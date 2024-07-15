Tubi's new 2024 movie, Camp, brings together a couple of well-known names and a group of newcomers as part of its cast.

Set at a Jewish sleepaway camp, Camp centers on over half a dozen young teenagers going through young adulthood together and getting into some reckless behavior under their counselors' watch.

Those antics come to a head when one of the boys sneakily takes pictures of the girls changing clothes, which brings major tension for everybody involved.

After being filmed in 2016, Camp debuted on Tubi on July 12.

Every Character & Actor in 2024 Camp Tubi Movie

Joey King - Sarah

Joey King

Joey King's Sarah helps lead the cast of Camp as one of the campers at Camp Pearlstein.

For much of the movie, Sarah latches tightly onto one of the other girls in her cabin, Ilana, imitating much of what she does and making fun of the other girls.

King rose to fame over the last few years with roles in The Act, We Were the Lucky Ones, and Bullet Train. Most recently, she starred alongside Zac Efron in A Family Affair.

Nolan Gould - Ivan

Nolan Gould

Nolan Gould's Ivan is a multi-year visitor at Camp Pearlstein who is deeply in touch with his Jewish faith.

He also has a quite haunting experience with a camp legend known as the Camp Nazi, whom he sees in the trees on multiple occasions. This terrifies him, although none of the other campers believe what he says about it.

Modern Family fans will know Gould for his work as Luke Dunphy across all 11 seasons, totaling nearly 250 appearances. He is also credited in The To Do List and Friends with Benefits.

Sierra McCormick - Lily

Sierra McCormick

Sierra McCormick embodies a free-spirited girl at camp named Lily.

Lily shows a deep connection to nature every time she is on screen, embracing the natural wildlife and land around her. She even takes some dangerous risks as well, giving her campmates brownies laced with drugs to give them a wild trip.

McCormick's past work can be seen in The Vast of Night, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and American Horror Stories.

Teo Halm - Howard

Teo Halm

Teo Halm takes on the challenging role of Howard, one of the softer-spoken campers seen in the film.

He's been friends with Ezra for years and defends him, even when Ezra doesn't necessarily deserve to be defended. He also befriends Angela after the other campers make fun of her, even making her gifts on occasion, although their relationship turns sour before the end of the story.

Along with roles in Earth to Echo, Spiral Farm, and Memoria, Halm is an accomplished songwriter and producer. He served as a producer on Swae Lee & Jhené Aiko's In The Dark, which was heard in Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Annalise Basso - Angela

Annalise Basso

Annalise Basso's Angela spends most of Camp as the black sheep of Camp Pearlstein.

Teased for being the ugly one and even calling herself "Angela the Alien," Angela admits she likes being away from her family at camp and around other similar people.

Basso's biggest credits include Captain Fantastic, Bedtime Stories, and Ouija: Origin of Evil.

Brendan Meyer - Jake

Brendan Meyer

Seen in the opening moments of Camp is Brendan Meyer's Jake as he gets off the bus with his friends.

Jake is the son of a dentist and he relentlessly hits on a new girl at camp, Maya, leading to him getting into trouble for some inappropriate behavior.

Fans can see Meyer's past performances in The OA, Color Out of Space, and The Guest.

Ariana Guido - Ilana

Ariana Guido

Ariana Guido plays one of the more prominent characters from the girls' cabin in Ilana.

Known for her rich upbringing, she complains about not being able to get an allowance twice a week after her parents wanted her to be a more normal child.

Guido boasts a number of single-episode appearances in some big TV shows, including Modern Family, Good Luck Charlie, and Wizards of Waverly Place.

Mychala Lee - Maya

Mychala Lee

Mychala Lee's Maya is a newcomer to Camp Pearlstein as she embraces the joys and drama of Jewish summer camp for the first time.

Her father is said to have been a professional basketball player on the 1996 New York Knicks, although she is mad at him for taking his new Jewish girlfriend on vacation to Europe instead of her.

Lee can also be seen in End of the Road, The Spiderwick Chronicles, and Truth Be Told.

Ian Nelson - Ezra

Ian Nelson

Camp Pearlstein finds its resident bad boy in Ian Nelson's Ezra, who causes trouble from start to finish.

Competing with Jake for Maya's affection, he also consistently talks about having the opportunity to hook up with girls all summer before sleeping with Maya and breaking her heart.

Nelson's credits include The Hunger Games, The Boy Next Door, and The Judge.

Lisa Schwartz - Counselor Jane

Liza Schwartz

Playing one of the adult roles at Camp Pearlstein is Lisa Schwartz, whose character is named Counselor Jane.

Jane only has limited screen time, but she lays down the law with her girls after they let boys into their cabin and explains to them the dangers of getting pregnant there.

Schwartz's resume includes roles in Party Girl, This Isn't Working, and Talking Tom and Friends.

Steven Huffaker - Counselor Mike

Steven Huffaker

Joining Jane on the counselor roster is Counselor Mike, portrayed in Camp by Steven Huffaker.

Mike takes on the responsibility of ghost storyteller, telling campers the story of the ghost of Camp Pearlstein (also known as the Nazi Ghost).

Camp marks Huffaker's first on-screen credit. He also has a number of directing credits on his resume, including Love in Moreno Valley, A Tale of Two Coreys, and Killing Animals.

Jason & Randy Sklar - Rabbis Jason & Randy

Jason Sklar, Randy Sklar

Playing the role of co-rabbis at Camp Pearlstein are Jason and Randy Sklar, whose characters have their own real-life names.

The rabbis have a couple of services with the campers to impart their wisdom about Judaism and they also softly reprimand Jake after his incident.

Both Jason and Randy can be seen together in Wild Hogs, Bubble Boy, and The Comebacks.

Horatio Sanz - Hulk

Horatio Sanz

Horatio Sanz adds to the adult character lineup in Camp by playing the sleazy Hulk.

He is seen scaring off Maya and Ezra when they sneak into his place, and he has no qualms telling the boys about all the crazy pranks and hijinks he pulled when he was at camp.

Sanz's most recognizable roles come in Bachelorette, Boat Trip, and Year One.

Sarah Jean Kruchowski - Counselor Ruth

Sarah Jean Krukowski

Playing a minor role at the very end of the movie is Sarah Jean Kruchowski's Counselor Ruth.

Her big scene sees her put the camp's attendees in their place after the shenanigans that go down, exerting her authority to the best of her ability.

Camp is Kruchowski's only on-screen credit.

Camp is now streaming on Tubi.

