Mirzapur Season 4: Release, Cast & Everything We Know

Get the lowdown on the release window and returning cast members of Mirzapur Season 4.

In Mirzapur on Amazon Prime Video, Pankaj Tripathi plays Kaleen Bhaiya, a very wealthy crimelord who poses as the owner of a carpet exporting business to mask his illicit endeavors.

The crime drama has proved extremely popular. It was the most-watched show in India in its third season and broke into the Top 10 on Prime Video in several other countries.

When Will Mirzapur Season 4 Release?

For starters, Mirzapur was officially renewed for a fourth season shortly after Season 3 concluded in July (via Variety).

Now, as for when Mirzapur Season 4 will be available to stream, that is another story. No premiere date has been announced. But using a bit of critical thinking, it is easy to approximate a rough window of release.

Considering that production on Season 1 of the series began in September 2017 and lasted until June 2018, it can be concluded that Mirzapur has a somewhat lengthy shooting schedule. Season 1 then dropped five months later on November 16, 2018.

Furthermore, Season 2 wrapped filming in October 2019 but did not come out until a full year later (although the pandemic may have had something to do with this). And the third season wrapped in December 2023 only to debut in July 2024.

Using these dates as a guide, it seems likely that Mirzapur’s much-anticipated fourth season will not be ready to roll until late 2025 or, perhaps more likely, 2026.

Who's Cast in Mirzapur Season 4?

Fans can expect several main cast members from previous seasons of Mirzapur to return and reprise their characters for Season 4. This includes mainstays like series lead Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya.

A list of all the actors expected to come back for Season 4 can be found below:

Pankaj Tripathi - Kaleen Bhaiya

Ali Fazal - Guddu Pandit

Rasika Dugal - Beena Tripathi

Shweta Tripathi - Golu Gupta

Vijay Varma - Shatrughan Tyagi

Isha Talwar - Madhuri Yadav

What Will Happen in Mirzapur Season 4?

Details on Season 4’s story are scarce, but by examining the way things shook out in Season 3, some predictions can be made.

The throne of Mirzapur was seemingly Sharad Shukla’s for the taking at the tail end of the drama’s third season. But fate intervened when he was killed by Kaleen.

Elsewhere, it looked as though Guddu had also met his end after he had been thrown in prison and beaten severely by the other inmates. But somehow, Guddu persevered and was able to survive and subsequently escape from his imprisonment.

With Kaleen now inhabiting the throne yet again, things could get dicey in the high-stakes criminal underworld of Mirzapur.

Unfortunately for die-hard fans, it could be quite a long wait until the show’s storylines can continue. But hopefully, the new episodes will be more than worth the extended gap between seasons.

The first three seasons of Mirzapur are available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

