Happy Anniversary is a new high-stakes thriller from Tubi that features a strong cast of actors led by La'Myia Good, Anthony Dalton II, and O'Shea Russell.

Directed by Chris Stokes, Happy Anniversary follows a woman who uses different identities to seek revenge against the men who took advantage of her when she was young.

Happy Anniversary premiered on Tubi on January 31.

Happy Anniversary Cast Guide: Every Main Actor Who Appears

La’Myia Good - Diana/Summer/Samantha

La’Myia Good

La'Myia Good plays three characters in Happy Anniversary, namely Diana, Summer, and Samantha. Her character's real name is Faith Parker.

After being taken advantage of by three teenagers when she was a young girl, Faith assumes three identities to get revenge.

Her modus operandi includes marrying each of the suspects and then killing them during their wedding anniversaries.

Good is known for her roles in Kingdom Business, Vicious Affair, and Death Saved My Life.

Anthony Dalton II - Thomas Stevens

Anthony Dalton II

Anthony Dalton II portrays Thomas Stevens, the man responsible for Faith Parker's downfall during her childhood.

In the present day, he is running for mayor in the city of Los Angeles, making him an easy target for Faith.

Dalton is known for his roles in The Paynes, Saints & Sinners, and Shots Fired.

The actor also recently appeared as part of the cast of Sistas Season 8.

Kalani Jules - Faith Parker

Kalani Jules

Kalani Jules appears in a flashback as a young Faith Parker, giving viewers a peak of what truly happened to her when she was taken advantage of by three boys in March 1995.

Jules is an up-and-coming child actress known for her roles in Butterface and Picture Me Dead.

Tremayne Norris - Emit

Tremayne Norris

Emit (played by Tremayne Norris) is the second husband of Diana (posing as Summer). He is a wealthy man who owns his own real estate company.

He is one of the suspects responsible for the horrendous acts against Diana in her youth, which is why she is taking revenge against him in the present.

Norris is best known for appearing in Grown-ish, Vicious Murder, and Days of Our Lives.

O’Shea Russell - Henry Majors

O’Shea Russell

O'Shea Russell portrays Henry Majors in Happy Anniversary.

Henry is one of the suspects who messed with Samantha when she was a kid. She used him to get close to him, and she eventually killed him during their anniversary as a couple.

Russell previously appeared as part of the cast of All the Queen's Men Season 4.

The actor also starred in Wicked City, A Taste of Betrayal, and Shayla's Catch Prequel.

Nirine S. Brown - Pamela Shaw

Nirine S. Brown

Nirine S. Brown stars as Pamela Shaw, Summer's best friend and co-worker in the real estate firm.

Brown's most recognizable role is playing Lynn in Ruthless. The actress also has credits in Abbott Elementary and Swarm.

Arthur Clark - Jake

Arthur Clark

Arthur Clark's Jake is Emit's carefree and charismatic best man and best friend in Happy Anniversary.

Clark's other notable credits include Lonely Planet, Young Rock, and Stuck with You.

Kenneth Morgan - Emit Sr.

Kenneth Morgan

Emit Sr. is the father of Emit, Summer's second husband in Happy Anniversary. The character is played on-screen by Kenneth J. Morgan.

Morgan previously appeared in Curse of the Dragon King, Rock the Boat, and Murder in the Heartland.

Jaqueline Fleming - Dr. Campbell/Janice Parker

Jaqueline Fleming

Jaqueline Fleming plays Janice Parker, Faith's mom who also has a second identity: Dr. Campbell.

After her daughter's death, she finished the job by killing Thomas Stevens.

Fleming is known for her roles in NCIS: Los Angeles, The Walking Dead, and The Quad.

Wesley Jonathan - Sean Lewis

Wesley Jonathan

Wesley Jonathan appears as Sean Lewis, Thomas Stevens' friend and campaign manager who pushes him to be the best version of himself in order to become the mayor of Los Angeles City.

Jonathan is a seasoned actor who previously starred in Mind Your Business, What I Like About You, and Partners in Rhyme.

Karlie Redd - Shelly Stevens

Karlie Redd

Karlie Redd makes a prominent appearance as Shelly Stevens, Thomas' wife who is dying from stage four lymphoma cancer.

Redd has credits in 18 Wheels of Justice, Top Five, and Saints & Sinners.

Jered Cheatham - Young Thomas

Jered Cheatham

Jered Cheatham portrays a younger version of Thomas in Happy Anniversary. Faith has a crush on Thomas in the past.

Cheatham can be seen in Snatched, The Stepdaughter 2, and All About You.

Dominique Bryant - Young Henry

Dominique Bryant

Dominique Bryant portrays the younger version of Henry who points a gun at a young Faith Parker in Happy Anniversary.

Happy Anniversary is Bryant's first major on-screen credit.

Zion Isaiah - Young Emit

Zion Isaiah

Zion Isaiah stars as the younger version of Emit who brought the gun in March 1995 to scare faith in the new Tubi thriller.

Isaiah's other major role includes playing Jaden in Abbott Elementary.

Carnetta Jones - Deborah Majors

Carnetta Jones

Carnetta Jones joins the cast of Happy Anniversary as Deborah Majors, Henry's protective mother and Samantha's mother-in-law.

Jones is an actress and producer who has credits in The Undershepherd, 35 and Ticking, and Rock the Boat.

D'Kia Anderson - Ashley Echo

D'Kia Anderson

D'Kia Anderson plays Ashley Echo, Henry's ex-girlfriend and high school sweetheart who is bitter over the fact that he married someone like Samantha. She is also the owner of a booming car business called Echo Motors.

Anderson has over 50 credits, with roles in The Big Bang Theory, Peripheral, and Beauty in Black.

Rose Lenore Blake - Percy

Rose Lenore Blake

Rose Lenore Blake appears as Percy, Summer's assistant and receptionist in the real estate firm she's working in (Anderson Realty Group).

Blake can be seen in The Return of the Divorced Heiress and Promposal.

Kimleigh Smith - Dr. Morris

Kimleigh Smith

Kimleigh Smith makes a brief appearance as Dr. Morris, the doctor who told Thomas Stevens about the bad news that his wife is dying from cancer.

Smith has credits in The Discovery, Invasion, and Bad Words.

Happy Anniversary is available to stream for free on Tubi.