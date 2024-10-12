Award-winning actor Corey Pratt (Black Clown 2) leads the cast of Tubi's Kingsmen movie.

Kingsmen revolves around the story of a crime family reeling from the death of their patriarch. They must band together and set aside their differences to survive and find the culprit behind the death of their father.

Kingsmen premiered on Tubi on October 1.

Every Main Cast Member Who Appears in Kingsmen

Corey Pratt - Chris King

Corey Pratt

Chris King (played by Corey Pratt) is the de facto leader of the siblings after their father, Richard, died. He is also having issues with his wife, Rocky, since she is more concerned over the business and not their welfare.

Pratt is best known for his roles in Black Clown 2, The Creep Two, and #Washed.

Draper Wynston - Richard King

Draper Wynston

Draper Wynston is part of Kingsmen's cast as Richard King, one of the siblings who owes Benny (another crime lord) a huge amount of money.

He is having some trouble where to get the payment after making some "side deal" with the Italians.

Wynston has over 30 credits, with roles in Walker, House of Lies, and King of Dallas.

Brandon Medlock - Calvin King

Brandon Medlock

Brandon Medlock's Calvin King is the youngest among the siblings. He is concerned that their mother has something to do with their father's death.

Medlock can be seen in Mojo Savage, Ruthless Atonement, and The Creep.

Jermarcus Hartsfield Sr. - Jeremy King

Jermarcus Hartsfield Sr.

Jermarcus Hartsfield Sr. plays Jeremy King, one of the siblings who is out for revenge against the death of their father.

Jeremy's reckless actions of stealing from one of the goons of the Italian mob prompted the group's leader to double the price of Richard Jr.'s debt. The other siblings theorized that this may be the reason why their father is dead.

Hartsfield Sr.'s notable credits include Love Torn Between Two, The Creep Two, and Knee Deep.

Alphonso Settles - Detective Harris

Alphonso Settles

Alphonso Settles joins the cast of Kingsmen as Detective Harris, the former business partner of Richard King Sr. who now works as part of a law enforcement agency.

After Richard's death, the family is shocked to learn that he is one of the detectives assigned to the case.

Settles previously appeared in He Played Me, Fatal Secret, and He Played Me 2.

Makeiva Albritten - Rocky

Makeiva Albritten

Makeiva Albritten appears in the 2024 Tubi movie as Rocky, Chris' wife whose only concern is for her husband to become the worthy successor to the illegal family business.

Rocky is also having an affair with someone else.

Albritten's notable credits include Bond Money, Queen of Kings, and Absence of Innocence.

Thomas McDonald - Richard King Sr.

Thomas McDonald

Thomas McDonald portrays Richard King Sr., the head of the King family whose death kickstart the events of Kingsmen.

McDonald has credits in Prisoners of the Dead, Homicidal Vengeance, and The Undead.

Missy Lee - Vivian King

Missy Lee

Missy Lee plays Vivian King, Richard King Sr.'s wife who tries to keep the family together after the patriarch's death.

However, she has no idea that her husband is cheating on her with the housemaid before he died.

Lee can be seen in Ten Toes Down, Ruthless Atonement, and Mind Your Business.

Symeshia Lias - Alexis

Symeshia Lias

Symeshia Lias joins the cast as Alexis, Richard King Jr.'s wife who is concerned over her husband's safety after having a huge amount of debt to the Italians.

Lias appeared in I Got You Forever, Ten Toes Down, and Knee Deep.

Kris D'Sha - Rere

Kris D'Sha

Kris D'Sha appears as Rere, Calvin's wife who has a pure hatred toward Rocky (Chris' wife).

D'Sha can be seen in Psycho Roommate, Forbidden Daughter, and King of Dallas.

Sophia Knolton - Detective Martin

Sophia Knolton

Sophia Knolton stars as Detective Martin in Kingsmen.

Martin, alongside Detective Harris, spearheads the investigation centered around the death of infamous crime lord, Richard King Sr.

Knolton is known for her roles in Poison Candy, The Creep, and Dirt.

Kingsmen is available to stream for free on Tubi in the United States.