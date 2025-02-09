2025's Super Bowl LIX is nearly ready for kick-off as a team of superstar announcers and commentators will call every second of the action.

While the Super Bowl is partially known as the home of major film trailers (including a couple of big spots from Marvel Studios), the main event is the NFL's championship game. This year's game is extra momentous, as the Kansas City Chiefs could become the first three-peat team in Super Bowl history.

Along with pop culture fan favorites like Travis Kelce (the boyfriend of Grammy-winning megastar Taylor Swift), Super Bowl LIX will feature huge names from top to bottom. Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts will lead the charge on the field, and a top-tier broadcast team will help tell the story of their performances.

Kevin Burkhardt

Serving as the lead voice of Super Bowl LIX will be Fox Sports' Kevin Burkhardt from NFL on Fox programming. He is also the studio host for Fox Major League Baseball.

Burkhardt previously served as a reporter for SportsNet New York for telecasts featuring Major League Baseball's (MLB) New York Mets from 2007 until 2014. He also called select games for the Mets during that time.

Since 2014, he has been the primary studio host for MLB telecasts on Fox and FS1.

Additionally, Burkhardt was promoted to the lead NFL on Fox broadcast team following an exit by Joe Buck (now the lead announcer on ESPN's Monday Night Football). Super Bowl LIX will be the second time he has announced the big game after 2022's Super Bowl LVII.

Tom Brady

Joining Burkhardt in the broadcast booth is none other than Tom Brady, whom many believe to be the greatest quarterback and player in NFL history.

Amongst countless accolades in his 22-year playing career, Brady won seven Super Bowls and five Super Bowl MVP awards (both NFL records). Playing for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he also took home three NFL MVP awards and played in 15 Pro Bowls.

Brady holds multiple NFL statistic records, including the most career wins by a quarterback, most pass completions, most passing touchdowns, and most playoff wins by a quarterback.

After retiring from football, Brady was hired by Fox Sports as the network's top commentator in 2022. He will also appear in The Madden Cruiser for this year's Super Bowl.

In May 2024, Brady was the subject of a massive Netflix roast titled The Roast of Tom Brady (see why Brady did the Netflix roast here).

Erin Andrews

Reporting from the sideline for Super Bowl LIX will be veteran reporter/host Erin Andrews.

Andrews' rise to fame came from her work at ESPN, where she worked as a sideline reporter for NFL games and other leagues like the NBA. She joined Fox in 2012 and eventually became the network's lead sideline reporter.

Outside the football world, Andrews also gained notoriety for hosting Dancing with the Stars (one of nearly a dozen major reality shows returning in 2025) from 2014 to 2019.

Tom Rinaldi

Tom Rinaldi will continue his long run with Fox Sports as a sideline reporter for this year's Super Bowl.

Rinaldi has been in the sports media industry for more than 40 years, most notably contributing to ESPN's coverage of multiple professional tennis majors and professional golf. He also has credits on SportsCenter, College Gameday (which rose to new heights in 2024), and Sunday NFL Countdown.

While Rinaldi is best known for his work in tennis and golf, his resume also includes experience with the NBA playoffs, the MLB's World Series, and college football.

Mike Pereira

Mike Pereira will join the FOX team and add his expertise in the world of football rules.

Pereira worked as an official in the NFL from 1996 until 2010, when he became a rules analyst for Fox Sports. He also served as the Vice President of Officiating for the NFL and currently holds a position as the Head of Officiating for the United Football League.

Super Bowl 2025 Pregame Crew Hosts & Cast Members

Curt Menefee

The NFL's pregame show for Super Bowl LIX will be led, as it often is, by Curt Menefee. He helps prepare viewers for major games before the Sunday Night Football crew takes over for the games, and he will do so for this year's biggest game as well.

Menefee has worked with Fox in multiple capacities since 1997, moving from a sideline reporter to a host position.

He will also appear on The Madden Cruiser during the Super Bowl festivities.

Terry Bradshaw

Terry Bradshaw made his name in the football world as one of the game's greatest quarterbacks before taking his talents to the media sphere.

Bradshaw played 14 seasons for the Pittsburgh Steelers (highlighted in the most recent season of Hard Knocks), winning four Super Bowls and two Super Bowl MVPs. He was also the league's MVP winner in 1978 and was named to three Pro Bowls before being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1989.

Bradshaw has worked as an analyst and commentator for NFL games since retiring from the game in 1984, a career that has lasted more than 40 years.

He also has a long history of appearing on TV shows and movies, including a 2019 appearance in The Masked Singer (which had a wild round of guest stars in 2024).

Howie Long

Taking his expertise from the football field into the color commentary world is former NFL defensive end Howie Long.

Long spent his 13-year career with the Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders and was named to eight Pro Bowls and three All-Pro first teams. He helped the Raiders win Super Bowl XVIII in 1984 and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000.

After his playing days ended, Long began working as an analyst for the NFL's pregame show in 1994 and has been with Fox Sports since.

Michael Strahan

Yet another former NFL defensive end continues to make his name in the TV world as Michael Strahan joins the party for his latest Super Bowl. He will also participate in The Madden Cruiser this year.

Strahan played his entire 15-year career for the New York Giants, becoming one of the game's great defenders. In 2001, he was named Defensive Player of the Year and included in seven Pro Bowls before being part of the Giants team that won Super Bowl XLII in his final season.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame inducted Strahan as a member in 2013, his first year of eligibility, and he is also in the College Football Hall of Fame as of 2025.

Strahan is also famous for being impersonated, which has happened multiple times courtesy of Saturday Night Live's Devon Walker.

Jimmy Johnson

Jimmy Johnson will add his expertise to the Super Bowl experience as he gives fans a coach's perspective.

Johnson worked as a football coach in college from 1979 to 1988 before moving to the big leagues, coaching the Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys between 1989 and 1999. He won the college football championship with the University of Miami in 1987 and two Super Bowl titles with Dallas in 1993 and 1994.

Fans have enjoyed Johnson's work on television as an analyst for 25 years, as he joined Fox Sports shortly after leaving the Dolphins in 1999.

Rob Gronkowski

The Super Bowl's pregame crew will have the tight end slot covered thanks to former NFL great Rob Gronkowski.

Lovingly known as "Gronk," Gronkowski played in New England for nine seasons and Tampa Bay for two years, winning four Super Bowl championships and earning five Pro Bowl nominations.

Gronk holds NFL records for most total touchdowns and most receiving touchdowns by a tight end in one season.

He also joined Fox Sports as an analyst for NFL programming during his one-year retirement in 2019, and he will be back on-air for a second stint during this year's Super Bowl weekend.

Jay Glazer

Jay Glazer has worked as an NFL insider and reporter for Fox Sports for the better part of two decades.

Since 2004, he has held those positions for the Fox NFL Sunday pregame show, reporting exclusives, breaking updates, and injury news. He has also been part of Fox's Thursday Night Football coverage.

Charissa Thompson

Charissa Thompson works with Fox's Thursday Night Football crew and will continue performing that role for the Super Bowl.

After working with the Big Ten Network and Fox Sports Network, she moved to ESPN and hosted shows for events like the FIFA World Cup and the Super Bowl.

Thompson moved to Amazon Prime Video in 2022. She hosts pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage for Thursday Night Football games.

Charles Woodson

Charles Woodson spent 18 years in the NFL as both a safety and a cornerback before transitioning to the world of sports TV.

Woodson spent his first 14 years with the Green Bay Packers and the last four as a member of the Oakland Raiders. He was a member of the Packers team that won Super Bowl XLV in 2011, and he won the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2009 while being named to nine Pro Bowls.

Julian Edelman

Former New England Patriots standout Julian Edelman will contribute his insight to the Super Bowl's pregame show.

Edelman enjoyed 12 successful seasons in Massachusetts, winning three Super Bowl titles with the Patriots. He was also named the Super Bowl MVP after his efforts in Super Bowl LIII in 2019.

The former NFL wide receiver holds Super Bowl records for punt returns and first-half receptions in a single game, and he ranks third in postseason receiving yards and receptions.

Michael Vick

Currently the head football coach at Norfolk State University, Michael Vick made his name as one of the most unique quarterbacks in NFL history.

In his 13-year NFL career, Vick became the first quarterback to rush for at least 1,000 yards in one season. When he retired, he was the all-time leader in quarterback rushing yards.

Vick was named to four Pro Bowls and won the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year award in 2010.

Peter Schrager

Peter Schrager is a longtime analyst for Fox Sports and will utilize that knowledge during this year's Super Bowl weekend.

Schrager is an analyst for Fox NFL Kickoff and performs sideline reporter duties for NFL on Fox programming. He also works for the NFL Network's Good Morning Football.

Kristina Pink

Fox Sports reporter Kristina Pink will join the Super Bowl extravaganza as a pregame personality hyping up the big game before kickoff.

Pink has covered college and professional football for over a decade, and she also reports news for the NBA's Los Angeles Clippers (featured in FX's Clipped in 2024).

Cooper Manning

While Cooper Manning may not have made his name in football, he is now a central figure in coverage for America's biggest sport.

Cooper is the older brother of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning and 2025 Hall of Fame induction candidate Eli Manning, both of whom won two Super Bowls. After being diagnosed with spinal stenosis in college, he ended his playing career and became an entrepreneur.

Now, Manning collaborates with his brothers on Fox Sports' The Manning Hour, covering and analyzing the NFL's biggest games and historical moments.

The Madden Cruiser 2025 Cast

Bill Belichick

Serving as one of the main personalities sharing insight and analysis on The Madden Cruiser will be one of the NFL's most well-known coaches, Bill Belichick.

Belichick is best known for his 23-year stint as the head coach of the New England Patriots, winning six Super Bowls during that span. He holds the records for most Super Bowl wins by a head coach, most Super Bowl appearances, and most playoff wins as a head coach.

Belichick made headlines by returning to the coaching game after a short retirement; he will now serve as the head football coach of the University of North Carolina Tar Heels.

Ed Reed

Joining Belichick on The Madden Cruiser will be another NFL great in former safety Ed Reed.

Playing 11 of his 12 NFL seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, he helped the team win Super Bowl XLVII in 2013. He was also the league's Defensive Player of the Year in 2004 and was named to nine Pro Bowls.

After retiring, Reed moved to coaching and then became the Senior football advisor for the University of Miami.

Ty Law

Ty Law is a former NFL cornerback who comes to The Madden Cruiser with 15 years of experience as a professional on his resume.

Playing with four different teams, Law won three Super Bowl titles and was named to five Pro Bowls. He also led the league in interceptions twice before being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019.

Arch Manning

The youngest member of any Super Bowl broadcasts is 19-year-old Arch Manning.

Arch is the oldest son of Cooper Manning, and his uncles are NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning. Arch has played quarterback at the University of Texas since 2023, taking after both of his uncles in that position.

Tyrann Mathieu

The Madden Cruiser will have a current NFL player sharing his expertise with fans in 32-year-old Tyrann Mathieu.

Mathieu boasts an impressive resume, having played in 12 NFL seasons and winning a Super Bowl ring with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020. He has also been nominated for three Pro Bowls and selected to two First-team All-Pro teams, and he has played with four teams since 2013.

Rocsi Diaz

Rosci Diaz is set to take on her first Super Bowl with The Madden Cruiser.

Diaz is a veteran of pop culture reporting, having appeared on shows like Entertainment Tonight. She has also worked in the newsroom for CNN and served as the host of Fox's reality singing competition, Alter Ego, in 2021.

Coverage of Super Bowl LIX will begin on Fox on Sunday, February 9 at 1 p.m. ET. The game will then kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET.