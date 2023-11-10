A fresh cast of thrill-seeking contestants embraced the challenge of James Bond-esque quests in 007: Road to a Million.

Amazon Prime Video's 007: Road to a Million revolves around nine pairs of contestants as they follow in James Bond's footsteps, competing against one another and showcasing their skills in challenges set in locations from Bond films like the Scottish Highlands, Venice, and Jamaica.

The winning pair will win £1 million alongside the bragging rights that they survived challenges that only James Bond can solve.

007: Road to a Million premiered on Prime Video on November 10.

Every Pair of Contestants in 007: Road to a Million

Learn more background details about every contestant and the host who appears in 007: Road to a Million:

Host/The Controller:

Brian Cox

Brian Cox

Succession alum Brian Cox served as the host of 007: Road to a Million. Aside from taking charge in the competition, Cox is also the one pulling the strings as he takes on the role of the looming antagonist who makes life difficult for the contestants.

Speaking as a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, via The Hollywood Reporter, Cox admitted that he thought he signed up for a real James Bond movie prior to joining the reality series:

"So I said, ‘Oh, finally they’re getting me in a James Bond movie, I thought, ‘Yes, of course!'"

However, he learned that “there was no script and there was no James Bond movie.”

Still, Cox noted that the experience was "fun," pointing out that he loves "bossing people around."

Succession fans may recognize Cox for his recent portrayal of Logan Roy in the highly acclaimed series. The Scottish actor's other credits include Troy, The Bourne Identity, and Red Eye.

Contestants:

James & Joey

James & Joey

James and Joey are dubbed as the Bone Brothers who joined 007: Road to a Million to try and win £1 million. They both grew up in South West London and have a six-year age gap.

James is a stand-up comedian and a copywriter while Joey is an electrician.

The pair managed to conquer every challenge in different locations like Scotland, Venice, Chile, Brazil, and Jamaica.

In the finale, James and Joey managed to only win 150,000 pounds after failing to miss the targets while walking on a frozen lake.

After the experience, Joey told Yahoo UK that he and his brother became even closer:

“Since coming off the show we spoke about, we've always been relatively close, there is a 6-year age gap, and we know a lot of the same friends and stuff from growing up. We've always had a bond in that sense. But, we live slightly different lives in other ways as well, I guess like any sibling. I think doing this has brought us even closer, we've always been mates but we're really mates [now].”

Beth & Jen

Beth & Jen

Beth has proven experience in emergency care and currently works as an advanced clinical practitioner in Gloucestershire.

Jen is a nurse in Dorset who also worked and trained in Afghanistan to care for injured U.S. soldiers. She is now back in the U.K. providing medical care after spending time in Guyana.

The strong pair surprised everyone when they made it to the finals. The nursing duo managed to hit the targets using a laser rifle, retrieving the briefcase that had a key to an Aston Martin DB5 (the same car from James Bond: Skyfall).

The nurses then went on a thrilling train ride, a mountain hike, and through an underground tunnel filled with three clues that cost 500 grand. Unfortunately, they were eliminated by picking the wrong option.

Despite that, Beth and Jen were the pair who went the farthest in the competition.

Kamara & Josh

Kamara & Josh

Kamara and Josh are a couple who started their relationship after a meet-cute as youth workers in their local town.

The pair love to travel and have a shared interest in anthropology.

Similar to James & Joey and Beth & Jen, Kamara and Josh also made it to the finale and were tasked to hit the targets in the middle of a frozen lake in order to retrieve the briefcase full of clues.

Unfortunately, they blew their chance by missing the target, leading to their elimination from the game.

Speaking with Yahoo UK, Josh reflected on how the reality series opened his "massive fear of heights:"

“I was literally facing the biggest fears of my life. I have a massive fear of heights and they literally profiled me, like I was just terrified, excited and [I had] adrenaline all mixed together constantly all the time.”

Meanwhile, Kamara told the outlet that she was initially not expecting to climb the crane by herself in one of the challenges:

“Both of us were like,’ Oh, there's only one [harness]. What do you mean there's only one?’ I was expecting him to come up, both of us do it together, but then I know that he's got a really bad fear of heights so, to be honest, it probably is better. Even though [I was] scared as well, I was really scared to go up, but I did feel safe, it was a weird one.”

Sana & Saiqa

Sana & Saiqa

Sisters Sana and Saiqa tried their luck to win a million grand in 007: Road to a Million.

After studying for college in the United Kingdom, Sana became a process engineer while Saiqa was hired as a fraud analyst.

Sana and Saiqa had their fair share of ups and downs in the competition, with both of them failing to understand Brian Cox's tricky instructions.

Despite finding the briefcase in the Scottish Highlands, Sana and Saiqa were eliminated in Round 1 after not giving the correct answer about the ancient civilization that invaded the Scottish Highlands.

James & Sam

James & Sam

James and Sam is the father and son duo who joined the cast of 007: Road to a Million.

Although the pair have a close bond, James pointed out in the interviews that he wanted to make up for lost time with his son by joining the reality series.

James and Sam's Road to a Million journey involved doing things like actual stuntmen, such as trekking the Scottish Highlands and climbing a moving train.

Ultimately, James and Sam made it to the final four, but they failed to give the correct answer to one of the last challenges that resulted in their elimination.

Keith & Nick

Keith & Nick

As retired cops, Keith and Nick were initially ready to let it all go and just enjoy retirement. However, they couldn't pass on the opportunity to win a million grand in 007: Road to a Million.

The pair used their experience as cops to their advantage in the initial stages of the competition. From fighting off poisonous snakes and tarantulas to navigating their way in the busy streets of Italy, Keith and Nick almost conquered it all.

Unfortunately, Keith and Nick were eliminated in Venice after failing to guess the correct imprisonment term for an art thief.

Colin & Danny

Colin & Danny

Colin and Danny first met 10 years ago through their wives. Since then, they've shared a strong bond that has grown stronger over the years.

The pair experienced their own set of challenges throughout the competition. Colin's fear of dogs was taken to the next level in one round while Danny needed to grapple with his anxiety in another challenge.

Sadly, Colin and Danny failed to reach the finals of the globetrotting journey.

Grace & Daniella

Grace & Daniella

After their first meeting at Capital Radio in 2012, Grace and Daniella's friendship grew even stronger through the years. It wasn't only their bond that grew since their careers flourished in the radio realm as well.

Grace and Daniella managed to move past Round 1 in the Scottish Highlands. In Round 4, though, they failed to guess the correct number of tourists who go to St. Mark's Square in Venice every year.

Still, the pair managed to win £25,000.

Tanaka & James

Tanaka & James

Tanaka and James are both ladies' men who thrived in the dating scene. The best friends' love for travel often led to them experiencing other cultures of different countries.

After a smooth start in Round 1, Tanaka and James stumbled to the finish line. The pair wasn't able to give the correct answer, leading to their elimination and failure to reach the next round.

007: Road to a Million is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.