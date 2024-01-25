With more episodes of All the Queen’s Men more or less confirmed, get the scoop on Season 4, including its cast and potential release date.

The Tyler Perry-produced BET+ series All the Queen’s Men follows the exploits of Eva Marcille’s Madam DeVille as she navigates the sometimes-dangerous world of running an exotic nightclub empire.

When Is All the Queen's Men Season 4 Releasing?

All the Queen’s Men

However, there is very good reason to believe that another batch of episodes for the drama is forthcoming. An Instagram story (via X user Zacxfatima) posted by actor Dion Rome, who appears as El Fuego in the show, indicated that All the Queen’s Men Season 4 had been in production.

Moreover, another X user with the handle moneybagg__nae, claimed in a post (dated December 6, 2023) that she was “on set” for the filming of the new season:

"I WAS ON SET FOR TYLER PERRY SHOW 'All the Queens Men' catch me on season 4 MAKE SOME NOISE YALL"

As for when the season could premiere, with a bit of critical thinking, it is not difficult to predict when that could occur.

Season 1 of All the Queen’s Men debuted On September 9, 2021. Then, Season 2 premiered its first half on July 14, 2022, and its second half on January 12, 2023. Following that, the third season began airing the first half of its run on July 20, 2023 and began wrapping up with the other half on January 11, 2024.

Based on these established release trends, it seems extremely likely that Season 4 will premiere sometime in July 2024.

It is important to note, however, that a fourth season of All the Queen’s Men has not yet been officially announced.

Who's Cast in All the Queen's Men Season 4?

So, with the “when” worked out, what about the “who?" As in, which cast members are slated to star in All the Queen’s Men Season 4, beyond the already mentioned Dion Rome? A full list of the expected roster of actors and their characters can be viewed below:

Eva Marcille - Marilyn “Madam” DeVille

Skyh Alvester Black - Amp “Addiction” Anthony

Candace Maxwell - DJ Dime

Racquel Palmer - Blue

Michael Bolwaire - Doc

Keith Swift - Babyface

Jeremy Williams - Midnight

Christian Keyes - Raphael “The Concierge” Damascus

Oshea Russell - Tommy

Kiki Haynes - Detective Davis

Carter the Body - Trouble

What Will Happen in All the Queen's Men Season 4?

Figuring out where the story could go in the fourth season of All the Queen’s Men is rather difficult, considering that Season 3 has not even finished airing yet.

However, based on where the narrative currently sits, it might be possible to puzzle out what could happen going forward.

All signs point to Madam attempting to expand her business endeavors whilst also battling alcoholism and trying to maintain her sobriety.

At least she has already put a stop to her most prominent rival, Vera Green, which could clear a path to greater power and profit.

All the Queen’s Men drops new episodes on BET+ on Thursdays, with the next one releasing on January 25.