Empire alum Serayah headlines the cast of Tubi's 2024 action thriller movie, Robbin.

Directed by Chris Stokes, Robbin revolves around the story of a young banker who is on the path of revenge after being wrongfully convicted of robbing a bank, assembling her friends to ultimately get justice.

Robbin premiered on Tubi on August 10.

Every Main Cast Member of Robbin

Serayah - Robbin

Serayah portrays Robbin, a young banker who was wrongfully imprisoned for six months after being set up by her bank's management.

She agrees to a guilty plea so that she can be released the same day, kickstarting his revenge plot against those who set her up.

Serayah is best known for her role as Tiana Brown in over 90 episodes of Empire. The actress also appeared in The Sound of Christmas, Best Friend, and Kingdom Business.

Erica Pinkett - Shawna

Erica Pinkett brings Shawna to life in Robbin. She is Robbin's childhood best friend.

Shawna is a low-life thug who makes a living out of robbing mini groceries and thrift stores in the hood. She has her own crew of female robbers and they spend their nights doing their illegal deeds.

Robbin enlists Shawna and her crew's help to seek revenge against those who set her up and put her in jail for the wrong reasons.

Fans may recognize Pinkett for her roles in Secret Society 3: 'Till Death, When It Rains, and Unfair Exchange.

Lawrence Robinson - Trent

Trent (played by Lawrence Robinson) is Robbin's officemate who was fired by management a week after she was sent to jail.

It served as a blessing in disguise for him, though, since he managed to get a job at a "spy shop" that pays well.

He helps Robbin hack into the bank's system to find the real culprit behind her conviction.

Robinson previously appeared in Three Ways, Sistas, and Tales.

Leli Hernandez - Camila

Leli Hernandez plays Camila, another member of Shawna's gang and one of Robbin's old friends.

While the others are happy to welcome Robbin back into the crew, Camila is not a fan of her return since she believes that her friend abandoned them all this time.

Hernandez has credits in Caught the Series, No Actor Parking, and Lele Pons.

Gavin Turek - Trina

Gavin Turek appears as Trina in 2024's Robbin. She is part of Shawna's crew who serves as the group's driver during their heists.

Turek is known for her roles in Puzzled, Fame, and Speed-Dating.

Jadah Blue - Q

Jadah Blue stars as Q, one of the members of Shawna's crew who is ecstatic about Robbin's return, but she is hesitant about robbing the bank.

Blue's other major credits include playing Dakiya in Angel and Naomi in I Hate You to Death.

Robinne Lee - Kelli

Kelli is a detective and Shawna's mom who tries her best to reprimand her daughter about her life in crime. The character is played on-screen by Robinne Lee.

Lee is the best-selling author of The Idea of You. As an actress, she appeared in Fifty Shades Freed, Holly Day, and Rattlesnakes.

Taymour Ghazi - Krantz

Taymour Ghazi appears in Robbin as FBI Agent Khantz, the lead investigator who is hellbent on finding the culprits behind the robbery in one of Nation's Trust Banks.

Ghazi can be seen in Criminal Minds, NCIS: New Orleans, and NCIS: Los Angeles.

Wesley Jonathan - Lamar

Wesley Jonathan plays Lamar, Robbin's officemate at Nation's who has been aspiring to be the bank's head of security for a while now.

Lamar also helps Robbin execute her heist in the latter part of the movie as the crew's inside man.

Jonathan can be seen in What I Like About You, Roll Bounce, and Crossover.

Michael Toland - Anderson

Michael Toland stars as Anderson, the President of Nation's Trust Banking and Robbin's boss. It is later revealed that he is the one who framed Robbin and sent her to jail.

Toland has credits in Sacrifice, Always and Forever, and Running Out of Time.

George "LA Buck" Lemore - Mitch

George "LA Buck" Lemore's Mitch is part of Robbin's heist crew who acts as a decoy robber who pretends to rob the bank while Shawna and the rest are stealing the cash in the vaults from the inside.

Lemore is known for his appearances in Steel, Sister, Sister, and Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh.

Stephen Barrington - Winston

Stephen Barrington is part of Robbin's cast as Winston, the titular character's ex-boyfriend who betrays her by sleeping with her best friend from work while she is in jail.

Barrington has credits in The Crowded Room, Chicago P.D., and All Day and a Night.

Jackie Ritz - Kate

Jackie Ritz joins the cast of Tubi's latest 2024 movie as Kate.

Kate is Robbin's best friend from work who eventually betrays her by sleeping with her boyfriend while she is in jail.

Ritz's notable credits include Love & Death, Shady Grove, and A Prayer for My Father.

Robbin is now streaming on Tubi.

