Allure Part 1 Tubi Cast: Every Character & Actor (Photos) - Yung Joc, Angelo Diaz & More

Allure: Part 1 has a stellar cast of actors headlined by Jasiel "Joc" Robinson, Blue Kimble, and Terayle Hill.

Directed by Dame Pierre, Tubi's new crime drama movie (which has fans very eager for a sequel) follows the story of Omega, a former criminal who is forced to go back to his past life after his rival, Shaun, kidnaps his daughter.

Tubi's Allure: Part 1 Movie Cast Guide: Every Main Actor Who Appears

Jasiel “Yung Joc” Robinson - Omega

Leading the cast of Allure: Part 1 is Jasiel “Yung Joc” Robinson as Omega.

In the movie, the pair are partners whose friendship is destroyed after Shaun decides to cover for Omega, leading to his time in prison.

Fast forward to the present day, Omega is now a family man living a peaceful life free from crime, but his life will get an unexpected turn after Shaun decides to seek retribution against him.

Robinson is a rapper from Atlanta, Georgia, best known for his hit songs "It's Goin Down" and "I Know U See It."

Blue Kimble - Shaun

Blue Kimble plays Shaun, Omega's best friend, who covers for him in exchange for him not being arrested for a gun charge.

However, things go sideways after the police discover that the gun had a switch combined with the marijuana possession charge, meaning that he has to spend some time in prison before being freed.

As a way to seek revenge, Shaun kidnaps Omega's daughter in the present day.

Kimble also starred in Monogamy, Being Mary Jane, and The Rookie.

The actor is also part of the cast of Ruthless Season 5.

Terayle Hill - Jay

Terayle Hill stars as Jay, Omega's brother-in-law and Ivy's brother.

After Shaun is freed from prison, Jay is the first one to meet him outside, proving his loyalty to him over Omega.

Hill can be seen in Judas and the Black Messiah, Willy's Wonderland, and Block Party.

His most recent credit is being part of the cast of All American Season 7.

Crystal The Doll Hughes - Lindsay

Crystal The Doll Hughes brings Lindsay to life in Allure Part 1.

Lindsay is Shaun's girlfriend who walked out on him after learning that he will be in jail for at least 10 to 15 years.

She later becomes Omega's wife, who eventually becomes one of Shaun's targets after receiving parole from prison.

Hughes is known for her roles in Snow Bunny, Tears of a Hustler 2, and Slide.

Shay Mack - Ivy

Shay Mack's Ivy is a friend of Omega who agrees to keep Lindsay safe while he maps out a plan to save Destiny.

Mack is an actress and director with credits in Doom Patrol, Beauty in Black, and Caught Up.

Kennedy McGhie - Destiny

Kennedy McGhie makes her acting debut in Allure Part 1 as Destiny, Omega's daughter, who was abducted by Shaun.

Allure Part 1 is McGhie's first major on-screen credit.

Benny Bernard Jr. - Diego

Diego (played by Benny Bernard Jr.) is a former associate of Omega who tries to lure him back into a life of crime.

Bernard Jr.'s past credits include Jungle Run, The Last One, and The Turnaround.

Whitney Code - Connie (Waitress)

Whitney Code joins the cast of Allure Part 1 as Connie, a beautiful waitress who catches Shaun's attention after he is freed from prison.

Code previously appeared in Deadly Attraction, How Much Do You Love Me, and Broken Seeds.

Church Lockett - Mr. Ward

Church Lockett appears as Mr. Ward, an illegal jewelry collector who meets Omega and Jay to sell him some stolen stash of jewelry in exchange for a hefty amount of cash. He is also an old friend of Omega's family.

Lockett's notable credits include The Upshaws, Darwin, and Rap Sh!t.

Angelo Diaz - Rico

Angelo Diaz joins the cast of Allure: Part 1 as Rico, an illegal art dealer whom Omega and Jay go to in exchange for cash for their stolen paintings.

Diaz appeared in Shaun Sinclair's Sex Mogul, ATL Homicide, and Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Jordan Burgess - Erin

Jordan Burgess briefly appears as Erin, the house owner from whom Omega and Jay stole the jewelry and paintings.

Fans may recognize Burgess for her roles in Senior Year, Ordinary Joe, and The Vampire Diaries.

Blaire Najal Dias - Kayla

Kayla is one of the women inside Ty's house who meets Omega while moving goods for Diego. The character is played on-screen by Blaire Najal Dias.

Dias appeared in Venus Effect, Friendly D, and Curious.

Sydney Brielle - Lila

Sydney Brielle plays Lila, Destiny's friend whom she was with when she was abducted.

Allure Part 1 is Brielle's first major credit.

Lonnie Smith - Ty

Lonnie Smith portrays Ty, a potential buyer who meets Omega. He is an associate of Mr. Ward.

Smith's past credits include Venus Effect, Friendly D, and Catfish Chris.

Shavonia Jones - Attorney Johnny

Shavonia Jones appears as Attorney Johnny, Shaun's attorney, who informed him of the sad news that he will spend some time in prison after being involved in the illegal possession of firearms.

Jones appeared in The Perfect Mother, The Inc., and Clinic.

Allure: Part 1 is now streaming on Tubi.