Street Legal star Martell Welch found himself at the center of a massive controversy after his appearance in the Tubi original series.

Developed by Dennis Redd, Streert Legal follows the life and times of a pair of Detroit-based defense attorneys who, while trying to keep their clients out of jail, also deal with their own troubles outside the courtroom.

The series has run for two seasons on the free streaming platform, with one Season 2 episode raising some eyebrows.

Martell Welch's Controversial Street Legal Controversy Explained

Street Legal

Audiences are upset that convicted criminal Martell Welch appeared in the latest season of Tubi's Street Legal.

Welch plays 'Store Manager' in the Season 2 premiere of the streaming legal drama, appearing as a key witness in the criminal case at the center of the second season's first episode.

The controversy surrounding the Tubi series came to light thanks to several Facebook posts from someone deeply involved in the actor's part. As posted on the social media platform in the wake of Season 2's debut, user Neeka Mc Lamb shared the sentiment, decrying the streaming series:

"No more Tubi for me….. the guy that killed my mom is now in Tubi movies smh"

Mc Lamb was referring to a real-life criminal case in the Detroit legal system from 1996, the victim of which she seems to be the daughter. In April 1996, Welch was convicted of murder concerning the death of a Michigan woman following a spout of extreme road rage.

According to police records, Welch went after a woman on a Detroit bridge after a minor fender bender, forcing her to make a fatal leap from the structure. Welch was sentenced to 16-40 years in prison before being released 14 years later in 2010.

Welch previously claimed it was the "media who got [him] convicted" (via Facebook), positing that he was painted negatively in the coverage of the event, which he blamed for his time in jail.

The convicted criminal's inclusion in the series caused some to take issue with his casting. Many believe he should not be making a play at stardom by taking on an acting career, pondering whether someone like Welch should be up for a potential redemption arc in the public eye.

Also pontificated by those upset at the actor's inclusion is whether the rest of the Street Legal cast was made aware of Welch's past legal troubles and if they were comfortable working alongside someone who had committed such an act.

Street Legal is the latest Tubi title to capture audiences in such a visceral way, joining the likes of White Lies and Take Me to the River as a major hit on the service.