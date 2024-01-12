The release dates of the next two episodes of All the Queen's Men Season 3 Part 2 have been revealed as per the show's upcoming schedule.

The hit drama series from BET+ revolves around an intimidating businesswoman named Marilyn "Madam" DeVille as she navigates the ups and downs of her nightclub business anchored by a crew of male exotic dancers.

All the Queen's Men Season 3, Part 1 was released on BET+ on July 9, 2023, and its eight-episode run ended on August 31. Part 2 of the Tyler Perry-produced series then returned on BET+ with two episodes on Thursday, January 11.

When Will All the Queen's Men's New Season Episodes Release?

Episode 11 of All the Queen's Men Season 3 will be released on BET+ on Thursday, January 18 at 3 a.m. ET/midnight PT.

Titled "The Ultimate Price," this episode will explore Madam DeVille's quest to unpack the twist involving her father. Elsewhere, El Fuego's struggles with his ex continues.

Episode 12 of Season 3 will then premiere on BET+ the following week on January 25 at the same time.

Titled "The Crossroads," Episode 12 is expected to balance several storylines, such as Babyface's new benefactor, Madam's approach to protecting her father's funeral, and Trouble and Champ's side quest at Club Eden.

Ahead is the full release schedule of the second half of All the Queen's Men Season 3 on BET+, with each episode premiering on BET at 3:00 am ET:

Episode 9 - Thursday, January 11, 2024

Episode 10 - Thursday, January 11, 2024

Episode 11 - Thursday, January 18, 2024

Episode 12 - Thursday, January 25, 2024

What To Expect in the Next Two Episodes of All the Queen's Men Season 3?

All the Queen's Men Season 3 is full of twists and turns, and it is set to continue in the remaining episodes of the second half.

Episode 10 ends with the big reveal that Madam DeVille's father (who is presumed dead) is alive and well and this shocking revelation is expected to be the main focal point of the next episodes.

After Madam DeVille stabbed her sister in the chest in the previous episode, the ramifications of her actions are set to be explored in Episode 11.

Amp's drug use and his peers' concerns about his addiction are also set to be pushed to the forefront, especially after Amp seemingly went on a heel turn in the last batch of episodes.

Madam DeVille also has no shortage of enemies, with Detective Davis and Ms. Tandy on her tail. More intense confrontations centered around DeVille will likely come to the forefront before the credits roll.

New episodes of All the Queen's Men Season 3, Part 2 stream every Thursday at 3 a.m. ET on BET.