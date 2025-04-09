Allure Part 2 Demand Reaches New Heights Following Tubi's Part 1 Release

Fans are clamoring for Allure Part 2 after Part 1 was released on the Tubi streaming platform.

The new crime drama from Guerrilla writer Dame Pierre follows Omega, a man who is forced back into a life of crime after a ghost from his past reappears and kidnaps his daughter.

The film follows in the footsteps of Tubi hits like Happy Anniversary, making waves on the streamer as audiences itch for more.

Fans Demand Allure Part 2 on Tubi

Following the release of Allure Part 1 on Tubi, demand for Allure Part 2 has reached a fever pitch.

The newest crime drama hit on the free streaming platform is winning over audiences with its gripping criminal tale following the gritty cat-and-mouse game between Yung Joc's Omega and Blue Kimble's Shuan.

Part of these calls for a sequel to the 2025 thriller concerns how the movie ends. While Omega enacts his revenge on Shaun, getting his daughter back from the career criminal and seemingly putting his life in the underworld behind him, the film adds one last twist, teasing a potential follow-up.

After Omega shoots Shaun, looking to have killed the film's primary villain, Shaun gets the last laugh, shown waking up abruptly in his hospital bed. This means that Shaun survived his final confrontation with Omega and could return for one last bout of revenge.

This looks to be setting up a potential sequel, even if one has not yet been announced.

The only indication of an Allure Part 2 being worked on is that Allure Part 1 was titled the way it was. If the Allure story were going to be one-and-done, one would expect the first film to arrive on Tubi without the Part 1 subtitle.

However, the movie's cast and crew have been unusually silent about a sequel. This lack of news comes despite fans' calls on social media for more information on Part 2.

Instagram user Ricoboutabag8 asked, "when [is] Part 2:"

"Movie was dope when 'Part 2.'"

TheBigTravShow shared that he hopes the team "[hurries] up with Part 2:"

"Dope movie! Yung joc has turned the page! His performance was impressive! Hurry up with 'Part 2!'"

"I can't wait for Part 2," 1ladymink78 shared on Allure Part 1 star Yung Joc's Instagram posts:

"Joc, I absolutely loved this movie. It was made for you & you alone. The acting & everything you showed made me proud of you! I hope to see you in so many more movies! You killed this role!! I can't wait for 'Part 2!'"

And Sassyqbody was similarly enthused about the idea of more, writing online that they are "excited for Part 2:"

"This was so good! My favorite part well can’t say aloud:joy:but had me crying laughing when you got back to that house. Why did she bring her purse. Excited for 'Part 2.'"

The Allure Part 1 cast or crew have yet to provide any official comment on the idea of a sequel, but one can assume one is coming. Since its release on Tubi, the film has caught fire, making a sequel (should one want to be pursued) very likely.

Ultimately, it will be up to the studio behind the movie Smoot Films whether Part 2 gets made or not, but given the popularity and Part 1 branding, a sequel getting the greenlight (if it has not already) makes sense.

