Tubi's 2024 movie, White Lies, highlights a strong cast of actors led by Kaamel Hasaun, Troi Jackson, and Mica Bivings.

White Lies revolves around the story of an emotionally disturbed man who will do everything in his power (may it be dangerous or not) to win back the love of his life.

Every Main Cast Member of 2024's White Lies

Kaamel Hasaun - Ziare

Kaamel Hasaun

Kaamel Hasaun leads the cast of White Lies as Ziare, a charismatic guy who hides a dark secret. He starts a romantic bond with Casey after she tracks him down.

After Casey gets busy with her job as a real estate agent, Ziare shows some red flags by revealing his obsessive nature.

He eventually breaks down after discovering that Casey has been cheating on him.

Hasuan is best known for his roles in McGraw Ave, Price of Love, and He Said She Said.

Troi Jackson - Casey

Troi Jackson

Troi Jackson plays Casey, a persistent woman who was easily attracted to Ziare during their first meeting on poetry night.

Casey strikes a strong bond with Ziare, with the pair going out on dates and eventually hooking up. It is later revealed that Casey is involved in an open marriage, ultimately breaking Ziare's heart.

White Lies is Jackson's first major on-screen acting credit.

Mica Bivings - Daria

Mica Bivings

Mica Bivings stars in White Lies as Daria, Casey's cousin who is trying to move on from his cheating ex-husband, Amir. Despite her former partner's betrayal, Daria still wants Amir back.

Daria then clashes with Ziare after he disrespects Casey in her house.

Bivings has credits in Ear 2 Ear, Undying Love, and Come Back Home.

Robert Q. Jackson - Amir

Robert Q. Jackson

Robert Q. Jackson joins the cast as Amir, Daria's husband who cheated on her.

The pair eventually resolved their issues after an intense night full of intimacy.

Jackson can be seen in A Good Man 2, What Lies Within, and Widows Fire.

Lemastor Spratling - Lance

Lemastor Spratling

Lemastor Spratling brings Lance to life in White Lies. The character is Casey's husband who agrees with an open marriage setup.

While their current setup is beneficial for both of them, Lance tells his wife that he wants to finally settle down and have a baby, hinting to put a stop in the open marriage ordeal.

Spratling's notable credits include Faithful, Deadly Secrets, and All I Want Is You.

Jojo Marshall - Tracey

Jojo Marshall

Jojo Marshall plays Tracey, Ziare's new girlfriend after breaking up with Casey. He brings her to Amir's house as an act of revenge toward his ex.

White Lies marks Marshall's first major on-screen acting debut.

Carmen Michelle - Ashanti

Carmen Michelle

Carmen Michelle appears as Ashanti, one of Casey and Daria's friends who attended Amir's homecoming party where Ziare unexpectedly shows up.

Michelle is an actress and producer known for her work on The Port, City Manzions, and The Simp.

Duce Anderson - Terrance

Duce Anderson

Duce Anderson is part of White Lies' cast as Terrance, one of Lance's friends who helps him search for Casey after Ziare kidnapped her.

Anderson is known for his roles in various Tubi movies like Untamed, The Deceitful Wife, and The Coney.

Aleeya Moody - Poet

Aleeya Moody

Aleeya Moody joins the cast of White Lies as the poet who showcased her talent in poetry during the early moments of the movie.

She entertains the audience with a poem titled "Tasting You."

Moody's past credits include Contract Healer, The Housekeeper, and Surprise 3.\

Here are the other cast members of Tubi's 2024 movie, White Lies:

Ryan Gardner - Sterling

Kristyn Dior - Tia

Yolanda Ragland - Bianca

Aaqilah Love - Keisha

Shelby Leigh - Woman at the end

Brela Wimpy - Bar Woman

Cohl Echols - Party Guy

White Lies is now streaming on Tubi.