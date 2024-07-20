BMF star Tristin Fazekas and The Dirty D's Cierra Smith lead the cast of Tubi's new series, Let Me Be.

Let Me Be is a six-episode series that revolves around the story of a single mom and a nurse named Monica who tries her best to keep life together amid the threat of her dangerous ex.

Let Me Be premiered on Tubi on July 14.

Every Main Cast Member of Tubi's Let Me Be

Tristin Fazekas - Rodney Goines

Tristin Fazekas

Tristin Fazekas leads the cast of Let Me Be as Rodney Goines.

Rodney is Monica's ex-boyfriend and the father of her kids who keeps on messing with her life even though they are not together anymore.

Rodney also has no direction in his life and he keeps on disappointing his kids by not showing up when they need him.

Fazekas appeared as Detective Wallace in one episode of BMF. The actor also has credits in Power & Money, Narc, and Code of Thieves.

Cierra Smith - Monica Walker

Cierra Smith

Cierra Smith leads the cast of Let Me Be as Monica Walker, a single mom and a hardworking nurse who is trying to make ends meet for her two children.

Monica is struggling with the fact that her ex won't leave her alone despite breaking up two years ago.

Smith appeared in The Dirty D, Ultimate Betrayal, and If I Can't.

Samir Sloan - Mason

Samir Sloan

Samir Sloan appears as Mason, Monica's son who does not want to be irresponsible like his father, Rodney.

Let Me Be is Sloan's only notable acting credit.

Kennedy Arrington - Madison

Kennedy Arrington

Kennedy Arrington joins the cast of Let Me Be as Madison, Monica's daughter who is naive about her father's wrongdoings. She simply wants to have a normal life with her mother and brother.

Arrington is known for her roles in Christmas Angel and MusicClubKids!.

Jamie Underwood - Donna Walker

Jamie Underwood

Donna Walker (played by Jamie Underwood) is Monica's mother who stays by her side amid Rodney's continued torment to her and her kids.

Similar to DJ, Donna also helps Monica with her finances to allow her grandkids to have a comfortable life.

Underwood's other notable credit includes a role in Dave's World.

Parish Davis - Naomi

Parish Davis

Parish Davis brings Naomi to life in Let Me Be.

Naomi is Rodney's current girlfriend who treats him badly and disrespects him for not having a job. She also has a deep hatred for Monica.

Davis previously appeared in Circumstances 4, Trust Nobody 2, and Family Code.

Gorjis Soward - DJ

Gorjis Soward

Gorjis Soward plays DJ, Monica's friend who helps her with her finances after she was fired from her job due to Rodney's actions.

DJ is loyal and responsible and he is willing to do whatever it takes to help Monica get out of her slump.

Let Me Be is also Soward's first major acting credit.

Dwight Manuell - Lance

Dwight Manuell

Dwight Manuell stars as Lance, Kaliyah's brother who is a fitness trainer.

Lance and Monica eventually becomes romantically entangled with one another after their initial meeting.

Manuell is known for his appearances in Trust Nobody and Circumstances 3.

Jolane Mason - Kaliyah Cole

Jolane Mason

Jolane Mason guest stars in Episode 2 as Kaliyah Cole.

Kaliyah is Monica's client who introduces her to Lance, leading to an eventual romance between the pair.

Let Me Be is Mason's first major acting credit.

Steve Piper - Crazy Larry

Steve Piper

Steve Piper guest stars as Crazy Larry in Let Me Be Episode 2.

Larry is the kind gentleman who pays for Monica's gas after she sees her struggling. He also tries to get her number after trying to ask her out for a date.

Piper is known for his roles in Happy Birthday, All About a Check, and Circumstances 4.

Ron Sloan Sr. - Vincent Michaels

Ron Sloan Sr.

Ron Sloan Sr. appears as a guest star in Let Me Be Episode 3.

The actor plays Vincent Michaels, Lance's neighbor who helps him identify the perpetrator who vandalizes his car and his property (which later turns out to be Rodney).

Sloan Sr. serves as Let Me Be's executive producer. He is also the producer of other projects like Circumstances 4 and Untangled.

Debra Onsager - Ms. Smith

Debra Onsager

Debra Onsager plays Ms. Smith, Monica's lawyer who tells her about filing a restraining order against Rodney to keep him from disturbing her kids and Lance.

Onsager previously appeared in A Good Day for Everybody, Through Eyes of Grace, and Happy Birthday.

All six episodes of Let Me Be are now streaming on Tubi.

