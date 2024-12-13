The Voice will be back on the air in 2025 behind an A-list group of judges and coaches as new singers try to come out on top in Season 27.

Originally brought to NBC in 2011, The Voice features a huge group of singers vying for a $100,000 prize as they hope to impress a panel of music industry legends. To do this, they start by singing their audition music to the judges' backs before any number of them turn around to bring them onto competing teams.

After weeding through a group of close to four dozen competitors in The Voice Season 26, Sofronio Vasquez from Team Michael Buble emerged as the winner.

Everything To Know About The Voice Season 27

The Voice

The Voice Season 27 Will Release in February

Fans can return to The Voice when Season 27 premieres on February 3, 2025. The show will air on subsequent Mondays from 8-10 p.m. ET and on Tuesdays from 9-10 p.m., all on NBC.

Almost All of Season 26's Coaches Are Leaving

Season 27 will feature an almost entirely new group of celebrity judges after some major post-Season 26 changes.

Country legend Reba McEntire officially exited The Voice after Season 26, concluding a run of three years on the series. Many believe this is due to her starring in her new sitcom, Happy's Place, which is in the midst of its first season on NBC.

Also leaving for Season 27 are Snoop Dogg (after only appearing in Season 26) and Gwen Stefani (after eight seasons as a judge).

Carson Daly Will Return With Four Coaches

As revealed by NBC, Carson Daly will be back as The Voice's host — a position he has held since the series' inception in 2011.

The series will feature a largely new panel of celebrity judges, including John Legend (12 seasons), Michael Bublé (two seasons), Kelsea Ballerini (first season), and Adam Levine (17 seasons).

The Voice Season 27 debuts on NBC on February 3, 2025.