Remaining in The Voice Season 27

Alanna Lynise

Instagram: @alannalynise

21-year-old Alanna Lynise comes to The Voice Season 27 from Toledo, Ohio.

After singing Julia Michaels' "Issues" in the blind auditions, she was picked to Kelsea Ballerini's team as the competition moves forward. She got chair turns from three of the four judges.

Simone Marijic

Instagram: @simonemarijic

Coming out of Los Angeles, California is 20-year-old Simone Marijic for The Voice Season 27.

Marijic performed Olivia Rodrigo's "favorite crime" (see more on the controversy surrounding Rodrigo here), which led to her being selected to the team led by Kelsea Ballerini after she and Michael Bublé turned their chairs.

Brook Wood

Instagram: @brookwoodmusic

Brook Wood is a 33-year-old midwestern singer from Indianapolis, Indiana.

Wood used Jelly Roll's "Save Me" for her blind audition and wound up with Kelsea Ballerini and John Legend turning their chairs for her. She is on Ballerini's team.

Robert Hunter

Instagram: @rhunter_music

Robert Hunter comes to The Voice from Garner, North Carolina, and he is 33 years old.

For his blind audition song, Hunter performed Cody Johnson's "Til You Can't," and he had Michael Bublé and Kelsea Ballerini turn their chairs. He wound up joining Ballerini's team shortly after.

Hailey Wright

Instagram: @haileywrightmusic

19-year-old Hailey Wright takes her spot in The Voice Season 27 after traveling from Redwater, Texas.

For her audition, Wright sang "Before The Next Teardrop Falls" by Vivian Keith and Ben Peters. Both Michael Bublé and Kelsea Ballerini turned their chairs around to see who was singing before Ballerini brought Wright onto her team.

Page Mackenzie

Instagram: @pagemackenziemusic

Page Mackenzie (age 32) is part of the new round of competitors in The Voice's latest season, coming out of Charleston, South Carolina.

Michael Bublé and Kelsea Ballerini turned their chairs for Mackenzie after she sang Pistol Annies' "Hell on Heels." Ballerini then brought Mackenzie onto her roster of singers.

Jessica Manalo

Instagram: @jesssicamanalo

Jessica Manalo, 31, is from Las Vegas, Nevada, and she is taking her talents to this competition from Sin City.

Sam Smith and Kim Petras' "Unholy" was Manalo's audition song. She convinced Michael Bublé and Kelsea Ballerini to consider her, and eventually, Ballerini jumped at the chance to add her to her team.

Jaelen Johnston

Instagram: @jaelenjmusic

Derby, Kansas is the original hometown for new The Voice singer Jaelen Johnston, who comes in at only 21 years old.

Johnston used "Where the Wild Things Are" by Randy Montana and Dave Turnbull for his audition, which got chair turns from three of the panel's four judges. After a short debate, Kelsea Ballerini took Johnston for her team.

Tatum Scott

Instagram: @tatumscottt

Tatum Scott is a 22-year-old singer from High Point, North Carolina.

For Scott's audition, she sang Olivia Rodrigo's "vampire," which earned her chair turns from both John Legend and Kelsea Ballerini. With those two competing for her talents, Ballerini grabbed Scott for her roster.

Iris Herrera

Instagram: @iris.herreraa

19-year-old Iris Herrera (based out of Newaygo, Michigan) comes in as one of The Voice Season 27's youngest competitors

Herrera took a different route with her audition song by singing the classic American standard, "You Are My Sunshine." All the judges except Adam Levine turned their chairs for her, and she was selected for Kelsea Ballerini's team.

Angie Rey

Instagram: @angiereymusic

25-year-old Angie Rey joins this challenging competition from her hometown of Seminole, Florida.

Rey utilized one of judge Kelsea Ballerini's songs, "Penthouse," for her blind audition. While Michael Bublé attempted to block Ballerini from taking her, Rey still ended up on her team.

Dan Kiernan

Instagram: @dankiernanmusic

Dan Kiernan is a 33-year-old singer based out of Amityville, New York.

For Kiernan's audition, he delivered a performance of "High Hopes" by Panic! at the Disco. The entire judging panel (except Adam Levine) turned their chairs for him before he joined Kelsea Ballerini's team.

Naomi Soleil

Instagram: @naomisoleil_

Naomi Soleil comes into the competition at only 18 years old from Maplewood, New Jersey.

Singing Grace Potter and the Nocturnals' "Stars," Soleil got chair turns from Michael Bublé and Adam Levine after both other teams were full. She joined Bublé for the competition.

Adam David

Instagram: @adamdavidofficial

Adam David is a 34-year-old musician based out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

David put forth a rendition of "Baby, I Love Your Way" by Peter Frampton, prompting Michael Bublé to give him a look. Due to Bublé being the only one to turn a chair, the two ended up paired with each other.

Aaron Rizzo

Instagram: @aaronrizzomusic

Coming into the contest from Rochester, New York is 27-year-old singer Aaron Rizzo.

Train's "Drops of Jupiter" was Rizzo's audition song, which impressed Michael Bublé enough to turn his chair. Again, Bublé was the only one to do this, leading him to take Rizzo as his next selection.

Kameron Jaso

Instagram: @kam_316_

18-year-old rising singer Kameron Jaso takes his shot at greatness from Wichita, Kansas.

For his audition song, Jaso prepared Niall Horan's "This Town," which earned him a turn of the chair from Michael Bublé. Becoming a trend, Bublé was the only one to do this as Jaso joined his growing roster.

Kaiya Hamilton

Instagram: @i_kaiya

Kaiya Hamilton comes to The Voice at 26 years old from Greenville, North Carolina.

After singing Coco Jones' "ICU," Michael Bublé and Kelsea Ballerini competed for her. Ultimately, she wound up as the next singer on Bublé's team.

Dimitrius Graham

Instagram: @thisismeechi

Baltimore, Maryland native Dimitrius Graham (age 33) hopes to claim his stake at glory in The Voice's 2025 season.

With his rendition of Daniel Caesar's "Get You," Graham had both Michael Bublé and Kelsea Ballerini give him a look for their teams. He teamed up with Bublé after some deliberation.

Divighn

Instagram: @divighn

Going by only one name, Divign is a 33-year-old singer from Gardena, California.

Delivering his best take on "I Got You (I Feel Good)," he earned chair turns from Kelsea Ballerini and Michael Bublé. Soon after, Divign was the latest singer added to Team Bublé.

Barry Jean Fontenot

Instagram: @barryandthefountains

Barry Jean Fontenot joins the competition at 31 years old from Bentonville, Arkansas.

The Temptations' "I Wish it Would Rain" was Fontenot's audition song, and he had Michael Bublé turn his chair. Considering Bublé was the only one to do this, they were paired up with one another.

Ricardo Moreno

Instagram: @ricardommoreno_

Ricardo Moreno is another Californian in this competition, as the 25-year-old comes in from the city of Tracy.

Singing Paul Anka's "Put Your Head on My Shoulder," Michael Bublé turned to check out Moreno. While John Legend attempted a block, Bublé ended up bringing Moreno on board.

Braxton Garza

Instagram: @braxtongarzaofficial

Braxton Garza is a 28-year-old performer from Adrian, Michigan.

Warren Zelders' "Pretty Little Poison" was Garza's audition song, which got both Kelsea Ballerini and Michael Bublé's attention. Although Kelsea Ballerini hoped to get Garza, Bublé blocked that attempt and got the singer for his team.

Jadyn Cree

Instagram: @jadyncree

23-year-old Jadyn Cree comes to The Voice Season 27 out of Lincoln, Nebraska.

Cree earned chair turns from Michael Bublé and Kelsea Ballerini after singing her take of Paramore's "Still Into You." Bublé then selected her.

Carlos Santiago

Instagram: @carlosgsantiago

Coming to The Voice by way of Nashville, Tennessee (via Caguas, Puerto Rico) is 35-year-old singer Carlos Santiago.

Santiago performed Richard Marx's "Right Here Waiting," earning chair turns from Michael Bublé and Adam Levine. He eventually joined Bublé for the rest of the competition.

Pablo Herrera

Instagram: @pherreramusic

San Diego, California is the city 31-year-old Pablo Herrera calls home as he takes on The Voice.

Singing Labrinth's "Jealous," every judge except for Adam Levine turned their chair around for him. With heavy competition, John Legend got Herrera on his team.

Jay Ammo

Instagram: @jay_ammo15

Originally from Georgetown, Guyana, 29-year-old Jay Ammo also calls Clarksville, Tennessee home as he enters this competition.

After singing Ed Sheeran's debut single, "The A Team," Ammo earned high praise as all four judges turned their chairs around to see who they were hearing. Being heavily coveted, John Legend won and brought his next singer onto his team.

Antonio Ramsey

Instagram: @iamantonioramsey

Antonio Ramsey is a 35-year-old singer from West Palm Beach, Florida.

Performing Bobby Brown's "Every Little Step," the only judge to turn a chair for Ramsey was John Legend. This led to the two of them partnering up on Team Legend.

Nell Simmons

Instagram: @_nellsimmons_bradley

Nell Simmons is one of The Voice Season 27's oldest competitors at age 40, coming to the show from New Orleans, Louisiana.

Singing "Love Hangover" by Diana Ross, Simmons had John Legend give her a look for his team. It did not take long after that for the two to join forces.

Olivia Kuper Harris

Instagram: @olivia.kuper.harris

Olivia Kuper Harris comes to The Voice from Dallas, Texas at age 34.

Harris went with a vintage song in Fabian Andrew and Wilber Schwandt's "Dream a Little Dream of Me," and every judge except for Michael Bublé wanted more of her. John Legend eventually picked her up.

Kolby Cordell

Instagram: @kolbycordell

32-year-old Kolby Cordell comes to The Voice's 2025 season by way of Ontario, California.

Cordell got both John Legend and Michael Bublé to check him out after his performance of Luther Vandross' "Never Too Much." He was then selected to John Legend's team.

Jacquelyn George

Instagram: @jacquelynvgeorge

27-year-old Jacquelyn George becomes the latest contestant on The Voice Season 27 by way of Franklin, Tennessee.

George performed "I Have Nothing" by the legendary Whitney Houston, and she got both John Legend and Adam Levine to give her a first look. After a short battle, she went to Team Legend.

BD.ii

Instagram: @b.d.ii

Utilizing one of The Voice's most unique names, BD.ii is a 31-year-old up-and-comer from Hampton, Virginia.

After performing Miguel's "Adorn," BD.ii matched the highest standard on The Voice by getting all four judges to vie for him to be on their team. Although Kelsea Ballerini attempted a block, he wound uo on John Legend's squad.

Jordan Allen

Instagram: @jaandthebws

Jordan Allen is a 30-year-old singer who comes to The Voice from London, Kentucky.

Performing George Jackson and Thomas E. Jones III's "Old Time Rock and Roll," Allen got John Legend and Michael Bublé to turn their chairs for him. In the end, Legend got his hands on Allen for his team.

Bryson Battle

Instagram: @thebrysonbattle

Harrisburg, North Carolina native Bryson Battle (age 21) is one of this season's younger competitors.

Battle's performance of Leon Russell's "A Song for You" earned rave reviews as he had all four judges turn their chairs. This led to him being the latest selection to Team Legend.

Ari Camille

Instagram: @ariwhereyoubeen

Ari Camille is another 21-year-old singer in The Voice Season 25 from Chicago, Illinois.

After singing "I Wanna Be Down" by Brandy, Camille earned high praise, getting chair turns from John Legend and Michael Bublé. She then made her way onto Legend's team.

Renzo

Instagram: @dennislorenzo

Going by the name of Renzo, Dennis Lorenzo is a 33-year-old native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Singing Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Simple Man," both John Legend and Michael Bublé hoped to get Renzo on their roster. Eventually, that honor went to Legend.

Trevon Dawson

Instagram: @trevondawson

The final competitor in the most recent episode is also the show's youngest — 17-year-old Trevon Dawson from Cole Camp, Missouri.

Camp sang Bailey Zimmerman's "Religiously," but with three teams already complete, only Adam Levine turned his chair. This made him the final member of Team Levine and the last competitor picked.

Tori Templet

Instagram: @tori.templet

Atlanta, Georgia native Tori Templet enters the 2025 competition at only 24 years old.

Taking on the song “Lover” by worldwide megastar Taylor Swift, Michael Bublé and Adam Levine turned their chairs around to consider her for their teams. Levine walked away with Templet in tow.

Lucia Flores-Wiseman

Instagram: @luciafloreswiseman

Lucia Flores-Wiseman comes to The Voice out of Maple Valley, Washington as a 22-year-old singer hoping to perform well.

Showing off a rendition of the Mexican folk song “La Llorona,” she made her mark quickly as all four judges hoped to bring her aboard their rosters. She was ultimately chosen for Adam Levine's team.

Fran Posla

Instagram: @franthesinger

From Heredia, Costa Rica via New York City, New York is 25-year-old singer Fran Posla.

Posla performed Burt Bacharach's "What The World Needs Now Is Love," and she had both John Legend and Adam Levine pining for her to be on their team. In the end, Levine got her on his squad for upcoming episodes.

Tinika Wyatt

Instagram: @tinikawyattmusic

Tinika Wyatt is The Voice Season 27's oldest competitor at 50, and she hails from San Diego, California.

Singing Demi Lovato's "Sorry Not Sorry," she convinced Adam Levine to consider her for his team. Eventually, she was brought on as a collaborator with the Maroon 5 leading man.

Conor James

Instagram: @conorthaxter

Conor James comes to The Voice from Bridgewater, Massachusetts at 28 years old.

Dionne Warwick's "I Say a Little Prayer" was James' audition song, from which he came away a huge winner as all four judges hoped to get the contestant on their team. Eventually, Adam Levine walked away with James' singing services.

Tyler Kae

Instagram: @tyler.kae

22-year-old Tyler Kae embarked on her The Voice journey from Olympia, Washington.

Taking on Cyndi Lauper's "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" at her audition, Adam Levine turned his chair around, hoping to nab Kae for his team. Although Kelsea Ballerini tried to block that move, Levine and Kae would ultimately teamed up.

Hayden Grove

Instagram: @h_grove

Hayden Grove is a 31-year-old singer coming to the competition from Cleveland, Ohio.

Singing "Mack the Knife" from the 1928 music drama The Threepenny Opera, Grove only got Adam Levine to turn his chair. This defaulted Grove to the Maroon 5 singer's team.

Britton Moore

Instagram: @britton_moore_

21-year-old Britton Moore comes to The Voice from San Antonio, Texas.

Hs performance of Coldplay's "Yellow" impressed all four judges as they turned their chairs to consider him for selection. He ended up on Adam Levine's team.

Grace-Miller Moody

Instagram: @gracemillermoody

Grace-Miller Moody is a 20-year-old singer who hopes to perform well in the competition out of Florence, South Carolina.

Putting forth her best effort on Maroon 5's "Sunday Morning," she was a big winner as she got the entire judging panel to turn around. With the lead singer of that band highly impressed, Adam Levine brought her on board for his team.

Darius J

Instagram: @penpadmagic

35-year-old Darius J takes his talent into this contest out of Pahoke, Florida.

Usher's "Caught Up" was the singer's audition music, and he impressed the judges as he got everybody except for John Legend to consider him. Adam Levine then took the leap and brought him onto his team.

Ethan Eckenroad

Instagram: @ethaneckenroad_music

Ethan Eckenroad (age 27) joins The Voice 2025 out of Roaring Spring, Pennsylvania.

Eckenroad got a four-chair turn from the judges after singing his rendition of Noah Kahan's "Northern Attitude." Shortly after, he headed over to Adam Levine's squad.