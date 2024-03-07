The Masked Singer returns in 2024 with host Nick Cannon and a new cast of exciting singers waiting to be discovered by the panelists.

Season 11 of the hit reality singing competition from Fox where a pool of panelists try to find out the identity of several masked singers based on clues they obtain.

The goal of the celebrity masked singers is to give an all-out performance every episode so that they will not be voted out and to keep their identities secret.

The Masked Singer Season 11 premiered on Fox on March 6.

Every Main Cast Member of The Masked Singer 2024

Judges:

Robin Thicke

Robin Thicke is an acclaimed singer known for his hit single, "Blurred Lines," from 2013.

As one of the panelists of The Masked Singer, Thicke managed to find out 45 out of 166 masked contestants correctly. The list includes the likes of Demi Lovato, Ne-Yo, and Wiz Khalifa.

Aside from being a Grammy-nominated singer, Thicke is also a recording producer. Some of the albums he worked on include Usher's Confessions and Lil Wayne's The Carter III.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in September 2023, Thicke admitted that being a panelist is "one of [his] favorite things to do in life:"

"It's happened so fast. I can't believe it, because it's literally one of my favorite things to do in life, and that I've ever done in my career. Coming here with my friends and getting to watch these amazing performances and the craziness and the audience, is so much fun."

Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg

Another longtime panelist returning in the 2024 edition of The Masked Singer is Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg.

McCarthy-Wahlberg is a model and actress best known for her appearances in movies and shows like Scream 3, Two and a Half Men, John Tucker Must Die, and Jenny.

As a panelist, McCarthy-Wahlberg guessed 44 out of 166 contestants, one shy of Robin Thicke's record. The actress managed to unpack celebrity singers like Dionne Warwick, JoJo Siwa, and Macy Gray.

Speaking with TV Insider ahead of Season 11, McCarthy-Wahlberg opened up on how long The Masked Singer will continue, noting that she wants the show to last at least 20 seasons:

"Well, I prayed to God when I first did the first season because I loved the show so much and I loved the fact that it was bringing families together. I was like, God, let me be part of something good like this for a very long time. I was like, give me 10 years. But now I want 20 because if 'American Idol' can keep going, 'America’s Got Talent' can keep going, why not make this a staple? I love it, and I love our little family.”

Ken Jeong

Ken Jeong is a mainstay of The Masked Singer who returns as one of the panelists in Season 11.

The comedian is best known for his iconic roles as Leslie Chow in The Hangover movies and Ben Chang in Community.

Jeong has built a reputation for guessing the wrong celebrities throughout the show's run and it even earned him the nickname, "Dead Wrong Ken Jeong."

However, in Season 10, Jeong was able to correctly guess three celebrities, namely Anthony Anderson, Tom Sandoval, and Billie Jean King.

Rita Ora

Rita Ora is a newcomer to the world of The Masked Singer as a brand-new panelist, acting as a substitute for Pussycat Dolls member Nicole Scherzinger.

Ora is no stranger to The Masked Singer U.S. since she also serves as a panelist for The Masked Singer U.K.

Speaking in a recent interview with Variety, Ora opened up about the differences between the U.S. and U.K. versions of the reality competition, noting that the latter is "definitely bigger:"

“I think here in the U.S. it’s just definitely bigger. I’ve been doing it in the UK for five seasons and it’s such a joy doing it back home. I’ve obviously seen the level of talent on the US version and I just had to be a part of the madness. It feels very similar, but it’s nice because I think there’s a lot more leeway here in the States. Especially this season. There’s so many surprises that I’m like, ‘Oh, is this allowed?'”

Host:

Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon returns as the host of The Masked Singer Season 11.

Cannon previously hosted several notable shows, such as America's Got Talent, The Nick Cannon Show, Wild'n Out, and Lip Sync Battle Shorties.

Ahead of the new season, Cannon said in the same interview with Entertainment Tonight that he's proud of The Masked Singer's longevity:

"This is one of those things where I kind of wear it as a badge of honor, because a lot of people didn't believe in ['The Masked Singer'] at first. And to know that we're 10 seasons later of a show that was so zany, so wild that people didn't understand [is great]."

Masked Singers:

“Gumball”

Gumball is one of the mystery celebrity singers in Season 11. In the trailer, Gumball says that he's "taking everyone down," indicating that he or she has a competitive nature.

The celebrity's costume is mainly a Gumball machine brought to life.

“Lizard”

Nope, this is not Spider-Man's villain. Lizard's costume gives off a modern vibe as he wears something a cool kid would.

“Ugly Sweater”

Ugly Sweater is like a Troll brought to life inspired by DreamWorks' collection of movies of the same name. The character has a rainbow-filled ensemble and he or she seems poised to entertain the judges to the fullest.

“Goldfish”

Goldfish showcases an elegant aura oozing with confidence alongside her stunning orange dress.

"Starfish”

Starfish has a bright blue costume that exhibits a jolly personality capped off by its huge swimming goggles.

“Book”

In The Masked Singer Season 11's trailer, Robin Thicke hyped up Book's identity, teasing that everyone will be shocked when the audience finds out.

What sets this costume apart is its realistic take on what will happen if a book comes to life. The added reference to a bookworm should also make anyone chuckle a bit.

"Miss Cleocatra"

Miss Cleocatra joins Season 11 as one of the wild cards, and it seems that the cat's out of the bag.

The costume is a perfect blend of the Queen of Egypt and an adorable cat.

"Lovebird"

It seems that The Masked Singer's costume department's idea for Lovebird is plain and simple: make it look like a lifelike bird as possible.

Guess what? It worked.

New episodes of The Masked Singer Season 11 premiere every Wednesday on Fox at 8 p.m. ET and the next day on Hulu.

