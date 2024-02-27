The Voice 2024 Cast: Full List of Singers, Contestants & Coaches (Photos)

NBC's The Voice returns to the spotlight in 2024, bringing a fresh cast of singers and contestants under the series' award-winning musical coaches.

Starting in 2011, The Voice became the latest hit singing competition for NBC, featuring unsigned singers (professional and amateur) as fans vote weekly to see who wins a $100,000 USD prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.

The show uses four high-profile musicians who pick teams of selected solo artists and duos to form their own acts, those competing against each other for bragging rights amongst musicians serving as coaches.

The coaches only listen to the singers perform rather than seeing them in blind auditions, turning their chairs when they hear an act they want on their team.

The Voice 2024's Cast of Singers & Coaches

Host

Carson Daly

Longtime TV personality Carson Daly has served as the host of The Voice since 2011, continuing in the same role for Season 25 while also working as a producer on the show.

Often hosting holiday specials for events like the Fourth of July and New Year's Eve, Daly is best known otherwise for hosting the Today show on NBC since 2013.

He also has notable roles in a handful of other projects, playing fictionalized versions of himself in Joe Dirt, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, and My Name is Earl.

Coaches

John Legend

Multi-platinum-selling recording artist John Legend joined the team of coaches on The Voice in 2019, only missing one season over the last five years.

Kicking off his career playing piano for other artists such as Lauryn Hill, Jay-Z, and Alicia Keys, Legend moved forward into his own solo run, selling over 10 mullion albums in the U.S. and winning countless awards for his work.

Legend even became the second-youngest person in history to earn EGOT status at almost 40 years old in 2018, becoming one of only 19 people to win all four of the major American performing art awards (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony).

Following Blake Shelton's departure from The Voice in 2023, Legend became the show's senior coach in 2024.

Dan + Shay

Comprised of Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, Dan + Shay joined forces in Nashville in 2012 before releasing their first single ("19 You + Me") in 2013.

Signed to Warner Records Nashville, the duo has since released five full albums and boasts collaborations with Justin Bieber, Charlie Puth, Rascal Flats, Kelly Clarkson, and more.

Dan + Shay even won three consecutive Grammy Awards for Best Country Duo/Group Performance from 2019 to 2021 with the songs "Tequila," "Speechless," and "10,000 Hours."

This will be Dan + Shay's first time working on The Voice, which also marks the first time the show has used a double chair for a judge.

Chance the Rapper

Chicago-born Chance the Rapper first joined The Voice in Season 23, now making his second appearance as a judge for 2024's Season 25.

First gaining recognition in mainstream music in 2013 for his mixtapes, he earned a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album and another for Best Rap Performance in 2017. That album, "Coloring Book," was the first streaming-only album to achieve that honor.

In total, Chance has three Grammys along with an Emmy nomination from 2017, and he has one studio album ("The Big Day"), five mixtapes, and 27 singles.

Reba McEntire

Country music legend Reba McEntire filled a chair on The Voice's judging panel in Season 24, returning in 2024 for a second consecutive year.

Having sold over 75 million records worldwide over the past 50 years, McEntire acquired over 100 singles on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, 25 of which have climbed to the top spot.

McEntire is also well-known for her six-season run as the leading actress on Reba, and she has other credits in Tremors, Charlotte's Web, and Spies in Disguise.

McEntire famously said she passed on a judging position on The Voice in an interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2020, changing her mind a few years later.

Contestants

AJ Harvey

Instagram: @a.jharvey

YouTube: @ajharvey

TikTok: @a.jharvey

Vocalist/guitarist AJ Harvey will shoot his shot on The Voice in Season 25, having over 2,000 combined social media followers.

Harvey has various cover videos on YouTube in which he performs songs from artists like Ariana Grande and Elvis Presley, which is also seen on his TikTok along with clips from live on-stage performances.

Gene Taylor

Instagram: @genetaylormusic

YouTube: @4everkop/featured

TikTok: @genetaylormusic

Multi-faceted musician Gene Taylor comes into The Voice with over 6,500 followers on social media and loves rock music through his posts and work.

While raising a new baby, Taylor is slowly building up his online presence as a musician, recently sharing a music video on Instagram for an original song titled "Now I Can Smile."

Jackie Romeo

YouTube: @jackieromeo

TikTok: @jackieromeomusic

Jackie Romeo already has a sizable following ahead of her 2024 debut on The Voice with nearly 55,000 combined followers on social media accounts. She's particularly famous on TikTok with over 21,000 followers and 1.5 million likes.

Romeo released her debut single in 2023 titled "Pretty Girls," which was even written by 1980s pop star Debbie Gibson.

Justin & Jeremy Garcia

Instagram: @justinjeremygarcia

YouTube: @JustinJeremyGarcia

TikTok: @justinjeremygarcia

Brothers Justin and Jeremy Garcia hope to shine on The Voice Season 24, coming in with nearly 40,000 fans on YouTube.

Over a decade ago, the pair gained immense internet fame for their dancing prowess when they were only toddlers, earning tens of millions of YouTube views singing and dancing to songs like "Gangnam Style," "Hey Ya," and "The Lazy Song."

The 17-year-old San Francisco-based twins have pursued their musical passions further, competing in jazz festivals and music competitions. They even released their own single ("Today She Choose Me") on YouTube.

Karen Waldrup

Instagram: @karenwaldrupmusic

YouTube: @JustinJeremyGarcia

TikTok: @karenwaldrupmusic

Louisiana-born country singer Karen Waldrup is already highly accomplished in her field, having amassed over 140,000 followers on her social media pages (65,700 on TikTok).

Waldrup worked her way up to become a touring artist, recently sharing a schedule on Instagram noting that she'll be performing in cities like Nashville, New Orleans, and Baton Rouge over the first half of 2024.

Inspired by country artists such as Dolly Parton, Waldrup also has her own album for sale titled "Kendall Country Road."

Kyle Schuesler

Instagram: @kyleschuesler

YouTube: @kyleschuesler

TikTok: @kyleschuesler

Kyle Schuesler is a Huntington Beach-based guitarist and singer with close to 7,500 followers on social media.

Schuyler has his own single streaming online titled "Snowy Summer" and his own merch line available for purchase via his online store.

Olivia Rubini

Instagram: @oliviarubini

YouTube: @oliviarubini

TikTok: @oliviarubini

Olivia Rubini is an up-and-coming indie rock singer from Pennsylvania with over 8,500 combined followers on her TikTok and Instagram pages.

She has multiple original songs posted online which fans can listen to (mostly seen on her Spotify page), including "Oh Daddy" and "Little Tiny Stars."

Zoe Levert

Instagram: @zoeelevert

YouTube: @zoeelevert

TikTok: @zoeelevert

Zoe Levert is a longtime music industry professional with nearly 125,000 followers across social media, including 114,000 on TikTok alone.

Known for some of her original work which she's shared on TikTok, Levert is heavily involved with her church in Denham Springs, Louisiana.

She also loves plants, and she recently got married in January, now going by Zoe Levert Turner.

Ashley Bryant

Instagram: @ashleybryantofficial

TikTok: @ashleybryantofficial

Louisville, Kentucky-based Ashley Bryant is a veteran singer and musician who built up her presence online to the tune of over 60,000 social media followers, including 55,900 on her TikTok page.

Bryant is known for her southern drawl that comes out in her country singing, and she even has a connection to The Voice through her boyfriend, Tom Nitti.

She and Nitti met during blind auditions for The Voice, and after putting on shows together, she hopes to replicate the same success Nitti did after he made it to the playoffs for Team Reba in Season 24.

Dani Stacy

Instagram: @dani_stacy

YouTube: @DaniStacy

TikTok: @danistacy

Dani Stacy hails from Hanford, California before moving to Nashville, coming into this singing competition with over 24,000 social media followers (including 14,300 on Instagram).

Since 2019, Stacy has released 12 singles and an EP, moving to Los Angeles and Nashville to pursue her musical passions while using her journey to inspire her songs.

Kamalei Kawa'a

Instagram: @kamaleikawaamusi

YouTube: @kamaleikawaamusic

Kamalei Kawa'a comes to the United States mainland from Hawaii with about 5,500 fans following him across his social media pages.

While he's still building his fan base as a solo artist, Kawa'a is a rare contestant on The Voice since he's already been nominated for a Grammy Award.

As part of the Hawaiian music group Nā Wai ʻEhā, he earned a nomination in the Best Regional Roots Music Album category for an album called "Lovely Sunrise."

Madison Curbelo

Instagram: @madison_curbelo

YouTube: @madisoncurbelomusic

TikTok: @madison_curbelo

At almost 22 years old, Westfield, Massachusetts' Madison Curbelo becomes one of the youngest competitors on The Voice Season 25, joining the competition with about 100,000 combined social media followers (92,500 on TikTok).

A graduate of the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts, she auditioned for The Voice in Season 20 at age 18. While she did not get any judges to turn their chairs, Nick Jonas told her that she "lights up a room," setting her up for future success.

No stranger to the music competition scene, Curbelo earned herself a Golden Ticket in an audition for American Idol, instantly sending her straight to Hollywood for further auditions.

Mafe

Instagram: @mafemmusic

YouTube: @mafemmusic

TikTok: @mafemmusic

Mafe is a Venezuelan singer from Miami, Florida, boasting about 4,500 followers across her multiple social media pages.

She performed in the vocal jazz ensemble for Miami Dade College Kendall, bringing her individual style to the competition as a bilingual singer by occasionally singing in Spanish.

OK3

Instagram: @officialok3

Instagram: @musicby.kenna

Instagram: @sierra_sikes_posada

Instagram: @courtneyhooker_

YouTube: @officialok3/

TikTok: @officialok3

Sierra Sikes, Kenna Fields, and Courtney Hooker are a trio who make up the group OK3, combining across their social media pages for about 2,000 followers.

The three women released their first single - "Taste of My Love" - in Spring 2017, and they all perform as solo artists outside of the group as well.

No stranger to current popular music, the three even covered "Witches Are Back" from 2022's Hocus Pocus 2.

Zeya Rae

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zeyaraemusic/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@zeyaraemusic1508

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@zeyaraemusic90

23-year-old Zeya Rae comes to The Voice from Los Angeles, California, with a social media following of about 5,400 fans.

Not having released any original music yet, she's interacted with famous music competition personalities before, singing karaoke with former American Idol star Joshua Ledet and taking pictures with former Idol runner-up Jessica Sanchez.

Her videos go back to 2014, and she's performed in public shows since at least 2015.

Alyssa Crosby

Instagram: @alyssacrosbysings

YouTube: @alyssacrosbysings

TikTok: @alyssacrosbysings

32-year-old Alyssa Crosby made her way onto The Voice in 2024 through Binghamton, New York, building her social media presence with 1,700 followers to date.

She performs with a cover band called WildCard, who covers famous hits dating back as far as the 1970s, and she's also worked with another indie band called Grown Ups.

The only song available to listen to online is a cover of Miley Cyrus' "Used To Be Young," and she's especially proud of her sobriety as seen by her social media milestone markers.

Anya True Moore

Instagram: @anyatruemoore

YouTube: @AnyaTrue

TikTok: @anyatruemoore

Southern Californian singer Anya True Moore boasts about 16,000 followers on social media as a 17-year-old musician/actress, with 14,300 fans keeping up with her on Instagram.

She's already released three singles over the last few years along with music videos for both of them, and she regularly covers other artists on her Instagram account. However, she wants to release more originals soon.

Bryan Olesen

Instagram: @bryanolesen

YouTube: @votaband

Bryan Olesen is a longtime guitar player and rock musician from Lincoln, Nebraska, known to his 3,000 social media followers for his Christian faith-based music style.

Forming the Christian band Casting Pearls in the late 1990s (which later became VOTA), he went on tour with the popular group Newsboys as a lead guitarist and backup singer, touring with them from 2003 until 2006.

He also has a cover album with VOTA, taking on songs by Tom Petty, U2, Bob Dylan, David Bowie, and more popular artists.

Corey Curtis

Instagram: @cor3ycurtismusic

YouTube: @cor3ycurtismusic

TikTok: @cor3ycurtismusic

Corey Curtis is a 22-year-old singer/songwriter based out of Summerville, Georgia, and he already enjoys the benefits of a social media following of 33,000 fans (29,500 by way of TikTok).

Curtis previously auditioned for Season 20 of American Idol when he was only 20 years old, making it to the end of Hollywood Week before being sent home. However, his audition did not make it to the airwaves.

He has a handful of singles out for public listening, including a song from 2021 called "Oh Aye" that has been streamed over 180,000 times on Spotify.

Donny Van Slee

Instagram: @donnyvanslee/

YouTube: @donnyvanslee

TikTok: @donnyvanslee

Donny Van Slee has a unique combination of skills as a chiropractor and a songwriter/musician. However, his music has helped him garner over 41,000 social media followers (23,500 on Instagram to date).

Initially intent on opening his chiropractic office, Van Slee changed his life plan when his GPS took him through Nashville, eventually playing shows across the city and releasing nearly a dozen singles thus far.

He also just released his first full album, "31," on his 31st birthday, which just passed on February 23.

Ducote Talmage

Instagram: @ducotetalmage

TikTok: @ducotetalmage

Ducote Talmage is a guitarist and singer from Auburn, Alabama who has just under 3,000 combined followers on his Instagram and TikTok pages.

Studying at Auburn University before taking a semester off to focus on his music, he's shared various original songs on TikTok. He's even teased that he previously auditioned for American Idol as well.

Talmage took a recent trip to Nashville where he performed in a show featuring fellow The Voice contestants Donny Van Slee, Karen Waldrup, and Bri Fletcher.

Gabriel Goes

Instagram: @gabriel_goes_

Instagram: @backsetband

YouTube: @backsetband569

TikTok: @gabriel_goess

Coming in with about 3,500 social media followers is Gabriel Goes, a lead singer and songwriter from Hawaii.

Goes keeps himself busy with a Honolulu, Hawaii-based band called Backset, in which he plays guitar and serves as the lead singer, performing various genres including pop, rock, and reggae.

L. Rodgers

Instagram: @l.rodgerthat

YouTube: @L.RodgerThat

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@realityshowreject

L. Rodgers is an Americana/soul singer-songwriter from Baltimore, Maryland who has a massive social media following of about 300,000 fans (291,100 on TikTok).

Proud of her queer sexuality and place on the autism spectrum, Rodgers is also vocal about her status as a sex trafficking survivor. Having previously auditioned for American Idol, she attempted to get onto The Voice 13 times before making it onto the series in 2024.

Promotional material for this new season already teases plenty of good fortune for Rodgers, as Reba McIntire is seen telling the singer she "was blown away" with her and calling her "a powerhouse."

Maddi Jane

Instagram: @maddijanemusic

YouTube: @maddijanemusic

TikTok: @thatgirlmaddijane

Maddi Jane is no stranger to the popular music scene, having built an incredible 1.66 million followers across social media (over 1.5 million on YouTube alone).

Jane gained immense fame for performing The Script's "Breakeven" on Ellen DeGeneres' The Ellen Show at only 11 years old, quickly building one of the most popular cover pages on YouTube.

Her cover of Jessie J’s "Price Tag" has an astonishing 100 million views, and she has another 80 million views courtesy of her cover of Shontelle’s "Impossible."

Nowadays, Jane is taking the time to focus on her own original music as she makes a name for herself.

Nathan Chester

Instagram: @nathan_chesterr

Coming in under the radar is singer Nathan Chester, who has a follower count of nearly 3,000 on his Instagram page.

Hailing from Chicago, Illinois before being raised in Orlando, Florida, Chester auditioned for The Voice previously when he was 14 years old. However, none of the judges turned their chairs to give him a look.

The singer and actor also studied voice at Waldorf University before taking musical theater and dance at the University of Central Missouri.

Rletto

Instagram: @its_rletto

YouTube: @rletto6236

TikTok: @rletto

Rletto is an experienced Orlando, Florida-based musician with quite the social media following, boasting 28,000 combined followers (24,300 on his TikTok page and over 1 million likes).

Since 2018, he's released eight singles, most recently putting out a song called "Psycho" in 2022.

A 2018 graduate of Boston, Massachusetts' Berklee College of Music, Rletto already has some notable live performances under his belt, including New York’s Pride Festival in 2019 and 2023.

Ronnie Wilson

Instagram: @theronniewilson

YouTube: @RonnieWilson

TikTok: @theronniewilson

29-year-old Ronnie Wilson comes to The Voice from Atlanta, Georgia, boasting an impressive fan base of about 115,000 followers (107,000 on TikTok).

Graduating from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Wilson has experience as a gospel singer and grew up in a musical family; his mother is a choir director at a local church.

Early footage released in promo material for Season 25 shows Reba McEntire giving Wilson kudos for his voice, hoping to embellish his many great qualities as a coach.

Ryan Argast

Instagram: @ryanargast

Instagram: @marinacityband

YouTube: @RyanArgast

TikTok: @ryanargast

Ryan Argast (age 31) is a songwriter from Chicago, Illinois who serves as the frontman for an alternative rock band called Marina City, which has over 15,000 followers on its Instagram page.

He also released his own EP called "Twice on Sundays" in 2022, which includes songs he wrote during the COVID-19 pandemic that he wanted to release as a solo artist.

He's hoping to make his way to Nashville on a more permanent basis as he and his wife Lyndsey are expecting their first child.

Serenity Arce

Instagram: @serenity.arce

YouTube: @serenityarceofficial2708

TikTok: @serenity.arce

17-year-old Serenity Arce is a singer and dancer from Jupiter, Florida with about 8,500 combined followers on her social media pages.

At age 14, she auditioned for The Voice Season 21, earning praise for her efforts from pop superstar Ariana Grande even though none of the judges turned their chairs.

Along with her singing prowess, Arce is an avid dancer, taking part in Los Angeles' World of Dance competition while she develops her voice.

Tae Lewis

Instagram: @taelewis__

YouTube: @TaeLewis

TikTok: @taelewis_

North Carolina-based Tae Lewis is a 31-year-old country artist who's amassed over 19,000 followers on social media, about 15,000 of those split between Instagram and YouTube.

Since 2019, Lewis has released nine singles under his name along with a five-song EP in 2020, diving into genres like gospel music and country.

Now residing in Nashville, he's noted Rascal Flatts and Vince Gill as inspirations for his music and new The Voice judges Dan + Shay.

Valerie T. Webb

Instagram: @valtwebb

YouTube: @ValerieTWebb

TikTok: @valerietwebb

Valerie T. Webb joins The Voice's 2024 cast of singers via Birmingham, Alabama, coming in with just over 4,000 followers on social media.

Known for being a gospel and Christian artist, she released a four-song EP in 2016 that is still available to stream, and she's currently based in New Braunfels, Texas.

She's even been involved with some major artists, performing and directing background vocals for Yolanda Adams, Robin Thicke, and LeAnn Rimes.

William Alexander

Instagram: @williamxalexander

YouTube: @williamxalexander

TikTok: @williamxalexander

Teenager William Alexander is one of The Voice's youngest contestants for 2024's Season 25, although he already has 3,400 fans following him on social media.

With an extensive background in musical theater at his high school in New York, he's already performed at notable venues like New York City's Carnegie Hall.

He's also sung at numerous major sports events, singing the national anthem at an NBA game between the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz and singing "America the Beautiful" at the U.S. Open in 2018 and 2019.

Ash Haynes

Instagram: @ash._.haynes

YouTube: @themamas6990

TikTok: @ash._.haynes

Ash Haynes is a Washington, D.C.-based singer who enjoys a following of over 11,000 fans across her social media pages.

While there is not much public information about her, she sings as part of a popular female group in D.C. known as The Mamas, who have covered various big songs on their YouTube page.

Asher HaVon

Instagram: @asherohavon

YouTube: @asherhavon3047

TikTok: @asherohavon

Asher HaVon is a model and actor who has a sizable following as a singer, with 90,000 fans following him on his various social media pages (83,200 of them on TikTok).

Combining a blend of influences from R&B, pop, and soul, HaVon spreads positivity at every opportunity and hits his listeners on a deep, personal level, especially with his powerful ballads.

Bri Fletcher

Instagram: @brifletcher

YouTube: @brifletcher

TikTok: @brifletcherofficial

Bri Fletcher is an independent singer and artist from Nashville, Tennessee, with an impressive base of about 31,000 followers on social media (18,900 on Instagram).

With multiple original songs under her belt already, Fletcher also took a unique route with her recent content, covering songs on her pages from all four judges starring on The Voice this season.

David Simmons, Jr.

Instagram: @dsimmy/

YouTube: @DavidSimmonsJr

TikTok: @dsimmy82

David Simmons, Jr. is a veteran Los Angeles-based musician with a massive social media presence, totaling over 51,000 across his pages.

He's taken dozens of requests to cover various songs on his TikTok pages, and he's garnered thousands of views for cover performances in concerts on YouTube.

Devon Sutterfield

Instagram: @devonsutterfieldmusic/

TikTok: @devonsutterfieldmusic

Devon Sutterfield is a passionate guitar player and singer who only has about 300 followers on his social media pages.

Along with his love of music, Sutterfield puts his family in the forefront often, posting often about his wife and young son along with his love of fishing.

Elyscia

Instagram: @elyscia_sings

YouTube: @elysciajefferson8844

TikTok: @elyscia.sings

20-year-old Elyscia hopes to sing her heart out on The Voice, already coming onto the scene with about 33,000 social media followers (mostly on Instagram and TikTok).

On her Instagram page, Elyscia is often seen celebrating a capella-style music, posting multiple videos featuring her vocal talents and other great a capella singers.

Frank Garcia

Instagram: @frankkgarciaa/

TikTok: @frankkgarciaa

Frank Garcia is a young singer who has over 7,000 social media followers (most of them on Instagram).

While also attending Columbia University in New York, Garcia often shares videos highlighting his personal life on TikTok while giving fans a taste of his singing abilities.

JaaLa

Instagram: @officiallyjaala

YouTube: @OfficiallyJaaLa

TikTok: @officiallyjaala

Originally from the British Virgin Islands, JaaLa is an Atlanta-based singer who boasts over 32,000 followers on social media, over 30,000 of those on her Instagram account.

Passionate about her Christian faith, JaaLa also lists herself as a music educator on her TikTok page, sharing her love of music with those coming after her.

JJ Higgins

Instagram: @jjhigginstn

YouTube: @jjhigginsmusic

JJ Higgins makes his living as a real estate agent while pursuing his passion for music, garnering a following on social media of over 15,000 fans (mostly on Instagram).

He resides in Nashville, Tennessee, and he has a few cover videos of other artists on his pages which fans can listen to.

Kennedy Cashman

Instagram: @kennedycash__

YouTube: @kennedycashman5843

TikTok: @kennedycashman

Kennedy Cashman is a young new singer with over 8,000 combined followers on her social media pages.

Her content mostly includes covers at the moment, although she works hard on recording songs as a guitarist and vocalist in her home studio.

Rivers Grayson

Instagram: @rivers.grayson

YouTube: @riversgrayson

TikTok: @riversgrayson

Rising star Rivers Grayson hopes to make a mark on The Voice Season 25, coming out of Florence, Alabama, and boasting over 1,300 followers across social media.

Grayson currently has an EP called "Vignettes," which he is set to promote at a release show on Saturday, March 23 in Florence, and he promotes many of his original songs on TikTok.

Ryan Coleman

Instagram: @ryanncolemann

YouTube: @ryan.coleman

TikTok: @ryanncolemann

Pennsylvania-based Ryan Coleman looks to earn as much success as possible on The Voice Season 25, coming in with 4,300 social media followers behind him.

Coleman currently has a single available to stream titled "Dive Bar Broken Heart," and has a few covers on his pages as well, including one of Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Freebird."

NBC airs new episodes of The Voice every Monday night at 8 p.m. ET and stream on Peacock the following day.