Twin Love Show Cast: Every Contestant In New Reality Show

Amazon Prime Video's new reality series, Twin Love, highlights a cast of twins as they navigate the complexities of a dating life.

Twin Love is a new dating competition series created by ITV Entertainment. The show's format revolves around 10 sets of twins who are split up and assigned to two different houses.

This is done in order to test if each of them falls in love with the same partner as their respective twin.

Twin Love made its debut on Prime Video on November 17.

Every Host & Contestant in Prime Video's Twin Love

Brie & Nikki Garcia (Hosts)

Brie & Nikki Garcia

WWE Hall of Famers Brie and Nikki Garcia serve as the hosts of Twin Love. The twins were formerly known as Nikki and Brie Bella during their time in the WWE.

The pair were former WWE Divas Champions and actually hosts of their own reality show, Total Bellas.

Aside from their WWE stint, Brie and Nikki were also guest stars in several different TV shows, such as Psych, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, and The Substitute.

Moreover, Nikki is also the host of USA Network's Barmageddon and was a judge on NBC's America's Got Talent Extreme.

Contestants:

Whittnay & Brittnay James

Whittnay & Brittnay James

26-year-old identical twins Whittnay and Brittnay James joined Twin Love to find somebody worth dating after being single for four years.

Amazon's official press release described the pair as twins who "talk alike, walk alike, [and] dress alike," indicating that their similarities could be the key to finding the right match.

Whittnay and Brittnay came from Atlanta, Georgia, and they work as bottle service models.

Sabella & Hanna Radostitz

Sabella & Hanna Radostitz

Despite the fact that Sabella and Hanna are identical twins, the two of them share many differences. Hanna is the adventurous type who has been involved in several relationships while Sabella is described as the "softer" twin who has never had any serious relationships.

While Sabella relies on her sister, Hanna is more independent with her choices. The pair also live together under one roof.

Amazon noted that they have the same taste in men. Will this trait help in finding the right man for each of them in Twin Love?

Cameron & Ceara McKegney

Cameron & Ceara McKegney

Cameron and Ceara share a strong bond as twin sisters.

Cameron told Amazon that she is the older sister of the two, noting that she is the more responsible twin. Meanwhile, Ceara is described as the more hyper and wild twin sister.

The 24-year-old identical twins from Charlotte, North Carolina are hoping to find the loves of their lives in Twin Love, but the only caveat is they need to match with another twin as well.

Zoie & Baelee Bogart

Zoie & Baelee Bogart

Zoie and Baelee Bogart are 22-year-old identical twins from Florida who are both the CEOs and models of their online clothing company.

While the twins are successful in their business, Zoie and Baelee confirmed that they've never had boyfriends. Twin Love allows the twins to explore more about love, but the pressure of finding the right one on top of seeking a similar partner is high.

Morgan & Madison Ramsey

Morgan & Madison Ramsey

Morgan and Madison Ramsey are 29-year-old identical twins from Atlanta, Georgia who have been seeking love for a long time.

Growing up in a small town allowed the twins to embrace their boyish side, with the pair engaging in interesting activities like hiking and driving four-wheelers.

In the dating scene, Morgan broke up with her boyfriend since he didn't understand her twin vibes with Madison. Meanwhile, Madison hasn't dated anyone since college.

Seth & Luke Banks

Seth & Luke Banks

Seth and Luke are more than just twins since they consider themselves best friends. Family is at the core of Seth and Luke's bond, and they are hoping that their future partners will understand their responsibility toward their parents.

The pair pointed out that they want to find two girlfriends who are also close to each other, and it seems that Twin Love is the perfect place to meet them.

Jair & Micquel Bernier

Jair & Micquel Bernier

Joining the cast of contestants on Twin Love are 26-year-old identical twins Jair and Micquel Bernier.

The twins were raised by a single mom from Philadelphia and grew up to become boxing coaches. Jair and Micquel claimed that being twins is an asset in dating, and they are out to prove it in the reality series.

Matthew & Andrew Beatty

Matthew & Andrew Beatty

Growing up in a military family in Germany, Matthew and Andrew know all about discipline and responsibility. The twins pointed out that moving from one city to another has been the norm, making it difficult to maintain relationships.

However, that's all in the past as they see Twin Love as the perfect opportunity to find the loves of their lives.

Samir & Samer Akel

Samir & Samer Akel

32-year-old twins Samir and Samer grew up in Syria. They moved to Los Angeles and successfully launched six restaurants.

While Samir and Samer are the oldest cast members of Twin Love, they don't want their age to serve as obstacles in finding true love.

Aside from being business-minded twins, Samir and Samer consider themselves outgoing and the lives of the party during their downtime.

David & Aaron Cabello

David & Aaron Cabello

Similar to Jair and Micquel, David and Aaron also grew up in a single-parent household with their mom by their side.

David and Aaron have been successful businessmen since they launched the first Black-owned food delivery service in the United States known as Black and Mobile.

Aaron is described as someone who doesn't believe in love while David believes that he can balance work and romance. Hopefully, the twins will find their match in the series.

Akash “Kush” & Krish “Luv” Chandani

Akash “Kush” & Krish “Luv” Chandani

Akash and Krish are real estate agents from the Bay Area who have a passion for music. In fact, they once recorded beats for Taylor Gang after being discovered by Wiz Khalifa.

Akash and Krish have their own nicknames, "Kush" and "Luv," noting that these came from twin Hindu Gods of the same name. Joining Twin Love allows the pair to find their destiny.

Gaby & Maddie Capozza

Gaby & Maddie Capozza

Gaby and Maddie admitted that they have some sort of "twin telepathy" due to their strong bond. It remains to be seen if this bond will carry over to Twin Love as they set out to find the perfect match (twin) for each other.

A profile from Distractify noted that the pair consider themselves demisexuals, meaning that they only feel sexually attracted to someone after developing a close emotional bond.

Gaby and Maddie are both pursuing a career in the music industry.

Morgaine “Moo” & Rhiannon “Rhi” Smith

Morgaine “Moo” & Rhiannon “Rhi” Smith

After being born in Scotland, Morgaine and Rhiannon grew up in Virginia. The twins then moved to Manchester for good.

Morgaine is a typical career woman who wants to succeed while Rhiannon is the happy-go-lucky type who loves adventures.

Shelby & Ally Baker

Shelby & Ally Baker

Growing up on a farm in Colorado, Shelby and Ally became experts in raising farm animals like pigs, chickens, goats, and horses.

Despite loving their life in the small town, the twins eventually moved to the big city to pursue their dream careers and hope to find the loves of their lives.

Twin Love is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.