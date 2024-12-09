All the Queen's Men Season 4 brings back Eva Marcille to lead the cast as Madam DeVille alongside exciting newcomers namely Al Rodrigo, Gwendolyn Osborne, and fan-favorite R&B singer, Mario.

The new season of the hit BET+ drama series from Tyler Perry reveals what happened after the emotional cliffhanger ending of Season 3 where Madam DeVille's father was abducted by a group of men seeking revenge for Lotus' death.

All the Queen's Men Season 4 premiered on BET+ on November 28.

Every Main Cast Member Who Appears in All the Queen's Men Season 4

Eva Marcille - Marilyn "Madam" DeVille

Eva Marcille

Eva Marcille headlines the cast of All the Queen's Men Season 4 as Madam DeVille.

Madam is the ruthless owner of Club Eden who has a troupe of loyal male exotic dancers who are always ready to do her bidding.

She has many enemies trying to take her down, and a dangerous foe arrives at the end of Season 3 and successfully abducts her father.

At the beginning of Season 4, she races against time and utilizes all her resources to save her beloved dad.

Marcille's most recognizable role is playing Tyra Hamilton in Young and the Restless.

The actress also starred in Miss Me This Christmas, Smallville, and Born Again Virgin.

Racquel Palmer - Blue

Racquel Palmer

Racquel Palmer stars as Blue, Madam DeVille's loyal assistant who tries her best to keep everything together in Club Eden while her boss deals with her missing father.

Palmer previously appeared in East New York, Grand Crew, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, and The Night Of.

Dion Rome - El Fuego

Dion Rome

Dion Rome returns as El Fuego, one of Madam's loyal allies and resident dancer in her club, Eden.

All the Queen's Men Season 4, Episode 1 sees Madam utilizing El Fuego's hacking expertise to find out who abducted her father and where they are keeping him hostage.

Rome also reprised his role as El Fuego as part of the cast of previous seasons of Sistas on BET+. The actor's other major credit is playing Rue in Lady Luck.

Enya Flack - D.A. Rodds

Enya Flack

Enya Flack portrays District Attorney Rodds in All the Queen's Men Season 4.

She is one of the political figures trying to bring Madam DeVille down. She works side by side with Detective Davis to bring her to justice.

Flack's notable credits include A Man's Promise, Twisted Sister, and Walker.

Kiki Haynes - Detective Davis

Kiki Haynes

Kiki Haynes reprises her role as Detective Davis, one of Madam DeVille's fiercest rivals.

In Season 4, Detective Davis is on the verge of completing the necessary pieces of evidence to arrest Madam Deville due to her involvement in Alan's death in previous seasons.

She is also gunning for the position of the lead detective in her department, which is why she will do whatever it takes to bring Madam Deville down.

Haynes has over 40 credits, with roles in Mind Your Business, The Influencer, and A Wesley Christmas.

Oshea Russell - Tommy

Oshea Russell

Tommy (played by Oshea Russell) is one of Madam DeVille's enforcers known for his brutal tactics in dealing with his boss' enemies.

All the Queen's Men Season 4, Episode 1 shows Tommy burying the body of one of Madam's enemies while reuniting with an old ally who could help them bring her boss' father back.

Russell has credits in Wicked City, A Taste of Betrayal, and Shayla's Catch Prequel.

Christian Keyes - Raphael "The Concierge" Damascus

Christian Keyes

Christian Keyes plays Raphael "The Concierge" Damascus in All the Queen's Men Season 4.

The Concierge is a well-regarded hitman who is playing two sides of the coin in Season 4 since he wants to use Santiago's abduction of Madam's father as a way to finally eliminate both of them in the equation.

Keyes recently appeared as part of the cast of The Boys Season 4 as Nathan.

The actor also starred in Supernatural, Saints & Sinners, and In Contempt.

Carter the Body - Trouble

Carter the Body

Carter the Body is back as Trouble, Club Eden's lone female performer who has had her fair share of ups and downs in the series.

Madam DeVille sees Trouble as a liability because of her weak nature, and she may end up being let go in Season 4 if another misstep occurs.

Carter the Body can be seen in Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, Lipstick: The Series, and Narc.

Read more about the latest cast lineup of the 2024 edition of Love & Hip Hop which is based in Atlanta.

Rashan Ali - Ms. Tandy

Rashan Ali

Rashan Ali returns as Ms. Tandy, Babyface's lover who has an issue to settle with District Attorney Rodds in All the Queen's Men Season 4.

Ali has credits in Strip Off, The Drone That Saved Christmas, and Sisters and the Shrink 2.

Charles Dumas - James "Cadillac" DeVille

Charles Dumas

Charles Dumas' James "Cadillac" DeVille is Madam's father who was kidnapped by Santiago's men at the end of All the Queen's Men Season 3.

Madam's enemies are well aware that her father is her only weakness, which is why he has been their main target every time they see the need to bring her down.

Dumas is known for his roles in The Crowded Room, How to Die Alone, and Search Party.

La'Toya Kirkland - Nurse Johnson

La'Toya Kirkland

La'Toya Kirkland is back as Nurse Johnson in All the Queen's Men Season 4.

Nurse Johnson is James' lover who is deeply concerned over his abduction at the end of Season 3.

Kirkland's other major credit is playing La'Toya in The Tomorrow War.

Chrystale Wilson - Carla DeVille

Chrystale Wilson

Chrystale Wilson brings Madam's sister, Carla DeVille, to life in All the Queen's Men Season 4.

Carla has a tension-filled reunion with her sister in Season 4 after she forces her to deal with the Black Rock Boys. However, Madam appears to be not interested in her proposal.

Wilson is best known for her roles in The Rich & the Ruthless, Heaux Phase, and Switched at Love.

Gwendolyn Osborne - Dr. Mikayla Cabrera

Gwendolyn Osborne

Gwendolyn Osborne plays Dr. Mikayla Cabrera, Blue's new therapist in All Queen's Men Season 4.

She manages to keep Blue comfortable during their sessions, with her even agreeing to not jot down notes to make him feel at peace.

Osborne previously appeared in Grown-ish, Wonder Woman 1984, and The Bold and the Beautiful.

Al Rodrigo - Santiago

Al Rodrigo

Al Rodrigo guest stars as Santiago in All the Queen's Men Season 4.

Santiago is the man responsible for abducting Madam DeVille's father because he is seeking revenge for the death of his daughter.

Rodrigo is a seasoned actor best known for his roles in House of Sand and Fog, Fatal Attraction, and Last Rites.

Mario

Mario

Joining the cast of All the Queen's Men Season 4 is R&B singer Mario.

Mario, whose real name is Mario Dewar Barrett, is known for his hit songs, such as "Just a Friend 2002," "Let Me Love You," and "Crying Out for Me."

As an actor, his notable roles include appearances in Rent: Live, Step Up, and Freedom Writers.

New episodes of All the Queen's Men Season 4 premiere on BET+ every Thursday at midnight PT.