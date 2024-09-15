Sunday Night Football (SNF) and Football Night in America (FNIA) are back for the 2024 NFL season, and NBC's regular cast of commentators and reporters is getting ready to cover this year's games and action.

Inaugurated in 2006, NBC's Sunday Night Football provides football fans top-of-the-line coverage of each week's biggest games and teams from opening night through the Super Bowl.

While shows like Hard Knocks (this year featuring the New York Giants and Chicago Bears) go deep into locker rooms and front offices, SNF and FNIA take viewers into the heart of the action during the regular season and playoffs.

To give football fans the best TV coverage, NBC highlights the most established veterans in the business, including ex-players, coaches, and longtime reporters and analysts.

Maria Taylor

Maria Taylor

Sports broadcasting veteran Maria Taylor has hosted Football Night in America since 2022. She started on the show as a panelist and eventually replaced former host Mike Tirico, who moved to NBC's play-by-play chair for NFL games.

After playing volleyball on scholarship at the University of Georgia, Taylor was a sideline reporter and host for various sports on ESPN, mainly football and basketball. She also hosted NBA Countdown and covered the NBA Finals before moving to NBC Sports in 2020.

Most recently, Taylor hosted multiple shows as part of NBC's coverage of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Jason Garrett

Jason Garrett

Jason Garrett is a former NFL player and coach who was part of three Super Bowl-winning teams, playing backup quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys in the 1990s. Garrett's playing career lasted from 1992 until 2004, suiting up for four teams before transitioning to work as a coach.

After multiple roles as a position coach and offensive coordinator, he became the head coach of the Cowboys from 2011 to 2019. He was named the NFL's Coach of the Year in 2016 and has an 85-67 record in the regular season and a 2-3 record in the playoffs.

Garrett was named an NBC analyst in April 2022 for United States Football League (USFL) broadcasts along with college games. He joined NBC Sunday Night Football in May 2022.

Tony Dungy

Tony Dungy

Tony Dungy played defensive back in the NFL from 1977 until 1979 and was part of the Pittsburgh Steelers squad, which won Super Bowl XIII in 1979.

Dungy then moved to coaching, working as a defensive backs coach and defensive coordinator for four teams from 1980 to 1995. He was the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1996-2001) and the Indianapolis Colts (2002-2008), winning Super Bowl XLI in 2007.

The former head coach has worked as a broadcast analyst for NBC Sports since 2009 and also calls games as a broadcaster.

Chris Simms

Chris Simms

Chris Simms' time in the professional football spotlight started with his career as a quarterback for three teams between 2003 and 2010. After a season-ending injury in 2006 (leading to a ruptured spleen), his life was in danger, and his career took a brutal hit due to complications in recovery.

Simms then had a short coaching career with the New England Patriots in 2012, breaking down film for the team's offense and putting together scouting reports.

Starting in 2013, Simms became a full-time broadcaster and reporter, working for Fox Sports and Bleacher Report before moving to NBC Sports in 2019.

Rodney Harrison

Rodney Harrison

Rodney Harrison enjoyed a successful 15-year career as a safety in the NFL, which included nine seasons with the San Diego Chargers and six seasons with the New England Patriots. He is a two-time Super Bowl Champion (XXXVIII and XXXIX) and was named to two All-Pro first teams and two Pro Bowls.

Harrison became an analyst for Football Night in America in 2009 shortly after his retirement.

Devin McCourty

Devin McCourty

Devin McCourty enjoyed a highly decorated career in the NFL from 2010 until 2022, spending his entire career as a defensive back/safety with the New England Patriots. He was named to two Pro Bowls and three All-Pro second teams and was also on three championship-winning teams (Super Bowl XLIX, LI, and LIII).

Devin's twin brother, Jason, also enjoyed a career in the NFL as a cornerback. They are one of only a handful of sets of twins to ever play in the NFL together.

In 2022, McCourty traded in his football pads for a notepad and joined Football Night in America as an analyst.

Mike Florio

Mike Florio

Mike Florio has written about the NFL since 2000 and eventually moved to ESPN.com for six months.

After creating multiple football-based websites, one of them (Profootballtalk.com) became an affiliate of NBC Sports in 2009, leading to his employment there.

Jac Collinsworth

Jac Collinsworth

Jac Collinsworth is a legacy player in the world of pro football commentary. His father, Cris Collinsworth, has been one of the voices of the NFL since 1990.

The younger Collinsworth has worked in this arena since 2013, enjoying a four-year run at ESPN and two separate stints as an analyst for NBC Sports.

Matthew Berry

Matthew Berry

Matthew Berry is an Emmy Award-winning sports analyst who also had a long career as a Hollywood writer and production assistant. Some of his biggest credits include Married...with Children and Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles. He also played a small cameo role as a SHIELD agent in 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

Berry started his work with ESPN as a fantasy football analyst in 2006 before making guest appearances on other TV and radio shows. He was the company's Senior Fantasy Sports Analyst from 2007 to 2022.

This year marks Berry's first with NBC on Football Night in America.

Mike Tirico

Mike Tirico

Mike Tirico is known as one of the most recognizable voices in the sports world for his work with the NFL, NBA, and other major professional and college leagues. He serves as NBC's Sunday Night Football play-by-play announcer after replacing Al Michaels in 2022.

Tirico spent 25 years covering games and events for ESPN before his contract expired in 2016, leading to his move to NBC Sports.

On top of his work with the NFL, he has hosted coverage for the Summer and Winter Olympics since the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Cris Collinsworth

Cris Collinsworth

After an eight-year NFL career playing wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals (making three Pro Bowls in that time), Cris Collinsworth moved on to an award-winning career as a broadcaster.

He first joined NBC in 1990 and has covered football for the network since that time. He first became the network's color commentator for Sunday football games in 2009 and has worked in that position ever since.

On top of his football experience, Collinsworth has also covered multiple Olympic Games for NBC, covering the 2008 Summer Games in Beijing, China and the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver, Canada.

Melissa Stark

Melissa Stark

Since 2022, Melissa Stark has worked for NBC as the sideline reporter for NFL games while also serving as the hostess for Sunday Night Football.

She first joined the NBC team in 2003 as a correspondent for The Today Show and an anchor on MSNBC Live. She made her NBC Sports debut in 2004 providing reports and interviews for horse racing before taking on multiple Olympic Games.

Outside of NBC, Stark did fieldwork and hosted multiple shows for the NFL Network, although the network cut her in April 2024 as part of staffing layoffs.

Football Night in America airs every Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.